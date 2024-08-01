One of the things that never fails to astonish me is the capacity of our side to believe what the other side tell us.

We laugh about the gullibility of the Democrat voter or the happy follower of Globalism and progressivism. How can people be dumb enough to fall for this stuff, we ask?

And then we fall for it too.

The narrative now is that the push Biden off a cliff and install Queen Laughing Jackal bait and switch was a stunning success. Queen Laughing Jackal has closed the gap in the polls. Queen Laughing Jackal is slaying it, bitches.

Everyone loves Queen Laughing Jackal.

We are being told this by the people who are pumping out memes showing Queen Laughing Jackal as Captain America or as an unusually animated, unusually ready to suck dick to get ahead version of the Statue of Liberty.

We are being told this by the people who tell us that bearded men in dresses and lipstick are stunningly beautiful women.

We are being told this by the people who a few weeks ago, as they were dumping him, were saying that Biden was a combination of JFK and Jesus. Or who have been saying for years that President Shits His Pants was sharp as a tack and got 81 million real votes.

We are being told this by a media who won’t share an iconic picture of an assassination attempt because it’s too flattering to the intended target.

You know, the media who have spent 8 years relentlessly lying about everything?

But now they tell us that Queen Laughing Jackal has turned it all around, that she’s incredibly popular and lots of people who were not going to vote Democrat yesterday are now going to vote Democrat tomorrow.

That’s the Queen Laughing Jackal who was so hated by everyone who meets her that 92% of ideologically committed, equally dishonest and batshit crazy Democrat fanatics in the same administration working for her quit to work somewhere, anywhere else.

That’s the Queen Laughing Jackal who scored a grand total of 1% of support at her MOST POPULAR when she ran for the Democrat Presidential nomination in 2020.

That’s the Queen Laughing Jackal who was in control of the Biden administration Border policy, the most egregiously, obviously disastrous and stunningly destructive and very widely loathed of all the destructive and loathed and disastrous policies of the last four years.

That’s the Queen Laughing Jackal who was polling LOWER than Biden immediately before the Biden Removal coup occurred.

And yet Republicans suck up the latest lie just as enthusiastically as Democrats do.

I get it from the firm Dems. They are so lost in delusion, moral inversion and woke crusade fanaticism that they probably do believe that Queen Laughing Jackal is great. There probably are some real White Dudes for Harris who emerge from a strenuous toilet bowl licking or bukkake shower howling ‘She’s Got This’.

But why do Republicans think there are more of those freaks than there are normal people?

Why do Republicans think Democrat controlled polls tell the truth?

Why do Republicans think that the Media, the MAINSTREAM MEDIA, which would lie to them about whether water was wet, is TELLING THE TRUTH?

It’s the Media pumping out the Queen Laughing Jackal is Lady Liberty stuff that are ALSO telling us all that their own propaganda campaign has worked.

When a pathological liar tells you that another pathological liar is popular, what kind of fool who never learns his lesson believes them?

Sure, there’s a very remote chance that the most fanatical Dems got a fresh surge of belief, like they would after a good pegging session or after masturbating to a picture of a refugee. But that would be renewed madness from the already mad. That would be the people already determined to vote Dem reconfirmed as Dem voters.

In other words the only people mad enough to suddenly switch from Biden is the Only Way to Kamala is the Only Way are people who would never go another way, anyway.

After a certain point in a totalitarian descent, which is way past the point where the actual fascists are saying that everyone else is a fascist, the totalitarians have all the support they are ever going to get. There aren’t fresh Red Guards to find. There aren’t a load of unpersuaded centrists and unaligned voters in the middle saying ‘I was reluctant when they were frothing at the mouth, but now that are cutting themselves and drinking blood I think I’ve been persuaded’.

Once the insanity is both dominant and obvious, all its adherents are already in the Big Crazy Tent.

So where would Queen Laughing Jackal actually gain real votes from?

Trump voters who hated Biden are switching, are they? Put tits on that Disaster Pig and suddenly its sexy as hell? Hardly.

RFK Jnr voters are saying, ‘you know what, I went with this guy because my party stitches up the picks and is in bed with Big Pharma, but now that Queen Laughing Jackal is in place by another stitch up, I’m happy again!’. That’s only slightly less ludicrous than the idea that Laughing Jackal gains Trump votes.

Where can a Kamala Surge come from exactly? That mythical Center? When she is tainted with every single thing the Biden administration has done AND she’s a living parody of cackling and waffling obtuseness without the sympathetic excuse of dementia to blame for it?

It really is amazing to see the Media declare “we nailed it, she’s popular” and Republicans who have been lied to more often than Bill Clinton’s intimacy coach accepting it as true.

The pathological liars are so often helped by our side, by a pathological TRUST in sources YOU ALREADY KNOW ARE LIARS. On the word of the Media puffing up Queen Laughing Jackal and saying that Queen Laughing Jackal is suddenly hugely popular, Republicans are saying ‘that’s it, we are going to lose’ and ‘shit, shit, shit we need a new strategy’.

But the strategy that’s needed has always been simple.

Stop treating lies as truth. Stop treating liars as factual sources. Stop believing what you are told to believe. Stop acting on that directed belief. Know that you are actually a lot more popular by real votes and all attempts to pretend otherwise are just prepping you for ANOTHER STEAL. Laugh at how insane the enemy are and invite other people to laugh at them. And last but most, do things that prevent electoral fraud.

That’s all that is actually needed as your strategy. And without the last of those you are just as screwed and just as waiting to be screwed as you were in 2020.

So here’s the real purpose of all this Kamala puffing. It doesn’t gain any real votes. But if you can pretend that there has been a surge now, you then have a pre-prepared excuse for the ‘surge’ that only comes by fraud and which ‘wins’ the election.

And with 10-30 million unknowns running around having crossed the open border, that’s an awful lot of potential foot-soldiers of fraud and potential imagined votes either from those who have just claimed a driving license or from a population count of a Blue region that adds more clout to that region without even one dusky stranger filling in a ballot. By population assessment alone they can print off ballots that they fill in.

And then after the repeat steal, they can point to all this made up Everyone Suddenly Loves Laughing Jackal surge as ‘proof’ that the fraud surge was real and always coming.

The ‘she’s closed the gap’ narrative isn’t TRUE, it just exists to psychologically prep you to accept the coming steal.

I’m also suspicious now of ‘independents’, alternative media outlets, and writers of ‘clever’ articles supposedly from the Right warning that Queen Laughing Jackal is doing great and is on course to win. Anything that talks about Kamala having keys to victory that Trump doesn’t have or that talks as if she genuinely is widely popular is serving the psychological prep work and the ‘evidence’ to point to agenda of justifying the steal before it takes place.

Is Joe Rogan suddenly saying Queen Laughing Jackal is on course to win honest commentary, or this kind of prep work? Is it a black pill of despair (you know you can’t ever win, right?). His speculation that another assassination attempt will come seems possible, but his other comments accept this fake idea that Kamala is suddenly popular. Almost as if this is an ‘alternative’ voice told to black pill the Trump voters.

The real situation is that there are still more real Americans legally entitled to voter than Democrat freaks legally entitled to vote. Any kind of honest vote is a Trump win. And any significant Dem surge can only be gained by fraud now. So of course Trump can win and should win…provided enough of the fraud is prevented.