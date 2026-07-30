Logical argument works on logical people.

Moral argument works on moral people.

Rational evidence works on rational people.

None of these things work on illogical, immoral, irrational people.

Our education system is designed to produce illogical, immoral, irrational people.

Our entertainment industry is designed to produce illogical, immoral, irrational people.

And our media industry is designed to produce illogical, immoral, irrational people.

Before direct financial corruption or personal narcissism prompts someone to push insane policies and behave in disgusting ways, the three conditioning industries of education, entertainment and media have already set the terms of reference by which they understand the world.

It doesn’t surprise me at all that the Fauci Diaries reveal a ‘scientist’ who was far more obsessed with celebrity than with safety and with wealth rather than health.

These toxic characteristics were evident before this. The leftist media made Fauci a dark star of an utterly insane period….but as with every elevated nothing raised in such a fashion, they found someone who really, really, really wanted it.

Fauci would have given BJs to tramps under bridges if a bitter swallow obtained a positive headline. Head for headline would actually have been slightly more dignified and far less dangerous than how he actually behaved.

It doesn’t surprise me either that Fauci’s evasiveness under questioning (taking the fifth 111 times) and Fauci’s diary don’t shift the leftist view of Fauci at all.

It was never about evidence for them. If they were logical, moral, rational or concerned with evidence the COVID measures would have struck them as ridiculous and malign at the time.

It wasn’t a difficult thing that took unusual insight or courage, seeing through it all.

We literally had ‘indoor-outdoor’ plastic bubbles and people telling us a virus hates churchgoers but not George Floyd worshippers. We were literally told to take an experimental new treatment that hadn’t been properly tested for a virus that (unless you were very old and very ill already or subjected to very wrong responses by the medical establishment) would not harm you more than the common flu.

“Put this in your arm, even we don’t know what it does” was the actual offer.

“Trust us, we just erected a plastic barrier as if three open sides don’t matter” was the actual offer.

“We are arresting you for sitting on a park bench alone.” Was the actual offer.

“This virus has no interest in you as long as you sit down and eat, but will attack you if you stand up.” Was the actual offer.

“Wear your mask or you are a murderer, while we don’t and take them off as soon as we think the cameras have stopped” was the actual offer.

Those who considered all this necessary and noble and protective, rather than unnecessary and idiotic and destructive, were inoculated against reason before they were ever injected against COVID.

They had three shots from education, entertainment, and media.

That treatment still applies in how they will react to Fauci’s diary.

Support for COVID measures was a religion based on corrupt financial rewards and immaterial rewards of assigned virtue. It had all the trappings of religious extremism. The celebrities who screamed for mistreatment of the unvaccinated were not just being paid to deliver these lectures. They sincerely believed them out of shared fanaticism.

It appealed massively to the ruling classes as it acted not only as a means of transferring four trillion dollars from the working and middle class to themselves, but because it offered the unlimited application of power and the sense of innate intellectual (scientific!) superiority over their ‘uneducated’ and ‘uninformed’ lessers. That last was the motivation for every argument by authority and every post that began with ‘Karen from the internet knows better than the leading scientists, does she?’.