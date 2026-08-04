Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3h

The dead poets society has been replaced by the dead cats society. Goodbye Kitty.

Five meows ( stars) for Jupp

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1 reply by Jupplandia
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
3h

Such tiresome DARVO - “Deny, Attack, Reverse Victim and Offender.

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