Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
3h

The basic problem stems from a growing majority in western populations who now prefer state authority and those in state jobs support those who make decisions for them to ensure their job prospects. The state machine nurtures those who benefit from relinquishing their personal responsibility to become supplicant's of the communist welfare state. This, in turn, means condemning any independent minded opposition and branded 'far right' (whatever that means) and/or uncaring for others whilst preening their own perceived virtue. This is what communists learned from Antonio Gramsci and Fabians to gain complete control without a gulag.

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Steve Bosley's avatar
Steve Bosley
2h

We should also include the medical profession in this scandal, they have been just as complicit.

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