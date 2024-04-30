I’m going to say something shocking and unforgivable now.

The good dog deserves to die.

We need to take that good dog out to the gravel pit, right now, and put a bullet in its head. It’s the only decent thing to do. It’s the only real thing to do.

Because the good dog has let us down. The good dog doesn’t hunt. The good dog doesn’t protect the farm or keep the wolves away. The good dog just feeds from our hand before licking the face of our enemies.

I’m talking about the Noem story, of course, but I’m also talking about the attitudes on the Right that need to be put to sleep, the ones that help our enemies. The ones that see Republicans attacking Noem.

Because the whole bullshit Noem puppy killing story non-scandal doesn’t reflect poorly on Noem. Maybe it was tacky as hell to use that anecdote as a way of saying ‘I’m real tough and ready to make tough calls’. That was admittedly crass.

But the actions she describes are just normal life on a farm. Life with working animals. Life where you have to actually deal with reality, and it doesn’t come wrapped in plastic packaging or a pretty pink bow.

Aren’t we supposed to be on the side of telling the truth, of normal life, and of accepting Reality rather than sentimental delusions? I think we are.

Farms are very real places. They have lots of life, and lots of death too. Animals are not fluffy little bundles of cuddliness, or at least not primarily that. Farms are places where your footsteps criss-cross layers of actual shit. You can’t avoid the facts of life on a farm.

You can’t really ‘identify as a farmer’ without doing the farm work or having the right equipment for the job.

All those bullshit City ideas and City ways don’t play on a working farm, and if you really are dumb enough to see dogs as more important than people and disposing of a dog you can’t train and that endangers people as evil, you are going to get bitten, hard, by the pointy teeth of Reality.

The Good Dog we need to kill is not, of course, an actual dog. What I’m really talking about here, as I said above, is an attitude. And it is an attitude that is rife on the Right, an attitude that has kept us down and let the Left become our masters.

It’s the attitude of submission.

It’s the Good Dog Mentality. Shall I tell you, in full, what that is?

Well, it comes in two types, and both of them are false.

The first type is sentimentalism. That saccharine, fake, super sweet unreality of refusing to look at real things in real ways, that attitude which encompasses both ‘all dogs are better than humans’ (my ‘fur baby’ substitute child weirdness when relating to pet species) and ‘all migrants are future brain surgeons’.

Not many people make the link, but sentimentality is the link. And sentimentality is a manner of feeling derived from departure from Reality, with all of its uncomfortable truths and unwelcome edges. Sentimentality has been one of the very strongest weapons of the radical Left. It’s always deployed deliberately by them to support actual evil, active evils far worse than the things they get horrified by.

It’s this excess of soft feelings that make the West, today, so vulnerable, which is precisely why the enemies of the West, both internal and external, encourage it.

We have all seen those ludicrous white cuckolds who kiss the feet of black supremacists and apologize for their whiteness. Why? Because that’s the ‘kind’ and ‘empathetic’ thing to do. It’s also emasculated and worthless, but these people like that too.

Or how about the Brits who became addicted to fellating the EU, the Brits who just loved shaking their servile little tails for the Big Bureaucracy of people we used to regularly defeat? That, too, was built on false compassion and rampant sentimentality. The EU is your friend. The EU is your protector. The EU is about love and peace and cooperation. Just do as you are told and there will be Peace in Europe forevermore.

All bullshit, but all direct hits on whatever pleasure center of the brain is triggered in the minds of trained submissives each time they bow down to the Good Master.

Or how about the fact that we suddenly have a whole bunch of 50 and 60 year old men who want to play dress up as a disgusting, perverse version of little girls, a cartoon version of everything stereotypically ‘girly’, plaits and braids, and big flouncy dresses, soft cuddly toys and Bo Peep poses.

Or how about the way emotions always trump facts these days, and we have an entire generation of screeching perma-babies howling at everything that offends them?

Or how about the fact that unmarried young women are the most screechingly emotional, hysterical and rabidly woke people we have from any age and gender demographic, the group that shows the biggest pro Democrat bias in the entire US?

All of this is built on the feminization of our society and the departure from reality, which go hand in hand and which are focused on sentimental understandings of everything.

Show them a picture of a Palestinian child and an Israeli child holding hands and that is how you get these overly sentimentalized retards to back a terrorist organisation that actually murders babies.

Tell them that young women are vulnerable and in danger of being forced into the Handmaid’s Tale and that is how you get them to consider profit based baby murder factories an inalienable female right.

Show them a picture of a drowned refugee child and they will actually then rush to support all the ideas and policies and encouragement of mass immigration that will lead DIRECTLY to more of those deaths.

Because in every instance you are appealing to sentiment (or perversion, or lunatic delusion) rather than Reality.

Self-declared animal lovers who get all hysterical about the fact that dangerous dogs are put down probably don’t want to be lumped in with men who get turned on by pretending to be little girls, but it’s the same corrosive feminization of western culture in different forms.

A dog is not a human being. A dog is not as important as a human being. Nor is a dog an angel come to Earth. It is an animal that shits and farts, bites and barks. Just like us, you might say, only less developed. Sure, there are dogs that are individually better than many humans, and humans who are individually much more animalistic, savage and dangerous than the average dog, but on the whole and until either proves differently….dangerous dogs need putting down.

People in the countryside, in rural communities, tend to be a lot less sentimental and a lot more real than people in the cities. They have many more real, earthy, blue collar things to do. They get mud on their boots and they know that Nature doesn’t care about their feelings. Working farms are as much engines of Reality as they are hubs of food supply. In every way you can think of the least real political attitudes, and the most sentimentally unreal and caricature-feminine responses, are metropolitan ones. That’s where the contradictions of Be Kind But Support Hamas thrive.

Country people, by contrast, smell bullshit as quick as they shovel horse shit. City people will swallow it if you call it a sourdough brioche bun with a cinnamon dusting and charge them 15 dollars in a Starbucks for it. They will wolf that shit down and come back smiling.

The Good Dog is always sentimental, and you can always appeal to his emotions.

The second Good Dog trait is very different, at least on the surface, to that use of sentimentalism and emotion to get the Right doing exactly what the Left tells them to do. But it is just as naturally submissive, just as essentially craven, and just as divorced from reality as the emotionalism.

In response to the sheer insanity of the firestorm of criticism Noem has received for doing a normal thing that happens on working farms all the time, there are lots of people on the Right talking about how what she said and when she said it represents poor political judgement.

These are the same armchair strategists who piss themselves in terror if Trump posts a mean tweet or uses blunt language, the same polite Republicans who are scared to talk about abortion, the same armchair pearl clutching offended grannies who start describing any real and salty language as far too vulgar.

These people worry about offending other people, not having noticed that our very EXISTENCE offends those other people anyway.

Every time somebody on the Right says something normal and real, the Left goes into screaming hysterics….but half the Right then immediately blame US for that hysteria. Instead of laughing at the reaction, instead of mocking it, they immediately start questioning why the person on the Right was unsophisticated enough to say something that is true.

These strategist Good Dogs believe that it is the job of the Right to talk solely in the language of the Left, and to always try to avoid offending the Left. That’s a hopeless strategy when you are dealing with people who are offended by EVERYTHING. ‘Oh, but they should have predicted how the media would react’, ‘Oh, but it was so naive to share this story in an election year’, ‘Oh, but this is turning off the people in the center’, ‘Oh, but you should have kept quiet’.

Oh, oh, oh, oh, pass the smelling salts.

‘We need to accommodate to the fact that most people are now city dwellers and this sort of thing offends them, and it was just strategically stupid to do this given how the other side would respond’.

Which means that you let the other side be the gatekeepers of what you will think or say. Which means they are already in your heads controlling your speech. How can you really challenge and question their bullshit if your ‘being strategic’ means allowing them to dictate what you think is respectable to say? What victory are you going to win, if you think victory only comes after accepting their rules, their values, their verbal and ideological constraints on what your candidates are allowed to say?

You begin by defeating yourself, by accepting their control of your language and the things your candidates are allowed, or not allowed, to say. And that doesn’t seem any less weak by calling it ‘strategic’ or ‘realistic’.

That is, in fact, what the Right has been doing for 70 years. For 70 years we have been ‘accommodating’ ourselves to Leftist narratives and to a ‘well this is the way the world is now and you can’t go back’ type of reasoning.

How well has that ‘realism’ been working for us, exactly?

It leaves you waiting for Bill Maher or Jon Stewart to give you a pat on the head and say ‘Good dog’, that’s where.

That’s why I’m with Noem. That’s why I’d tell her to lean into it. If I was her I would put Cricket on a t-shirt and make ‘Time to Put the Dogs Down’ my personal slogan. If I was her I’d do a series of photos with the biggest guns I could find, on a farm, smiling brighter than the sun.

The other side divide the world into dogs and masters, and are always determined to be the master. We want to play nice and have our bellies tickled, or hide under tables with our tails tucked between our legs hoping that our whines don’t provoke a rap on the nose.

It doesn’t work. Have you seen this Good Dog attitude ever work?

Enough submission.

Funnily enough another real woman spoke about the attitude we need, the attitude most conservative men (and all conservative ‘strategists’) seem to have forgotten. In Britain Katie Hopkins talks about an attitude that people who defied all the Covid bullshit have about them (a ‘fuck you’ attitude). In her current speaking tour she talks about all the lies and hate thrown at those people, together with the pervasive ‘I’m offended’ madness of our times. She talks about walking with the knowledge that all that bullshit can’t touch you, can’t change you, and won’t ever break you.

Katie grew up on a farm. Katie can smell bullshit. Katie, like Noem, knows when to put the dog down.

The rest of the Right needs to grow a pair and act like these particular women, instead of like feminized men, neutered cowards, and obedient Good Dogs always afraid that the media or the other side will smack them for being Bad.

Never, ever apologize again. If we want to put a dog down, fuck you, that’s what we will do. And if you try to tell us not to, we will point out that you value the life of a dangerous dog more than you seem to value babies in the womb, girls raped by asylum seekers, or Israeli children kidnapped or murdered by terrorists.

Throw it back on them, hard. Learn to laugh and bite, instead of ‘accommodate’. Show some teeth when you are defending normal parts of real life.

Or else you are just a Good Dog, and useless to the rest of us.