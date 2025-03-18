Here is the Coalition of the Willing, the pathetic gasp of Globalism’s panting insanity in the dying backwater that is modern Europe:

European leaders took off their suits to support Ukraine. The gesture, and the accompanying text, is from someone supporting these clowns.

The sane and normal reaction of course is the opposite of what they intend. It exposes them as clearly as those weird elbow rubs at the height of COVID madness did, or as much as a pedophile licking his lips at a school gate is also exposed.

Just look at these clowns and this kind of performative nonsense.

These are supposed to be statesmen. They are supposed to be world leaders. More importantly, they are supposed to be grown men. And THIS is what they offer us as leadership? While also determining of course, without our support, without our consent, without consulting us, that we all want World War Three?

Does anyone suppose that this is how top diplomats and politicians behaved at the Congress of Vienna? Can anyone picture 19th century European leaders behaving like retarded schoolboys hopped up on giggling excitement while they move their nations towards war?

Remember these same people are talking about:

Prolonging a devastating war indefinitely when a million people have already died.

Introducing conscription in nations where they have long insisted that there is nothing about that nation worth defending or fighting for.

Moving putative armed forces to Ukraine when these forces have been so relentlessly reduced for so many years that they couldn’t even make any difference anyway. Russia has over 600,000 troops in Ukraine. Ukraine has over 800,000 but they are running out as they keep being killed so fast. Britain can assemble at most 18,500 able to fight. You do the maths.

Expending vast resources on these foreign wars while doing nothing about their own children being raped and murdered by the Islamic hordes they have all welcomed in and are in political alliance with.

Doing nothing to protect their own borders and citizens from Third World invaders of all kinds. Britain alone is seeing immigration of 1 million arrivals a year and frequently of 1,000 invaders a day landing on the shores by dinghies alone.

Criminalising thought and common sense on these topics, putting dissenters in prison for thought crimes, and enacting censorship regimes against all criticism. Britain for example now has the Online Safety Act being used to threaten all online content creators with 2 years in prison and all social media platforms and media platforms with repeated fines of up to 18 million pounds each time if they don’t remove content that Ofcom (the regulator) decides based on purely subjective criteria MAY be ‘psychologically harmful’ or ‘cause distress or anxiety’ to ANYONE.

So this is Globalism’s offer to the citizen of the West.

We won’t listen to you. We won’t serve you. We won’t even be rational adults with a little bit of self respect.

We will be brainwashed, soy addled Embarrassing Dads behaving more like teenage girls than actual leaders. Give them some short dresses and you could probably get a dancing pyramid and a RA RA ZELENSKY! out of these pathetic idiots.

Oh, and as an aside, here is the DEMOCRACY we are wasting our money and are supposed to want to waste our lives for too:

And here is the DEMOCRACY we are wasting our money and are supposed to want to waste our lives for too at home:

150,000 people in Canada got a say on Carney being the leader of the Liberal Party. He’s never held elected office. He’s never run for anything or faced an election. He’s never campaigned, he’s never so much as persuaded a single village of idiots, signed up members of his own party aside, to vote for him. And he’s the Prime Minister of Canada.

40 million Canadians (27 million of voting age) didn’t get a say. This mirrors changes of leadership in the UK (John Major was PM before he faced an election. Gordon Brown was PM before he faced an election. Back in 2022 the last Prime Minister to be both elected into the role and removed from the role by an Election was Edward Heath, PM from 1970-74. The role-call of recent PMs includes Theresa May, PM before facing an election, Boris Johnson PM before facing an election, Liz Truss PM before facing an election, and Rishi Sunak, PM before facing an election).

Perhaps pathetic gestures in the face of the serious issue of war, or deeply unpopular policies are just a lot easier when most of your leaders aren’t even elected to the seniormost office anyway? And can also be REMOVED by processes that don’t involve an election which happens MUCH MORE than them losing the role because they lost an election….

Hey wait a minute, wouldn’t they worry more about THAT than the voting public….

On Facebook I put it like this:

“If the Muslim rape gangs, crime, tyranny, relentless decline and relentless absurdity don’t tell you what our leaders are, then surely a bunch of middle aged soy boys posing with their suit jackets half off as a ‘defiant gesture’ to both Putin and Trump should.

These are not serious people.

They are hired soulless clowns paid to be the public face of your destruction.

Exactly like the guy who plays a piano with his penis, they were selected for the ‘top job’ because they will do, say and be anything their masters demand.

Oligarchs pick out the most corrupt, desperate, useless, needy, talentless, hopelessly trivial and insignificant politicians they can find splashing about in what is from the start a pool of mediocrity. The ugliest, dumbest and dullest bastard of the lot is marked out for artificial greatness.

They literally pick the runt of a deformed litter.

Because that’s the guy you can get to do anything. That’s the microcephalic midget on the porn shoot. That’s Lilly Phillips without the looks and with slightly less self respect. That’s your perfect Globalist leader. The only thing better is an auto pen.

Add a lifetime stewing in bullshit brainwashing and an intense loathing of your own country and you’re good to go.

You’ve got exactly the kind of person who makes gestures like ‘I’m taking my jacket off now, Putin!’.

The embarrassing thing about modern tyranny is that it’s implemented by men who couldn’t fight their way out of a garden guarded solely by a plastic gnome.”

Setting aside the hubris of quoting myself, think about all this in the proper context.

Which is that there is no real democracy under these type of Globalist leaders, and that these type of Globalist leaders then tell us that we should die for Ukraine, or die for noble abstracts which no longer manifest in any real way in our own nations-which they in fact REMOVE from our own nations.

The obvious clowns that you didn’t get a say on being ‘the leader’ join a professional elite that is manifestly not wanted, not supported and not serious, with these performative morons allegedly taking the decisions but no more competent or responsible than Joe Biden’s autopen was.

This is what moves us to World War Three with Russia or to being Muslim conquered parts of a European Caliphate.