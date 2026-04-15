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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
5h

Tom Siebert must have quaffed heavily on the koolaid to claim resisting by force the decades-long Iranian support, funding, and export of murderous terror across western democracies is a 'crime'. Whatever the motives behind military action by President Trump and Netanyahu, they are of benefit to all who wish to be living in a free society unlike China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Terrible consequences were unleashed upon Germany and Japan during 1940-1945 with their populations suffering death and destruction of their infrastructure but those two countries are 100% better off freed from their internal tyrannies that threatened the world.

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
6h

Thanks Daniel.

I am a Roman Catholic and I condemn this pope and quite a few of the others, Pope John Paul II being the exception and a wonderful Pope.

The best Leo was Leo 1 in 452 A.D. when he managed somehow to get Attila the Hun to go home !

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