I was darkly amused to spot the above being shared on social media by US leftists.

We are all extremely aware of how blind leftists are to their own evil and to the illogical, irrational, hypocritical, perverse and just plain retarded nature of many of the things they strongly believe to be logical, rational, consistent, normal and highly intelligent.

But it’s quite funny in a way seeing them lamenting the only thing they are very, very good at.

I replied in this manner:

“Don’t put yourselves down. Nobody organises as well as leftists. It’s the one thing you are good at. You are absolutely amazing at organising fraud schemes. You are incredible at building corrupt networks of privilege while pretending you are fighting corrupt networks of privilege. You can take over any organisation and make it shit. You run thousands of NGOs. Everywhere you look money is being stolen and wasted by your organisations. Put five leftists in a village of 200 people and within a week it will have a Committee of Public Safety, a Social Justice Tsar, and 8 different organisations advocating for the rights of terrorists.

You’ve got this. Evangelicals have nothing on you.”

I should have added of course that leftist orgsnisational genius always works towards total social collapse followed by chillingly inhumane tyranny.

But it’s just fascinating that people who have been superbly brilliant at devising practical playbooks of conquest (everything from Gramscian theory to Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals) think they are suffering an orgsnisational deficit.

For an article I shared here not that long ago I decided to try and calculate how much money leftists were subverting and controlling in the UK. I wanted to get an estimate of how much institutional wealth they were wielding. I took just five ‘causes’ that almost everyone would agree are modern leftist causes that most rightwing people, if they had a choice, would not voluntarily contribute towards.

Then I used repeated Grok enquiries and public domain sources to calculate roughly how much funding these causes were receiving from the State, from a network of NGOs and charities, and from all forms of public funding in an average year.

For just the five causes I was looking at, I got to about 15 billion pounds a year of essentially misappropriated public funding (ultimately supplied by national debt and excessive taxation rather than voluntary contributions) going to extreme leftist causes every year funnelled through a bewildering number of NGOs, charities, State assisted advocacy groups, departments of State, and Unions (who receive special State exemptions and payments, for example for Union representatives to work on ‘Union business’ with the State essentially paying for it by compensating their employer….often, another branch of the State).

Technically of course if any State worker donates to a ‘charity’ pushing a leftist agenda, that money is also money supplied not from really private funds, but from the public funds paid to that State worker. It’s an individual acting as a tiny NGO, simply a funnel for public funds towards leftist causes. But that money is much harder to discern and calculate. The ONS (Office of National Statistics) tell us that 18% of people work for the State (1 in 5.5 workers) but that excludes various State funded groups. In reality, it’s more like 32% of the workforce (everyone working in education, health, and administration sectors run by the State, 1 in 3 of all workers). Everything these people ‘privately give’ is really, at root, public funds towards leftist causes from the State.

The federal government in the US of course is also enormously bloated, with these State employees far, far more likely to vote Democrat. Both welfare systems and state employment are effectively patronage systems for the highest spending political party where State largesse is given in return for reliable votes. On top if this are all the NGOs and charities where ‘non governmental’ still means ‘funded by the State’.

And these people say they can’t organise?

This system of course would be thoroughly corrupt simply on this basis, since very few of the causes and aims towards which the money flows are causes and aims which define the core functions of government or which have a defensible relation to publicly declared State intentions (such as in public announcements or prior party manifestos) or original and obviously necessary (but limited) functions (like maintaining roads or essential infrastructure).

But it’s additionally corrupt since the nature of many of the causes and aims of this misdirected funding are expressly and obviously working against the interests of the average citizen forced to fund them and the nation state choosing to fund them. Leftist causes generally support domestic and foreign enemies or self-destroying measures that mean that this money is working towards the harm of the people paying for it.

The classic example of this of course is the asylum system and the shelter, housing and care of people who will never work, contribute or be of economic benefit, and who may also be disproportionately likely to socially disrupt, riot, harm, rape and murder. This system includes both direct State payments and indirect ones (the State funding asylum and refugee advocates through NGOs and pressure groups).

The Left have an astonishing genius for what can best be described as destructive organisation that others are forced to pay for (often unknowingly). This msnifests in advocacy organisations like the Southern Poverty Law Centre in the US, or Hope Not Hate in the UK. All of this funding creates the social conditions of anarcho-tyranny, which the Left calls ‘progress’, ‘care’ and ‘social justice’.

And they have been so successful in this kind of parasitic organisation over the last 80 years (also manifesting as the Gramscian long march through the institutions) that more of the State is dedicated to the destruction of the Nation than its preservation and defence (such preservation being the only legitimate basis for the existence of the State in the first place).

Against this organisational genius for destruction the Right cobbles together individualistic and anarchic responses, complaints and what might best be described as dedicated whining rather than serious opposition. The hatred of Trump derives from the MAGA movement being the first in the Western world to offer at least some serious opposition and rollback of leftist organised chaos and vast corruption, with the possibility of society moving rightwards being a horrific shock to the entitled psychology the Left has developed after decades of dominance and mainstream Republican compliance. But no such serious opposition exists in the UK.

Churches that themselves resist Marxist infiltration and indoctrination, which aren’t subject yet to institutional leftist capture turning them towards being yet more engines of national self destruction, are extremely frightening to the Left because they can act as an independent organisation and a moral opposition to leftist policies and power. We see the difference here between captured churches (like the Episcopalians) and still independent ones (like the Evangelicals). The lack of resistant traditionalist churches in the highly secular UK (where the Anglican and Catholic Churches that do operate are of the intensely captured leftist kind) may be a key cause of the manner in which the destruction of the UK is more advanced than the destruction of the US.

Hence self-blind leftist posts which pretend they have an organisational disadvantage and deficit compared to Evangelical churches (Thry view ANY organisation outside their control as unjust disadvantage to be attacked and removed).

Finally, to go back to our village analogy, the problem for the rest of us is not that leftists are wicked lunatics. It is that they are highly organised wicked lunatics, who are far better at building orgsnisational structures than we are. It’s just that the organisational structures they build can only generate chaos as a consequence of their existence.

In our village analogy, the five leftists would quickly build twenty organisations, and the twenty organisations would quickly have the village post office on fire.