Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
2hEdited

As a side note, the Virginia Supreme Court decided against the constitutionality of the Democrat power grap by 4-3, with the opinion written by Chief Justice Arthur Kinsley. He is 64, conservative, and up for reappointment early next year. Since the Virginia legislature is dominated by Democrats, his courageous decision based on the law makes it virtually certain the legislature will not approve his reappointment. He came to the correct legal conclusion, based on the law, which will probably cost him his job.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jupplandia and others
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3h

Its as simple as a pimple. Power is the goal. Whatever it takes. And for good measure: hatred of America and western civilization and its history and values. Redistribution of wealth and class envy. Added fuel from millions here illegally ( not all) who never gave up.their allegiance to their birth nations. And still wave flags of nations they now seek asylum FROM

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture