“This ruling is not simply a legal opinion, it is a calculated step backward that threatens to unravel decades of hard-fought progress secured through the blood, sacrifice and unyielding courage of those who dared to demand full citizenship in this nation. It represents a direct assault on the spirit and substance of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, one of the most significant civil rights achievements in American history.”

Bishop Talbert W. Swan II, a black supremacist.

In the US at the moment there are two very loud and unified Democrat propaganda campaigns going on. In this instance, I’m not talking about the Epstein Switcheroo where Democrat backed disgusting sex crimes are pinned on an innocent Trump administration, and I’m not even talking about the Give Iranian Mullahs Your Full Support bullshit which pretends that it’s crazy and against US interests to stop Iran having nukes or sponsoring regional and global terrorism.

Those, Israelophobia and antisemitism, isolationism, hatred of ICE, Muslim worship, TDS, encouragement of domestic terrorism and assassination attempts, and Literally Hitler narratives are all still ongoing with the full support of mainstream media and the capture of the Owens-Jones-Tucker-Rogan cabal in alternative media.

The two propaganda fronts I’m going to talk about here are different. They are these:

The claim that the Voting Rights Act has been destroyed by the Supreme Court ruling against Louisiana creating a second black majority district after Democrats tried to re-draw the congressional map there. The argument made here is that the black vote is being denied and the Supreme Court is returning the US to the Jim Crow era. This centres on a Democrat distortion of the Louisiana v. Callais verdict. The claim that the Virginia Supreme Court ruling that the Democrat Assembly led referendum to allow a partisan racial redistricting is unconstitutional and that the referendum was illegitimate is again a denial of the black vote and proof of the racism of the Trump admimistration.

Taken together, these rulings are now being used to pretend that black voters are having their basic civil liberties infringed, and that they are being made second class citizens and deprived of their voting rights.

In both cases of course this interpretation is a cynical, disgusting, race-grifting lie, in line with the very long established Democrat dishonesties on race and use of race as a weapon of partisan advantage.

In both cases the legal rulings respond to attempts by Democrat representatives and officials to gerrymander the congressional map and/or rig the districts to maximise the Democrat vote.

Firstly, the ‘black vote’ in a real sense is entirely unaffected by these rulings. Black voters retain exactly the same rights as white voters, and nothing about the rulings prevents them from voting. It’s a truly loathsome tactic to pretend that black voters are somehow being denied their vote, but this is the level of reckless departure from reality that is now standard in Democrat narratives. We have seen the same in terms of electoral fraud preventing measures like ID voting requirements (which are standard worldwide) being described as ‘suppressing the vote’ and ‘targeting BAME voters’.

Democrats of course do not take these positions, at least at leadership level, because they seriously do think that the black voter is being denied a vote. They take these positions because they are effective ones in giving a supposed moral patina to their naked attempts to rig elections in their favour. They feed into a racial victimhood narrative that has been effective, for generations, in marshalling the black vote as a collective block behind the Democrat Party.

So what did the two rulings actually decide?

In the Supreme Court case, the ruling led by Justice Alito determined that there was no justification for redrawing the congressional map to add a second black majority district in Louisiana. Critics and Democrat lies assert that this guts the Voting Rights Act.

The Voting Rights Act established that certain race based measures are illegal, and “prohibits any voting practice or procedure that results in the denial or abridgement of the right to vote on account of race, color, or language minority status.” In other words the intent of the VRA is to say that denying the vote by race is unlawful. Where this becomes complicated is when people try to draw boundaries in such a way as to “pack” votes, maximising their impact, or conversely “crack” votes, diluting their impact, on racial lines.

In both cases a just law should recognise that racially doing this in either direction is a racist measure breaking the spirit of the VRA. Because if the VRA is there to ensure racial justice, then that racial justice must be available to white voters as well as black ones. Isn’t redistricting to deliberately minimise the white vote ALSO discriminatory? Isn’t that gerrymandering because it advantages the Democrat Party in a partisan manner?

Of course it is.

But in the post Civil Rights era, the interpretation of legislation that was supposed to provide racial justice had increasingly become that gerrymandering to favour and maximise the black vote as a collective block working for the Democrat Party was legal and fine, and only racial gerrymandering in the other direction was illegal and wrong. The results test introduced to the VRA in the 1980s exacerbated this unjust history of interpretation, and allowed Democrats to effectively racially discriminate against white voters when determining districts.

Justice Alito and the justices who supported his majority verdict simply noted a fair interpretation of the VRA should prove intent to racially discriminate, and applied the spirit of the VRA and racial justice to the white voter as well as the BAME voter.

In other words, the ruling makes it more difficult for Democrats to use race as an excuse to rig the districting in their favour, which is why they are furious about it.

Every black voter is entitled to a vote, but they should not be entitled to see their vote maximised via district rigging just because they are black. That goes against and violates the Equal Protection Clause, which is why the Louisiana rigging attempt was deemed unconstitutional.

The second case too is not a story, as portrayed, of Evil White Republicans denying equal rights to black voters and returning the US to the Jim Crow era. It’s actually again asserting an even-handed racial justice and ending attempts at unjust racial discrimination. Again, because the majority of black voters vote Democrat, the Democrat Party tried to concentrate the black voters to rig results in their favour, carefully drawing district boundaries that would turn a 6-5 Democrat advantage into a 10-1 Democrat advantage, effectively wiping out both Republican and white votes almost altogether.

The Democrat claim is that striking down these moves shows racist intent, which is the exact opposite of the truth. Maximising the black vote for partisan gain shows racist intent, which has been thankfully denied. The Democrat proposed map, though, was deliberately racially discriminatory because it was designed to crack white voting districts and pack black voting districts instead:

“The search results confirm that the proposed Virginia map was widely described as a Democratic gerrymander by non-partisan analysts.

The new map, which was struck down by the state Supreme Court, was designed to transform Virginia’s congressional delegation from a 6-5 Democratic advantage to a projected 10-1 advantage for Democrats. This would have been achieved by aggressively “cracking” Republican-leaning areas, particularly by splitting up counties like Prince William and Fairfax across multiple districts to dilute GOP voting strength, while “packing” Democratic voters from Northern Virginia into elongated districts that stretch across the state. This tactic was described by the University of Virginia Center for Politics as “baconmandering.”

…..the map itself was a clear example of partisan redistricting designed to maximize Democratic seats. The existing map, drawn by a court-appointed special master after a bipartisan commission failed, was widely considered to be free of partisan bias.”

The reality is that the racial composition of areas will differ, and that all races tend to congregate. But there is a vast difference in that occurring within a traditional boundary of a voting area, and the map being constantly redrawn in absurd ways to return the greatest number of Democrat (and black vote) dominated districts.

The racism was not in striking down these plans, but in making them in the first place.

Even without the controversial racial dimension of this, the Virginia referendum was pursued in a frankly illegal manner. The Constitution of Virginia was ignored, and procedural rules regarding referendums and legislative changes of this kind were broken (specifically Article XII, Section 1 of the Virginia Constitution). The ways in which legal process was broken included:

Failure to abide by rules concerning the timing of such a referendum between elections.

Bringing the Constitutional amendment proposal forward in a special session which was limited to budget and revenue matters, thereby exceeding the authority of that special session.

Violating state law requiring a minimum 90 day notice period between the legislature's approval of a constitutional amendment and the start of voting.

Using, according to a lower court judge, “flagrantly misleading” language in the referendum question which included biased language and did not make fully clear what was being voted for.

On that last point here is the question that was posed:

“Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to allow the General Assembly to temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections, while ensuring Virginia's standard redistricting process resumes for all future redistricting after the 2030 census?"

The above can obviously be seen to be unclear or vague in language, potentially confusing to voters, and biased in the inclusion of that ‘to restore fairness’ and the false reassurance of ‘temporarily’ and ‘standard redistricting….resumes’ minimising an important change.

Democrats spent around 64-70 million dollars rushing out and holding a referendum they knew was unconstitutional, having ignored pretty much every procedural rule there is regarding how such referendums are legally conducted. And the proposed map was deliberately rigged on racial lines.

With all the above, it might seem simply hysterical or merely cynical that Democrats are casting rulings which say ‘no, that’s racist and unjust’ as anti BAME racism and a reversal of the gains of the Civil Rights era. But in one specific context they are partly right.

Because the Civil Rights era addressed injustice, but created new injustice. It simply switched the reality from legal disparities unjustly favouring whites (as segregation laws did) being the basis of Democrat power in the South to legal disparities unjustly favouring non-whites being the basis of Democrat power nationally. Democrats who had created the KKK then created groups like Antifa or the Southern Poverty Law Center and carried on using racial advocacy and racial discrimination as their primary weapons of partisan advantage.

They just changed who they wanted to discriminate against and whose vote they wanted to maximise.

And for decade after decade since they have gotten away with it, they have built a vast racially obsessed system of patronage, power and gerrymandering, a vast system of the racist allocation of funds and the racist use of rhetoric, a whole industry of racial grifting and racial grievance and racial demonisation, on the back of the Civil Rights era and of legislation that was remarkably obtuse about what happens when it’s more profitable and politically advantageous to discriminate against a majority. Affirmative action, DEI, and race based districting, together with a more recent devotion to open borders, importation of migrant voters, and Critical Race Theory indoctrinations in racial hatred and self-hatred, has been the primary means by which Democrats rig the system for their own selfish advantage regardless of the cost to society and race relations as a whole.

Under genuine equality the black vote simply means that a black citizen has a vote, just like a white citizen does, and that a government can’t remove it. Under Democrat distortion for their own advantage, The Black Vote means a vast number of publicly funded organisations and advocacy groups pressing black racial supremacism, anti white hated, and an unjust maximising by which a black vote, thanks to selective districting, counts for more than a white one does.

It’s only in that second sense, in terms of what might be called Black Vote Inc, that the striking down of Democrat gerrymandering threatens anyone.

It threatens race based corruption and those who live by it.