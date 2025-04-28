Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry Lederman's avatar
Barry Lederman
3h

You nailed it. Another example of cognitive dissonance. The sky is green and the grass is blue. Don’t bother me with facts of climate change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Flynn's avatar
Patricia Flynn
4h

It's totally nuts. Smh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture