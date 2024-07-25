Well, that all happened pretty quick didn’t it?

One day Joe Biden was clinging on and all his staff were sure he would stay. Then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, it is announced that he is stepping down. On his X account. While he’s missing. With an unusual signature. White House staff were saying “what’s going on?”.

It was almost as surprising as suddenly finding 81 million votes down the back of your sofa.

In by coup, out by coup. This is the way of Banana Republics.

Just as instantly, the successor is anointed. All those other fine and splendid Democrat potential runners had cramp, I guess. The Vice President with a lower approval rating even than the President, the gal who scored 1% of the Democrat vote in her Presidential bid when Democrat voters had a say in it, was clearly the popular choice.

If you were a strategist that’s where you’d naturally go, isn’t it? To the person tainted with all the failure that makes you push the President off a cliff. To the person who started off as deeply disliked even by your own side. To the person who was put in charge of the BIGGEST failure of all, the border crisis.

That’s who you would go for if you were worrying about the polls and the votes, isn’t it?

Just like in the UK when brilliant Tory strategists decided that a deeply unpopular creepy Asian dwarf who presided over the worst economic damage for 350 years as Chancellor (while personally being worth hundreds of millions) was just the kind of guy to improve the polls for them and appeal to ordinary people.

There was talk of an open convention. There was talk of Obama being less than keen on Harris. But when there’s a choice between choice and between anointment, the Democrats always prefer anointment. They are, after all, democrats in the same way that Democratic Socialist Republics are, or in the same way that Jack the Ripper was a feminist.

“Well I guess I am really interested in women, so in that sense….” .

OK Jack, we hear you.

And so we see almost instantly the likes of Cenk Uygur of Not So Young Turks fame, executing a flawlessly rapid dismount from ‘open convention’ to ‘she’s started great’.

The great advantage of anointment is that it avoids anyone outside the leadership and the upper echelons of The Party having a say. It’s where all totalitarians go-power is to be seized, not earned, to be gifted from some powerful palsied mentor (a Pelosi figure, or a Willie Brown) rather than voted on by the lowly.

Coups are how you depart, and mentorship by the most powerfully corrupt above you is how you rise. The one thing Harris has as a qualifying trait is her instinctive understanding of how this works. Nobody understands a totalitarian system better than a person who begins their climb on their knees, giving head to get ahead.

Think about it, even if it makes you (unlike her) gag a little. If you start as a very corrupt politician’s side pussy, literally prepared to put a 60 year old married man’s penis in your mouth to advance yourself, and then you get board positions worth hundreds of thousands of dollars a year and the start of your political career solely on that basis, you really do understand power at its basest, crudest and most direct.

Where male politicians perhaps have to be controlled by the threat of exposing their sexual perversions, female ladder climbers who sell their bodies to advance signal that they understand the exchanges necessary in the corrupt system, that they are naturally malleable and by inclination happy to sell themselves in return for a share of the proceeds of corruption.

Harris is not unusual in this. She was just unusually obvious in it.

She must be the first ‘feminist icon’ in the directly political sphere to have attended catwalks as a side bitch wearing a silk negligee. A perfect empowerment symbol, perhaps, for an era when young women of all colors can buy their first home from the proceeds of an Only Fans account and call themselves an ‘influencer’ rather than a prostitute.

Being unusually obvious in the sex for power exchange is really the same kind of thing as being unusually obvious in the influence peddling for bribes exchange-both say ‘I am for sale’ and therefore are deeply reassuring to the corrupt system and its senior figures, to the people ready to pay.

In an odd way, being the most obvious about it confers another advantage-your compatriots and rivals already above you can laugh at your crudity and your lack of subtlety in these things, and feel reassured that you aren’t a genuine threat to them. By the very fact of being less skilled at disguising what they are, the obvious, almost buffoonish types get advanced rapidly.

These people can be put in the high positions because they offer this perfect combination of being a person who will do anything to advance, but isn’t a real threat to their mentors. It’s why the clownishly corrupt Biden was Obama’s VP, and it’s why the cheap whore turned feminist icon Harris was Biden’s VP. In both cases nobody in the permanent Politburo of the Democrat Party feels threatened by them, and the bigger power brokers behind that (the donors, the Globalist billionaires) certainly don’t either.

If someone rises by ability, these ultimate powers are terrified. If that person rises by identity and anointment, they are reassured.

Harris of course may have been involved in Biden’s removal, in that sudden release of an I Quit in my Absence message. But the play as a whole is beyond her level. Everyone who knows anything about her knows she isn’t very smart (another reassuring trait) and she’s exceptionally lazy (yet another reassuring trait). It’s the Politburo really who decided that Biden would give that disastrous early debate and fully expose his dementia. It’s the Politburo who decided to release the I Quit tweet. And it’s the Politburo who decided to anoint Harris as Queen Kamala.

Always minimize the choices. Always limit the number of people who get a say. Always move as one when the play has been decided. Every Soviet lesson plays out in this newly Soviet America. Even an Obama gets with the program (or pogrom) if he can’t persuade the rest of the Politburo this particular time.

So the change looks very sudden. One minute, there’s the possibility of an inter-Politburo struggle. Will Biden refuse to go? That’s quickly dealt with. Release the tweet! Will someone else comes forward? Only every other candidate goes silent or goes to ground. It’s still possible (given that these people don’t follow any rules, even their own) for someone to challenge….but really it looks All In For Queen Harris at the moment and rowing back on that would offer little strategic reward (the British Tory Party showed that coups are fine until you enact several in a row too obviously and then you do get punished for it).

There’s been an awful lot of instant deification too. The Queen Kamala as the Statue of Liberty stuff. The ‘I’m With Her’ stuff. Combine that with manipulative adjustment of the polls (the Queen Kamala Surge-we can win this!) and following that with someone else stepping in is going to confuse and possibly infuriate the Dem core vote. The Hive Mind, or really the bovine stupidity of Democrat fanaticism and its infinite capacity to instantly adopt whatever the Party says is true as truth (even if it is the exact opposite of what the Party said yesterday) has advantages and disadvantages.

You can flip that Hive Mind very quickly from one position to another. This is what the Party says today. They all stampede where you point them, without a flicker of awareness of their own. BUT sometimes it works too well. Sometimes the instant synthetic emotions you give them are their only emotions, and they do sincerely, pathetically cherish them.

Dem voters have been programmed with Identity politics for a long time. Its a switch that has burnt out 90% of their brain matter. If a mad scientist burns out a human brain, hollows out a consciousness to be the perfect obedient servant and puts this one trigger, this one world encompassing switch in place of normal thought and feeling, can he turn that switch off? Not really. He can only escalate that switch. He has to lean into that switch more than anything else. It’s his main mechanism of control.

That identity politics switch is precisely what has been appealed to in the immediate propaganda blitzkrieg of anointing Kamala. Be with her because she is a She. Be with het because she is Black. She is a Strong Black Woman. Therefore she is a sort of deity treading the earth, a double tick gold medal winner of the identity Olympics.

Based on generations of indoctrination (not a sudden shift in who the Politburo want, but the key mechanism of control the Politburo have built into every Democrat head) to go back on Queen Harris now is a very hard sell. It would be one of few things the mad scientists could do to make Igor angry.

“Igor know Harris good! Harris black! Harris woman! Harris strong black woman!”

The very things that made her a safe pick when you are looking for someone to control or promote just below you, her predictable greed, her reliable laziness, her intellectual limitations AND her box ticking DEI gender and race, are things that make her difficult to pass aside once you’ve already unleashed the Harris as Liberty memes and your Igors are all happily chanting ‘I’m With Her’.

Even poor brain fried, cognitive dissonance, flip on command Igor (the average Democrat voter) would notice that U-turn and not like it much. Even the 92% of Democrat staff who hated her so much that they moved to other jobs in this administration would probably see a move away from her now as a betrayal of Strong Black Women.

On the Right or in populism people become symbols because of their innate personalities and because of their actions, because of who they are as individuals. Trump isn’t a symbol because he’s an Old White Male (to our side). He’s one because Trump is unique. But on the collectivist Left and in Globalist and Progressive politics, categories of people are symbolic and individuals don’t matter. It’s the Strong Black Female that matters, not anything individual about Kamala Harris (or Beyonce, or Oprah, or Michael Obama, or Meghan Markle, any other Strong Black Woman).

Perversely, this makes them harder to ditch, once you have anointed them, once you have conferred the status of being one of these intensely sacred Strong Black Females. Because their advancement had no reference to their individual qualities, the setting aside of them can’t either. You couldn’t set an anointed Strong Black Woman aside just because she was crap. An anointed Strong Black Woman can’t be crap,by definition, no matter what she does.

Oprah is still an Earth Mother representative of how kind and good and feminist Strong Black Women are, even though everyone knows she was funneling young girls to Harvey Weinstein and had the incredible ‘misfortune’ to constantly pick powerful male rapists as her closest friends (who, even among celebrities, is innocently close friends with at least three notorious rapists?).

Kamala is still a feminist example to young girls, even though she started by giving blowjobs to old men. And even though the kind of policies she advocates cause a 300% rise in rapes in some neighbourhoods of New York. The real effect doesn’t matter. Only the identity matters.

One of the untold interesting things in all this is just how similar Biden and Harris are. Other than innate characteristics that matter so much to Democrats, they are the same person. Stupid, crass, obvious, crooked, vain, greedy, lazy, vulgar people (notice how the mainstream elitist snobs horrified by Trump eating McDonald’s meals and speaking plainly never got offended by Biden’s vulgarity or the vulgarity of a political prostitute like Harris…vulgarity is fine, when you control that person).

The anointment of Harris is a coup, of course, but it’s a coup d’etat, a coup by the elite, not against the elite, a coup that preserves business as the new normal. And it’s also simply a natural development of the oldest indoctrination, the oldest tool, in the Democrat toolbox. It’s just a natural phase of Identity Politics. Biden was the identity politics pick of a century ago, able to harness Celtic Grievance and the Irish American version of machine politics. He harked back to Old Chicago or Old New York where red faced Oirish gangsters and ginger haired Oirish policemen and blue eyed Oirish Union bosses exchanged happy bribes beneath the beaming patronage of red faced ginger haired blue eyed Oirish Mayors. HE was an identity politics DEI pick before DEI had been coined as a phrase or promoted as a policy.

But that was already old when he was young. There isn’t much mileage left in the Oirish grievance game. Too long on the board to change the game, and just far too white. Biden’s Vice Presidency was already about this demographic being subordinate to other identity picks. Putting him in as VP to try to get the Oirish blue collar vote was an act of almost romantic nostalgia as much as it was an act of cynical politics. How many Democrats today care if Irish descended blue collar voters back them?

When you’ve already had the First Black President, where do you have to go except to demand the First Female Black President? Who could step up and challenge the Queen Kamala imagery now, in front of all those brain fried Democrats with the identity switch lodged in their otherwise empty heads?

Unless somebody finds a Trans candidate, this is surely Kamala’s to keep.