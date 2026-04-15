Above-not a Catholic image, but certainly a Christian one.

I’m an atheist. I had a year or two of Sunday School when I was a kid because they used to let us play British Bulldog and football and some other kids from my school went. We never had a Bible in the house. I read it at university mainly out of a feeling that I should know the references. I have only attended churches for weddings and funerals.

And yet somehow I know more about Christianity than the Pope or any US Bishop or Cardinal does. From both Pope Leo’s statements and those of the US Catholic leaders interviewed by 60 Minutes, you would think these people are completely ignorant of Chrisrian history.

For some reason an atheist can know more about Christianity than those who have spent their lifetimes and careers being professional Christians.

I know that for 2,000 years Christians have actually been prepared to fight sometimes.

I know that the Bible is full of instances of God asking people to fight or supporting and even demanding wars.

Exodus 15:3

The LORD is a man of war;

The LORD is His name.



Exodus 17:16

for he said, “Because the LORD has sworn: the LORD will have war with Amalek from generation to generation.”



To give two examples from many.

I know that every traditional Christian teaching on just war would include fighting against those who have slaughtered innocents as a just war.

Aquinas makes it clear that there are three conditions of just war: it must be called for by a lawful authority (which excludes terrorism as ever being just and entitles a President or modern government to wage a war), it must have some existing just cause (like prior attack, like 47 years of terrorism or like the slaughter of innocent victims or like the defence of innocents from say, nuclear attack) for commencing and it must intend peace or a better outcome as the consequence of victory (like the peace obtained at the end of World War Two, or like destroying a regional sponsor of terrorism and replacing it with a saner government and greater regional security (as an aside, regime change is in my personal view evil if it is aimed at an innocent government for selfish or private interest and produces something worse, and not evil if it is aimed at a guilty government for defensive and valid reasons and produces something better-the first is a version of unjust war and the second is a version of just war).

“The first thing is the authority of the prince by whose command the war is to be waged. It does not belong to a private person to start a war, for he can prosecute his claim in the court of his superior. In like manner the mustering of the people, that has to be done in wars, does not belong to a private person. But since the care of the commonwealth is entrusted to princes, to them belongs the protection of the common weal of the city, kingdom, or province subject to them. And as they lawfully defend it with the material sword against inward disturbances by punishing male-factors, so it belongs to them also to protect the commonwealth from enemies without by the sword of war.”

Clearly, Catholics who framed the definitions of just war accepted that in order to do so you must believe that God, Jesus and the Bible ALSO consider some wars to be just.

I know that Christendom only survived and Christianity only exists today because some Christians were prepared to fight.

Western Europe is Christian because Constantine the Great fought and won the Battle of the Milvian Bridge on October 28th in the year of our Lord 312.

And because Charles Martel fought and won the Battle of Tours in the year of our Lord 732 to prevent the Ummayidd Muslim conquest of France.

And because Wilhelm von Roggendorf fought and won the Seige of Vienna in the year of our Lord 1529, repulsing 120,000 Ottoman Muslims led by Suleiman the Magnificent.

And because a coalition of Catholic maritime states including Spain, Venice, and the Papacy fought and won the naval Battle of Lepanto in the year of our Lord 1571, smashing Ottoman power in the Mediterranean and freeing 15,000 Christian galley slaves. Pope Pius V instituted the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary to celebrate the victory, and seems to have had a different view to the modern Pope Leo on whether Christians are permitted to go to war.

And because the Polish King John III Sobieski fought and won the Second Seige of Vienna (also known as the Battle of Vienna) in the year of our Lord 1683 by defeating a 150,000 strong Ottoman army led by Grand Vizier Kara Mustafa Pasha. Sobieski’s cavalry charge of up to 20,000 horsemen led by 3,000 elite Winged Hussars is widely considered the largest cavalry charge in history. Sobieski proclaimed Veni, Vidi, Deus Vici" ("I came, I saw, God conquered") and seems to have disagreed with the modern Pope Leo about whether God approves of Christians who can fight.

South America became Christian because the Spanish conquistadors took Catholic chaplains and bibles with them when they fought and won against the Incas and the Aztecs.

North America became Chrisrian because the French, the Dutch and the English all had better weapons than the Native Americans, as well as bibles with them.

I know that Popes blessed armies and campaigns and kings who went to battle (too many instances to count).

I know that Popes called for Crusades (Pope Urban II, Pope Paschal II, Pope Calixtus II, Pope Innocent III, Pope Honorius III, and Pope Gregory IX).

I know that Popes personally led armies (Pope Leo IX, Pope Leo X, Pope Julius II was even known as ‘the Warrior Pope’).

I know a few specific Bible verses and a few specific statements from Jesus that make it very clear that Christianity has never been a faith of absolute pacifism.

For example:

Matthew 10:34: "Do not think that I have come to bring peace to the earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword."

I know that on multiple occasions when Islam tried to conquer the western world it was the most sincere and committed Christians who stopped it (see above).

I know that Christians in Spain spent some 800 years fighting against Muslim invasion and then to free themselves from Muslim rule, that other Christians in Greece and the Balkans spent even longer doing the same.

I even know a little about Pope Leo himself and that he never said a single word about Peace or about leaders who go to war not being Christians when Obama dropped 92,000 bombs on 7 different countries.

I also know, as the Pope and Catholic bishops and cardinals apparently do not, that the Bible has several passages which approve of borders, suggest God’s approval of national boundaries, and that Heaven has its own rules regarding entry.

“The Bible explicitly affirms that God established national borders and that governments have a divine mandate to protect them. Key scriptures include Deuteronomy 32:8, which states that when the Most High divided the nations, He “set the boundaries of the peoples,” and Acts 17:26, which reiterates that God determined “the boundaries of their dwelling place.”

Scripture also commands the preservation of established boundaries and the maintenance of national security:

Psalm 147:14 declares, “He makes peace in your borders,” linking secure borders to divine peace and provision.

Exodus 23:31 records God promising to set Israel’s borders “from the Red Sea to the sea of the Philistines,” indicating that national boundaries are part of God’s plan.

Romans 13:1 instructs believers to “be subject to the governing authorities,” which biblical scholars interpret as supporting the government’s role in enforcing laws and securing borders.

Deuteronomy 19:14 forbids moving a neighbor’s boundary mark, a principle extended by theologians to the respect of national borders.

While the Bible distinguishes between the “resident alien” (ger) and the “foreigner” (nokri), it consistently upholds the right of a nation to define its territory and protect its people from corruption and harm.”

How is it that I know the Bible is full of warriors, and that Christian civilisation was built, survived and was protected by people prepared to fight and whose fighting efforts were blessed by the Catholic Church, and the Pope doesn’t?

Could it be that other considerations than Biblical instruction, Christian ethics, and the life of Jesus strongly influence the Chicago born Pope, and the rest of the Catholic hierarchy?

“The Institute for the Works of Religion (IOR), commonly known as the Vatican Bank, manages approximately $6.5 billion in total assets (as of June 2025).

Catholic charities and churches in the United States have received hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for refugee and asylum-related programs.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), which directs much of this work, received $129.6 million in federal grants in 2023 and $123 million in 2022 for migration and refugee services.

This funding supports a network of over 65 Catholic Charities affiliates nationwide, which provide services like housing, employment assistance, legal aid, and language classes to refugees and unaccompanied minors.

The amount fluctuates yearly; funding was lower during the Trump administration (e.g., $48.5 million in 2018) and increased under President Biden.

A 2018 report noted that Catholic Charities and its affiliates received $742.6 million in federal funding for refugee programs since 2008.

Here are the federal funding figures for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and its affiliated Catholic Charities for refugee and asylum-related programs from 2018 onwards:

2018: $48.5 million

2019: $52.7 million

2020: $47.8 million

2021: $67.5 million

2022: $122.6 million

2023: $129.6 million

Funding decreased during the Trump administration and then increased significantly under the Biden administration, particularly from 2021 onward.

Catholic organizations receive substantial U.S. government funding. Catholic Relief Services (CRS), the official international humanitarian agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, received $4.6 billion from USAID between fiscal years 2013 and 2022 for humanitarian programs abroad.”

4.6 BILLION from USAID in just 9 years.

“Funding was lower during the Trump administration…..and then increased significantly under the Biden administration…..”

Why IS the Catholic Church so in favour of mass migration and open borders and against fighting Islamic terrorist regimes these days?

Because one thing is very clear to even an atheist like me: the Bible does not say nation states should not have borders, and the Bible does not say that Christians should never go to war.

Indeed by the current Pope’s commentary, virtually every other Pope in history wasn’t a Christian.

Purely statistically of course, it’s more likely that ONE Pope is a heretic, rather than NEARLY ALL of them before him.

The simplest way to understand the motivations of the current Pope is by reference to his origins as a Chicago leftist, not as a Christian. Chicago is the most corrupt city in the USA, both presently and historically. It is the birthplace of Democrat Machine Politics. It is also of course where Obama forged his political career, which included by the way sponsoring artists to depict him as a Black Jesus, something Pope Leo never objected to.

The second simplest way to understand the postures of the modern Catholic hierarchy is by reference to their financial connections with asylum and refugee programmes and USAID spending, particularly under Joe Biden’s administration.

And the third simplest way to understand the current Pope’s apparent Biblical and historical ignorance is by contrasting his version of Christianity with what he says and preaches about Islam.

His version of Christianity removes all Christian strength, fight, masculinity, willingness to defend itself, support for lawful authority, support for just war, support for the existence of borders and western nation states. It ignores all Chrisrian and even Papal history to present Christianity as an entirely passive, submissive, pacifistic creed that would not fight to save itself. He does this by pretending all Biblical references to war in a positive sense don’t exist.

The attitude to Islam is similar but inverted. He ignores the fourteen centuries of blood and conquest and terror enacted by Islam. He ignores past and present Islamic murders and atrocities. He had nothing really to say about October 7th. He ignores the potential danger of Iran having nuclear weapons. He spends far more time criticising Trump than the mullahs. His comments on the slaughters conducted by the Iranian regime are passing ones while delivering far lengthier comments condemning Trump and Israel. He ignores Islamic slaughter of Christians in Africa. He pretends that Islam is ‘a religion of peace’.

It is the standard ideologically Marxist, Western World hating, core religious dishonesty of people who have less real belief in God than even I do. The Christianity that is less oppressive isn’t allowed any more to defend itself or it’s people (that’s newly un-Christian) but can still be demonised as oppressive, whereas the Islam that demands submission and is responsible for more terrorism than anything else and which commits regular atrocities that start wars, has all its hideous actions ignored and excused while only ever being cast, by Woke Pseudo-Christian Theologians, as victims (of Islamophobia, or of Trump).

Anything that would allow Christians to fight is ignored. Just war becomes impossible.

Anything that would acknowledge Islamic crimes is ignored. Unjust terrorism becomes excusable.

The perfect combination if you wish to rob one people of any will to defend themselves, and disguise and excuse another people from any condemnation of their aggression as they commit atrocities and conquer formerly Chrisrian nations with the full complicity and support of Christian churches.

As both a Chicago trained ideological Marxist and as the head of a self interested financial network managing billions of dollars, the Pope’s reasons to use the rhetoric of Peace to attack Donald Trump are reflective of the ways in which the Pope is not a real Christian, rather than of the ways in which Donald Trump isn’t.

Pope Leo is simply part of the long march through the institutions, and the subversion of the rhetoric of good to the causes of evil.