Many people have noted a simple repeating pattern which is contained in the phrase: the issue is never the issue.

What this means is that every time the other side tell us they are furious about something, or sonething is terrible and disgusting, it’s never true.

It’s not true because quite often the thing isn’t there at all.

And the purpose of them being outraged is to present a lie, and use the lie to gain power or to have their power go unquestioned.

Take for example, US police racism towards black people, or white racism generally towards black people. Take those as ‘issues’.

Mostly, it’s not there.

There are racist cops, there are white racists who don’t like any blacks. Are they the majority? No. Are they common? Not really.

Innocent black deaths at the hands of racist white cops, or racist whites generally, aren’t common, aren’t excused, aren’t a huge ongoing injustice that everyone should care about.

That entire narrative is a lie.