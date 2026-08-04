If there is something the other side never tire of, and a thing they do which bores me now more than anything else, it is the Authoritarian Fallacy.

It is the idea they seem to possess that comparing anything and everything rightwing, populist, sane, normal, decent, productive, worthwhile or necessary to Fascism or Nazism is a valid form of argument.

The late, great science fiction writer Philip K.Dick, who was politically leftist and wrong on many things but a fascinating and individual thinker despite that, had an anecdote that crops up in some of his books. Like many of the autobiographical details of his life it sits on the border between fact and fiction. But, simply put the anecdote is this.

Whenever a friend of his got into any metaphysical, spiritual or religious discussion (which were quite popular in Dick’s bohemian bedsit milieu) that friend, an atheist, would reference the death of his cat. Dick described it as the dead cat being carried everywhere, closing all discussion and thought. The ultimate denial of God was a dead cat.

It seems crass to compare this to the way the other side reference the past, but it works in exactly the same way.

Talk of authoritarianism, fascism, Hitler, Nazism, colonialism, patriarchy, oppression, white supremacy, slavery….all these are Dead Cat arguments.

The youngest Dead Cat died eighty years ago. The oldest Dead Cat died long before that. They take a thing that largely no longer exists as a real world threat, pretend that WE are that thing even though they resemble it more than we do, and all manner of injustice and evil is therefore allowed and excused coming from their supporters.

This Cat is deceased. This Cat is no more. (To paraphrase Monty Python).

But the stinking bodies are still held beneath the trench coats of every modern leftist, progressive, globalist and mainstream media network.

Whenever we question them, whenever we vote for something different, whenever we suggest we might have a right to live as a continuing majority in a country where our children are not gang raped or blown up by imported savages, whenever we ask that economic policies make sense or that borders are enforced or that we aren’t continually ignored and treated with contempt, the Dead Cat is pulled from beneath the trench coat and thrust in our faces.

In the atheist example, the dead cat is the final and definitive proof that God either doesn’t exist or is a heartless evil bastard. How could a God worth anything let my cat be run over by a car?

In the political example as it works today, the Dead Cat is a maggot-ridden accusation, a thing of dust and bones, presented as if it is a living indictment of us. How can you be worth anything when you are this ? (at which point the Dead Cat is thrust forward).

It is the supposed definitive proof that We either don’t exist or don’t deserve to exist, or that We are heartless evil bastards.

We are told that We are the Cat, and that we treat the world as our litter tray and minorities as our mice.

But the Cat is quite clearly dead, and equally clearly, Not Us.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson explained another aspect of this strategy as a cynical political tool:

“The dead cat strategy (or deadcatting) is a political tactic where a figure deliberately introduces a shocking or sensational topic to divert media and public attention away from damaging issues or failures.

The concept is widely attributed to Australian strategist Lynton Crosby and popularized in the UK by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who explained that throwing a “dead cat on the table” forces everyone to shout about the cat rather than the original argument.

Mechanism : It relies on the human reaction to shock or disgust, ensuring the new topic dominates the conversation while the original problem is ignored.

Origin : Johnson described the maneuver in a 2013 column, citing it as a way to handle situations where “the facts are overwhelmingly against you.”

Usage: The term has been applied to various political distractions, including gaffes, controversial policies, or sudden announcements designed to reset the news cycle.”

In other words this strategy exists both to falsely describe US as an evil that is actually dead or defeated long ago, AND as a means to shock everyone into distraction from the true issues.

You don’t need to explain why open borders are good (“the facts are overwhelmingly against you.”), you just need to present opposition to open borders as Nazism (the Dead Cat shocks people into obedience and distracts from the current evil). Just as you didn’t need COVID measures to make sense….you just needed to present opposing them as ‘killing granny’.

Telling us that we are Authoritarians is the most popular incarnation of the Dead Cat Argument.

The Dead Cat diverts from attention on “damaging issues and failures” and is used in fact to render any recognition of things like the incompatibility of Third World values with the West forbidden from public discourse and policy.

I asked Grok for an estimate of the number of mainstream media articles calling Trump an authoritarian or describing Trump administration policies as authoritarian. I asked for this for just 10 newspapers or journals and for just the last two years. Nobody keeps an estimate of how many such articles exist. I interrogated the replies and learned that all paywall articles can’t be searched this way, according to Grok, which covers the majority of content for several major newspapers. Despite these limitations Grok replied:

“Best estimate: roughly 150–400 headlines (or prominent article titles) across the listed outlets over the ~2-year period (August 2024–August 2026) that use “authoritarian,” “authoritarianism,” “autocracy/autocratic,” or closely equivalent framing for Trump’s actions, tendencies, or character. This includes both direct labels (“Trump is authoritarian,” “authoritarian leader”) and references to “authoritarian actions/moves/tendencies/playbook/crackdown,” “path to authoritarianism,” “competitive authoritarianism,” “autocracy,” etc. Exact counts are impossible without proprietary full-text archive access and consistent headline-only filtering, but this range is grounded in the high volume of visible coverage, especially opinion/analysis pieces after the 2024 election and during the second term.”

When broken down by the ten publications I suggested, these figures came out as follows:

The New York Times : 40–100+. Heavy use in Opinion (Goldberg, Bouie, Kristof, Klein, editorial board projects tracking “autocracy” markers or “authoritarian” erosion). Examples include titles framing “autocracy,” “authoritarianism,” “authoritarian playbook,” and direct assessments of democratic backsliding under Trump. News side more often uses softer/indirect language.

The Washington Post : 20–60. Opinion and analysis pieces on “constitutional authoritarianism,” power consolidation, and related themes; some news framing of overreach.

Los Angeles Times : Lower volume, likely 5–20. Some coverage of local/national actions (e.g., National Guard deployments) with authoritarian framing, but fewer prominent national opinion pieces than NYT/WaPo in available results.

The Guardian (UK): 30–80+. Frequent, direct commentary: “full authoritarian mode,” “authoritarian moves,” “normalising American autocracy,” “authoritarian leader,” and similar. Strong opinion focus.

The Independent (UK): 10–30. Similar progressive-leaning framing to the Guardian on U.S. politics, though lower overall volume of Trump-specific headlines in results.

The Mirror (UK): 5–15. Tabloid-style coverage occasionally uses strong terms, but less analytical depth or frequency than the Guardian/Independent.

New York Post : Very low (likely under 10, often near zero or critical/skeptical of the label). Coverage tends to reject or downplay “authoritarian” characterizations rather than adopt them in headlines.

The Atlantic : 20–50+. Multiple high-profile pieces: “The New Authoritarianism,” “Twenty-Four Hours of Authoritarianism,” “Trump’s Plan Is Now Out in the Open” (connecting “authoritarian dots”), and related analysis of competitive authoritarianism.

Forbes : 5–20. More business/politics crossover; occasional use in opinion or analysis of power grabs, media pressure, or institutional changes, but less ideological intensity than pure opinion outlets.

Metro (UK): Low single digits to low teens. Brief or secondary coverage echoing broader UK progressive framing.

Above all from the same Grok queries.

So this is just printed versions, just ten publications, just non-paywalled articles, and just articles with a clear Trump or Trump administration is authoritarian in the headline of the piece…..and we have topped probably 300 examples and are approaching 400 in two years.

And I also required that these publications should have circulations above 50,000 people. When we look at circulation, The Atlantic has the highest at 1.4 million, although half of that is digital subscribers ( breaking my general rule that we are enquiring about print only). The Atlantic is also one of the most determined partisan aggressors in the use of this Dead Cat argument (50+ examples).

Nevertheless, with all these limitations, which I would say exclude perhaps 80% of media news content in text form, we have a major article every 1.5 days or so calling the administration authoritarian. And doing so in ways designed to spread fear and loathing of the administration and of Trump personally.

If we could obtain all those paywalled articles across every newspaper and magazine with national coverage or a circulation above 50,000 readers, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to suppose thar the same rate reflected in those would mean a total of around 2,000+ significant articles in two years doing the same thing. This is before online only examples such as the hundreds of Democrat social media sites or foreign online based media empires (like Joe Media, or the online versions of Mirror US and Guardian US) are counted.

Senior Trump hating opponents of course regularly make these false claims too, knowing that every time they do the entire media ecosphere will repeat the claims while asserting that they are merely reporting on the claim. John Kerry’s famous declaration that the Trump administration matched all the features of authoritarian Fascism is a prime example of that.

Which leads us neatly to the most extreme examples of Dead Cat accusation designed to delegitimise just one (albeit the most powerful) populist right-wing administration.

There is also the issue of direct comparison of Trump with Hitler or Mussolini and direct charges of Fascism and Nazism and comparisons of Trump adninistration policies with Fascism and Nazism. Again, Democrat politicians in the US have repeatedly made such assertions and spelt out such alleged links, with Robert Reich in particular making an entire second career out of it. None of these accusers has ever faced any legal push back for wildly inaccurate smear campaigns which seek to encourage violent hatred of the elected government.

The variations on a theme (perhaps different colours of Dead Cat) assert these points again and again:

Trump is authoritarian

Trump is a dictator

The Trump admimistration is taking away basic rights

This President and administration is like Hitler’s Germany (Nazi)

This President and administration is like Mussolini’s Italy (Fascist).

Trump is a rapist

Trump is a Russian Asset

Since the Bondi Epstein Files release and the subsequent Iran intervention in the second term we can of course add these as well:

Trump is a pedophile

Trump is controlled by the Jews

The Jews control the ‘Epstein Class’, including Trump.

What these accusations don’t do is bear any relation to reality, with the last three being particularly insane and themselves extremist. Quite frequently they don’t offer any evidence, even of a distorted kind, for the assertions. That is not their function. They don’t need to hold up as rational evidence-based opinions. They only need to establish and maintain the emotive link to the Dead Cat smear. This is enough to delegitimise the administration, justify constant running sabotage of its major policy platforms, and both excuse and create violent political activism aimed as an ongoing insurgency against the elected government with the majority vote fulfilling sensible policies (like immigration law enforcement) it was elected to enact.

Internal absurdities of these positions-like casting Trump as simultaneously a Nazi and a Puppet of the Jews-are of course ignored.

The overall purpose of them functions on several levels: they distract from actual crimes and evils, they justify actual crimes and evils, they tend towards making any right-wing policy platform impossible to fulfil.

Any administration with a non progressive and non globalist platform is to be buried under Dead Cats while faced with a resulting surge in both institutional opposition (lawfare, demonisation through the media, elite funding of street protest, judicial activism) and active political violence (arson, rioting, attacks on ICE, domestic terrorism).

Quite frequently, and in a supreme irony, the evil we are accused of is an evil of which we have been the strongest opponents and of which our opponents bear the strongest similarity in morals and tactics. Nazism, for example, was defeated by nationalist patriots from the Allied powers whose views would be far closer to ours than they are to modern progressives and globalists.

Trump has for example overseen a more effective geopolitical strategy against Russian allies than any recent prior President, reducing Russian global influence via very effective or mainly effective strategies onVenezuela, Cuba, Syria and Iran.

Going back to what often seems the least of the false Dead Cat arguments, the charge of authoritarianism, there are some obvious indicators ensuring that no rational person can take these charges seriously. These are as follows:

The Biden administration was far more authoritarian, both in rhetoric and action. It is this administration that mass arrested political dissidents, pursued all leading opponents on false charges, itself broke the Constirution and the law in the treatment of Trump and members of his first administration, colluded with corporations to limit free speech and silence dissent, murdered unarmed female protestors on J6, destroyed exculpatory evidence and mass arrested and mass detained prisoners for long periods without trial.

The COVID policies enacted at their most stringent and most authoritarian by Democrats were the greatest example of authoritarianism in the last ten years. Curfews, coerced medical experiments breaking the Nuremberg Code, mandates, masking, social distancing rules, travel restrictions, prevention of lawful assembly and worship, demanding State control of numbers in private homes, at funerals, preventing care home visits and hospital visits, economic lockdowns, arresting people for sitting on park benches or walking on beaches…..these were all objectively and clearly authoritarian measures which none of the media or politicians saying ‘authoritarian’ today questioned or opposed.

The globalist actions in Europe, from the EU, from Britain, in forming a censorship complex and denying free speech, their legislative actions on so-called ‘misinformation’ and ‘hate speech’, their arrests for social media opinions, their attempts to control social media platforms and online news and content, their demand that only State approved media be allowed or found on search engines, their creation of institutional bodies monitoring and restricting political content that is not terrorist in nature-all this is more authoritarian. And none of this is criticised except by independent voices and by the Trump administration.

Islam, of course, is the most authoritarian belief system on the planet. It kills people who disagree with or offend it, and it covers every aspect of life.

Those genuinely against authoritarianism would begin with these living and present examples, and not with Dead Cats and false analogies.

It is a strange form of authoritarianism which has been the strongest governmental supporters of free speech on the planet, and an equally strange form of ‘anti-authoritarianism’ which has constructed an international censorship complex while imprisoning thousands for thought and speech ‘crimes’ that sometimes consist of no more than jokes, satire, rhetorical statements, widely held opinions or truthful statements the State finds offensive.