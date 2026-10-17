Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
Oct 17

It's in the DNA of any Marxist acolyte, whether you call them Socialist, Fabian, Fascist, Communist, or National-Socialist, to gain their security, wealth, and power through controlling others by government, the law, education, and their parasitic minions who impose it and so lying, corruption, and the ability to indoctrinate a majority in a populace that 2 + 2 = 5 is their method to achieve total control over a society that advanced technology provides. To update O'Brien's promise to Winston - algorithmic surveillance stamping on a human face forever.

Reply
Share
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Oct 17

As you allude, the Trump administration is doing a great job of dismantling the frauds of the leftists and DSA Marxists. Here’s a compilation by columnist/pundit Brian Cates of how he expects (or hopes) Trump will have transformed the USA for the better by the time he leaves office in January 2029. If only we had the prospect of a Trump on this side of the pond: https://x.com/drawandstrike/status/2110763237058683146.

Reply
Share
7 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture