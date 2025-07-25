The motto of the British police used to be ‘policing by consent’. I wrote an article a long time ago here on Substack about the history of British policing and the process by which it gradually lost the qualities that once made it a by-word for how to police in a non-political, non-partisan and honest way.

To summarise the points I made then, the British police used to work in a way that bound them to local people and these ties were severed both by ideological indoctrination and operational and technological changes in how policing was conducted:

Many officers once came from and lived in the areas they policed. Local police forces represented local people in far more settled, stable and homogeneous communities. When you amalgamate and centralise police organisations, close down village and town police stations, and have a society where people move around a lot more generally and where mass immigration is occurring as well, the police become strangers with no sense of comnection to local areas. This affects both how they view and treat those they police and how they are viewed by communities they police.

This process was massively worsened by a transition from local foot patrols to policing from cars in the 1960s and onwards. Familiarity with an area and its inhabitants was no longer something police acquired by regular patrols and interactions. People no longer saw police until after trouble had occurred, and preventative policing almost entirely disappeared except for Saturday night patrols in city centres. Criminals act with greater impunity when they know the swiftest possible response has a twenty or thirty minute car journey and that for minor crimes any response is unlikely.

Without framing formal DEI policies equivalent to or as obvious as US ones, the police in the UK responded to attacks on them on racial grounds (particularly after the 1993 Stephen Lawrence murder and the disastrous 1999 MacPherson Report with its critical race theory adoption of the notion of institutional racism) by prioritising submission to ethnic grievance industries and representatives, ‘community leaders’ exclusively from non-majority identities, and racist anti-white and anti-majority attitudes and recruitment practices. This alienated the police from white populations and from their concerns and from the principles of fair and equal policing for all.

The transition from foot patrols and local police stations to car patrols and more distant city or town based headquarters was accompanied by decades of recruitment to senior roles that replaced qualification on the job (rising from lower ranks based on actual experience) with more and more posts created that were administrative and bureaucratic in nature, with much more paperwork, and crucially much more concentration on senior roles being filled by people with university degrees. This infected the police with all the disastrous absurdities, prejudices and assumptions of university academia, most of which were inimical to competent and fair policing practices. Many British police chiefs have been promoted into the position on the basis of ideological progressive conformity combined with innate point scoring characteristics. These then impose ‘racially aware’ and ‘diversity and equity conscious’ attitudes on lower ranks and how they police.

What these changes have gradually created is a police force in which promotion, success and competence is judged not by impartial enforcement of the law and success in preventing crimes, but on conformity to politically correct attitudes and assumptions all wrapped in university jargon and academic research but producing, in the end, a consistent attitude of contempt towards the majority populace bring policed. Like senior politicians such as Keir Starmer, the police now exist to enforce metropolitan dogma and progressive attitudes, a siruation rendered obvious in two tier policing even when this isn’t directly imparted to them as instructions from political masters.