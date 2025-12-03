At the moment the two parties polling best in the UK are Reform, led by Nigel Farage, and the Green Party, led by Zack Polanski. Both the traditional main parties, Labour and the Conservstibes, are struggling, although in recent weeks the Conservatives have rallied just a little. Britain’s traditional third party, the Liberal Democrats, are struggling, despite getting a lot of airtime from a friendly mainstream media (a cosy relationship strengthened by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey spending weeks on end in masturbatory worship of the Most Holy BBC whose right to doctor footage and lie constantly is apparently the 1st Commandment of the Stones of British Values, according to Ed).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Opinion_polling_graph_for_the_next_United_Kingdom_general_election_(post-2024).svg

(Hold and click follow link)

Both Reform and the Greens claim to be Populist Parties. In October Reform were way ahead of anyone else, polling at up to 34%. Labour at that point were around 15%. Today, Reform still lead but that lead has dipped. In the meantime the Greens have shot up.

What have we seen between October and the start of December that explains this shift? Because it’s the first time the Reform rise has been shown down. Before that, none of the main parties could land a blow. And it’s a period that has seen a dramatic increase in the fortunes of the Green Party too.

There are multiple factors at work here. First, the fact is that the Labour government in an absolute panic about their own polling and about the rise of Reform have made some moves to try to pretend they give a shit about the country. It’s minimal, it’s pathetic, and it’s purely for show, but led by the acceptably Muslim and female Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood there’s been some very minor tightening of immigration rules. This tightening has been pitifully late and won’t change much of anything, but does mean that indefinite right to remain is replaced with a nod towards actually making sure the people remaining have a legitimate reason to do so.

Mahmood’s changes to ILR basically mean that a migrant can stay in the country up to 20 years without taking citizenship, instead of forever, and has to attend a brief meeting every 2.5 years to review evidence of their claim of residency or asylum. That’s it. Basically it’s introducing a check to make sure the claim that this person is here legitimately is real, and that they haven’t murdered anyone or had evidence emerge that everything they gave said about their need to be here is bullshit in the interim. They only have something to worry about if they have been lying or breaking the law. It’s basically like the fortnightly meetings unemployment benefits claimants have to attend, only migrants are given a whopping two and a half years at a time, or more after the first one, where they don’t have to worry.

But, of course, we are dealing with lunatics, so this incredibly mild hand waving sort of stuff, a mere nod towards anything sensible, has caused outrage on the Left. It’s been depicted as the Labour government “marching to Farage’s tune” and we have seen the hilarious spectacle of Hard Left Labour supporters and voters when presented with the most Marxist government to ever sit in power weeping and wailing that Labour are rightwing. The same happened of course in the Blair years. The Blair government was stuffed full of Fabian Marxists and opened the borders to the explosion of immigration that is still destroying us, all with the radical aim of fundamentally transforming the country and “rubbing the Right’s noses in Diversity”.

But it’s never enough for the leftist. In modern times they have had two governments do permanent damage and stick us with a high tax, high spend, high welfare, anti patriotic, anti white, anti male political system that prioritises migrants, immigrants and ethnic minorities in every way imaginable while demonising and despising the white working class, which should be everything they dream about, and in both cases they have said in reply “you’re Tories”.

This means of course that some have drifted off to the Greens, aiding their ascent, since this is a party that openly says it wants completely open borders and many more migrants, and is led by an immigrant. The same group, the perhaps 10-20% of the country that are hardcore Woke/Marxist, especially in the youth 18-24 category (where they are proportionately the majority) are mainly going Green, some are sticking with Labour, and some are desperately clutched to the withered bosom of the Libs. Many would be backing Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party, if that wasn’t the worst launched and organised party in human history.

Labour’s absurd pretence of finally having heard the general public (over the din of Labour itself screaming that everything sensible is Far Right) does seem to have stabilised and arrested their descent. Much as it’s pissed off the now Green voters, it’s gathered back enough traditional Labour voters to compensate. Just. God knows what these people tell themselves, but it must be similar to the dying days of the Conservative vote just before the emergence of Reform, a whole lot of unimaginative optimists telling themselves that this time Daddy will be a Good Dad instead of the drunken abusive sex pest monster he’s been every other time.

Basically both Labour and the Tories have been in steep freefall for a long time, and have now had a slight rally with both trying to sound a bit more populist and a bit less insane. Both fell to around 15% and have rallied a few percent above that. The Greens have surged on being the youth option, exciting new thing, full on embrace the lunacy and ask for more party, who might be accurately called the Monster Raving Loony Party if that title hadn’t already been satirically taken by others (and surely those weird guys with a childish sense of humour could never have realised how much more clownishly insane things, things much worse than dressing as a chicken with WWI fighter ace goggles on, would become the standard attitudes of academia and people under 30 who are particularly thick).

As alleged populist parties, the success or failure of Reform and the Greens is even more filtered through attitudes to the leaders of the party than, for example, attitudes towards Keir Starmer also manifest attitudes towards the Labour Party. Even the charisma bypass hole in the cosmos that is Ed Davey attracts the majority of comment on the Lib Dems, and is thrust forward by the party as an almost a lone spokesperson in a way that rather endearingly suggests that they are completely unaware of what an off-putting cunt he is (bless them, but they genuinely seem to think that Ed is an asset). This gets us to one of the things explaining a stall in Reform’s rise and a helping hand pushing the Greens higher than they have ever been before.

And that thing is the remaining power of the mainstream media/social media/Deep State, foreign billionaire and multimillionaire Opinion Cartel which still has a much firmer grip on the British public than their US equivalents retain over the US audience. In the UK there isn’t the same degree of a flourishing alternative media ecosystem that there is in the States and the influence of BBC/ITV/C4 is much stronger than, say, NPR is in the US. While viewing or purchasing figures are low, there isn’t a Joe Rogan to follow instead (the nearest to that might be Russell Brand, still tainted by never advanced to court sex allegations). If you look at UK media, the BBC is a vast network of channels, radio stations and websites that still dominates the market. This is a organisation that doctored footage of Trump and backed Hamas terrorists. And if you look at legacy print media in the UK it’s all globalist/progressive to varying degrees.

There isn’t any kind of rightwing or populist mainstream media in the UK. The nearest is GB News, and they were semi-neutered by Ofcom challenges. The print papers that claim to be rightwing are nearly all Murdoch owned and controlled, and the Murdoch empire is anti Trump, only ever Fake Populist, and sounds exactly the same as The Guardian, The Independent (massively woke/progressive and owned by a KGB family), The Metro, (think of all of these as British versions of MSNBC in their attitudes) in anything relating to politics. The traditional conservative paper The Telegraph allows a faint flicker of reality to intrude now and then, but like mainstream conservstism is totally aligned with the globalist progressives on things like diversity, the Ukraine war, Russophobia and Anglophobia.

There’s nowhere in British media other than from independent British Substackers or independent podcasters where you get a challenge to mass immigration, Islamic conquest, official corruption, national destruction and submission to various forms of foreign rule. Fairly low impact outlets like Spiked will give you some pushback, but the strongest advocates of real conservatism or populism all have to be self built with none of the institutional funding frameworks available to the Left.

So between October (Reform’s peak) and today (the Green’s peak so far, the Lab-Con slight rally) we have had a massive media campaign in the UK doing two things: 1. Relentless assault and demonisation on Farage and Reform and 2. Relentless puffing, promotion and worship of Polanski and the Greens.

The concerted campaign to derail the Reform advance has followed the prior established psychological ops and mass hysteria generation campaign that is Trump Derangement Syndrome. So Farage and Reform have been hit with two running, entirely fake scandals obsessively repeated in the media. These are the Farage Was a Racist Child ‘scandal’ and the Reform are a Russian Asset ‘scandal’. The artificiality is emphasised by how exactly they match TDS points. Racism and Russia are the cards being played here.

So the first has to qualify as perhaps the most pathetic and desperate smear campaign in political history. They couldn’t find any ideologically or financially persuaded woman willing to claim that 30 years ago Nigel Farage raped her (don’t assume that won’t appear at some point ahead). And they couldn’t find any adult crimes, scandals or misdemeanours to drag into the light either. So they have been forced to go all the way back to Farage’s childhood, eventually finding through sterling investigative journalism 22 former school fellows or former school staff (the youngest being in their 60s and recalling events some 48 years ago) prepared to claim that Farage said hurty words of a racist nature when he was 13 years old.

In other we are seriously witnessing a hate campaign conducted against a 61 year old man by attacking what he is alleged to have been when he looked like this:

Now to any rational adult this stuff should stink of desperation. The claim is that at school Farage was a racist bully, but it’s a bullshit attack line on several fronts. First, it’s claiming that people accurately remember, word for word, exchanges from school that occurred 48-50 years ago. Personally, I’m ten years younger than any of these memory masters, was both bullied and in a couple of cases bullied others at school, and I don’t remember a single sentence of it either way. The idea that people recall this stuff 50 years later, with any accuracy, is absurd, so everyone giving specific quotes is a stone cold liar. Second, Farage has been in politics and very well known for over 30 years and these allegations coincidentally only surface when he’s leading in the polls. Even when he was subject to hatred and a lot of negative propaganda during Brexit these claims didn’t feature. How convenient that it’s all magically remembered today. Third, let’s say it is true, they are memory masters, and Farage was a racist bully at school or said racist things when he was 13 years old in the 1970s.

Even then, if you are a grown up yourself….so fucking what? It was 50 years ago. The 1970s were a bit different on social attitudes. The BBC was airing The Black & White Minstrel Show. Spike Milligan was in blackface. No kids were claiming to be in the wrong body. It’s pretty retarded to judge anything in the 1970s by the themselves absurd hyper-race conscious standards of the 2020s. It’s even more absurd to believe that purely verbal schoolyard events then matter now, or that a 61 year old man can be accurately judged by the comments on him from school fellows he hasn’t seen since childhood.

It’s a smear campaign conducted by people who apparently have never lived in any version of the real world, a real world where verbal insults bitterly but somewhat miraculously remembered 50 years later by people who hate us might be more than a bit trivial, pathetic and meaningless as a line of attack to anyone who isn’t a partisan fanatic. For a rational person, this stuff is barely above the level the ‘scandal’ would be at if the mainstream media told us that as a child Farage picked his nose, or that he once farted and said “smelt it, dealt it” to another kid.

Only people conditioned to be obsessed with race, to consider racial jokes or slurs more urgent and evil than say, the gang rape of children far more recently, are horrified or shocked by these ridiculous, unverifiable (and, equally, undeniable-there’s no way to prove them really either way) hoary old claims. It’s just a bunch of old men who vote differently to Farage and likely all despise him and his party for entirely different ideological and party affiliation reasons, badmouthing him. By the bizarrest twist imaginable, unproven bullying as a child is apparently less forgivable than a concerted adult campaign of demonisation with full media backing.

The second obsessional line of attack has been (again following the anti Trump template) Russia, Russia, Russia. This has seen the ex MEP Nathan Gill sentenced to a throw the book at him punishment of 10 and half years for taking bribes from a Ukrainian business to make pro Russian points in the European Parliament. Now this one and it’s use frankly stink on every level. British judges have handed lighter sentences out to child rapists. The Gill verdict is 100% political, both in the severity of the sentence and the nature of the media response. The media response has been a frenzy of delight in linking the case to Farage and Reform, because Gill was briefly the leader of Reform in Wales. But the truth is, as I’ve described before, that Gill was a very minor figure. Most people had never heard of him. He never had any real power even as an MEP. And most of his career was actually spent in other parties (the Conservatives and UKIP). Despite all that this solitary case has been used to paint a picture of Farage and Reform as Russian asserts, just like the Russia Collusion Hoax with Trump). In a by-election recently Labour sunk to the depths of this billboard poster campaign:

The Deep State and their party and media lackeys have plenty of energy in pressing their bullshit attacks, but zero imagination in what those attacks look like. They are like robots who always march forward in the same way saying the same things.

Sadly in the UK we haven’t quite got to the point where these synthetic, constructed, artificial talking points and demonisation psy-op campaigns have no effect. Many Brits are atill dependent consumers of mainstream mind control incapable of even noticing just how ridiculous and, in many ways, lazy and amateurish, these attacks are. If we were dealing with a populace that hasn’t already been conditioned for years, or one that was aware of such conditioning and how it works, just playing a race card and a Russia card could not possibly work.

But polling dips suggest it does work, at least on the uninformed.

Contrast all this with the glorification of the insultingly uncharismatic, uninteresting and joke figure of Zack Polanski, who of course isn’t using his real name, something which apparently only indicates fakeness and untrustworthiness when Tommy Robinson does it. Sharing the same name as a notorious Hollywood child rapist is much more endearing. David Paulden/Zack Polanski was born in Salford, Manchester, but presents himself as an immigrant. Both those who love him and those who don’t tend to assume he’s a first generation immigrant thanks to the manner in which he tries to suggest he is at every opportunity. Zack is often cast as a British Mamdani, for instance, a comparison that has emphasised this error (and Zack’s Greens have been busy sucking up to and sending delegations to confer with the New York branch of the Muslim Brotherhood).

He’s a curious, creepy figure. While it may be a superficial point, he’s unusually ugly for a youthful politician. His face is lumpen and misshapen, and he could do a good turn as an Igor type assistant in a Hammer Horror movie. He looks dirty and slovenly, and has spectacularly bad teeth, which combine with the lumps to give him the look of an unsuccessful boxer with a post defeat series of facial swellings. He’s always unshaven in a sort of 1980s George Michael way, with none of the looks. He speaks rapidly and at times semi-coherently, with an earnest, lean forward manner like an obvious salesman. His eyes are often watery and seem on the point of tears even when he’s smiling, but I suspect this does give him a bit of puppy dog appeal attuned to the sensitive bleeding hearts of his constituency.

It may be shallow, or it may be a Shakespearean cliche, but I do find when I look at these people purely physically, the moral and political flaws are obvious too. I found that when I started to describe Bill Gates to myself and my readers. There’s so frequently a stamp of character that can’t be avoided in the physical flaws we politely don’t mention. As no oil painting myself, unless it’s one by Francis Bacon, I can’t help but be disturbed by this (I like to think I’m better than I look, as do many of us who don’t look great).

The political point here is this isn’t a guy you’d pick to make the young hearts flutter. He looks like a tramp. But values are now so inverted that this may indeed be the point. A guy who looks like a tramp reads to modern youth as more trustworthy than anyone smartly dressed and more real than anyone good looking. He’s a sort of living validation of the rhetoric he uses. When he talks about the downtrodden, the oppressed, the vulnerable, the disabled….well, frankly, he looks like he’s talking from experience. Those features and that smile are one degree away from asking you for change next to a cardboard box.

And he’s being relentlessly pressed forward by Britain’s utterly despicable Media Blob. He’s had whole TV shows full of unfunny modern comics devoted to him. C4 and the BBC like to show C List celebrities gazing worshipfully at him, an entirely created Heroic Little Tramp they can get virtue points from just by telling everyone how great he is, how honest he is, what a breath of fresh air he is. There’s almost something of the way Zelensky was cast as Dwarf Churchill in the British and US media. They seem to go for this most fully when the figure they have selected is most ludicrous. In a marker of both the concerted media drive to deify him and the elite nature of that drive the ultimate dishonest interlocutor, Tony Blair’s spin doctor Alastair Campbell, just gave a fawning platform to him on Campbell’s Deep State/Deep Drunk podcast, What a Load of Bollocks (I jest, that’s the content, not the title).

The kids are pretty stupid, and fall for this crap, as do the uninformed, media stunted perms-babies who are ‘liberal’ grandmothers and grandfathers in leafy Cotswold cottages, the type who go to Vegan Fairs and Hamas rallies with equally blinkered devotion.

On Campbell’s show Zack hilariously tried to distinguish his brand of populism from the Farage brand. It was a surreal moment. We were told that Farage-Reform rightwing populism is wicked, racist, driven by hate and driving division, whereas Polanski-Green populism is moral, inclusive, welcoming, driven by love and promoting unity. All this was the standard Compassion Capture bullshit that dissolves when you honestly face the reality that these people, far more than any rightwing person ever would, thrive on the conditions of collapse they help create, thrive on suffering and live on the existence of despair that rightwing policies would address and defeat. Zack’s compassion is the standard xenophile compassion, the fetish for the Other, a sort of pretty picture of kindness behind which lurks the grim reality of child rape and Islamic terrorism. There’s no compassion left for actual Brits, of course. It’s all been spent on foreigners.

Alastair, the hard faced, stone hearted, tabloid hack to war hungry spin doctor to globalist mouthpiece howling void where humanity has never dwelt, loved every second of it. I wonder how many of our modern kids marching to Marxist drums with a corporate flute leading the way, the kids these sick bastards would probably send to graves in Ukraine if they could, know what music was playing.

But it was something. The gap toothed tramp of Net Zero destruction and the lying architect of 400,000 Iraqi deaths agreeing on how much they represent hope and love of the lowly, just like every other entirely elite, conceited middle class wanker would.

I’m not the biggest Farage fan in the world, I trust Lowe far more and have been appalled by Reform’s treatment of genuine, stronger willed patriots….but compared to the people damning Farage…..well, when Satan hates you, it’s a recommendation. Compared to this alliance, and this media campaign….my vote for Reform might well be firming up.