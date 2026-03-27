“The Roman military was defined by superior organization, discipline, and collective tactics, whereas Celtic warfare relied on individual prowess, honor-based duels, and fragmented tribal units. While Celts were often physically larger and fierce, they lacked the disciplina (training and endurance) that allowed Roman legions to function as a single, relentless unit even when decimated

The Roman army operated as a highly regimented state force where soldiers fought with a single goal, utilizing formations like the testudo (tortoise) and interlocking shields to create an almost impregnable wall. In contrast, Celtic warriors fought as free-ranging individualists within tribes, often prioritizing personal glory and ritualized single combat over strategic objectives; a battle could be decided by a champion’s duel, with the losing side retreating if their champion fell.”

How is that the attitudes of the Left are insane, but still dominant?

The easy answer, even though it is correct, is to say that they control the institutions, particularly the institutions which hold unacknowledged and unelected levers of power. This answer will cite Gramsci’s Long March through the Institutions, or something like the Fabian Society’s boil the frog approach to achieving a Communist revolution by incremental stages.

When Popes and ArchBishops sound like radical leftist ideologues, spouting the same trite and shallow stupidities that an angry purple haired 14 year old with an Antifa affiliation would spout, this represents just how advanced leftist infiltration is. Institutions that should have been the strongest defences against contemporary idiocies, which should have had a spiritual commitment to the western civilisation they have enshrined and represented for, in the case of the Catholic Church, 2,000 years and some seventeen centuries as the dominant force, fall….and show that the rot is very well advanced.

The Woke Papacy, or The Woke Church, like a Woke Monarchy or a Woke Army, represents a cultural capture more complete even than Woke Business and corporations pushing leftist ideology on staff and customers. If tradition, self respect, pride in our ancestors, determination to survive as a distinct civilisation instead of a globally homogenous mess or an utterly conquered Caliphate should exist anywhere, one would think that church, monarchy and army would be the strongest last redoubts and first spearheads of the required counter-revolution that saves us. These are the particular institutions which should be the very core of conservatism.

And they aren’t. A Pentagon General like Milley showed us the same thing that a Woke Pope like Leo shows us. An institution is not its original purpose. It’s not its sane and explicable purpose. It’s not its storied history, past glories, claimed and publicly declared reason to exist.

It is its personnel, particularly its leadership.

This is what shapes what it is and how it acts. Switch the personnel out, and your own personnel in, and you control it. It really is that simple. Control of institutions is a numbers game of getting your people in place. And it has to be your people throughout.

Just switch the leadership at the very top, and you get sabotage and resistance from the rest of that workforce, like a school teacher who can’t control a classroom. This is what rightwingers put in charge of institutions whose membership is already firmly leftist-progressive have discovered, or what British Prime Minister Liz Truss discovered regarding the Civil Service and the MPs of her own party and the Governor of the Bank of England, who all conspired together to remove her. It’s what Trump, a much stronger figure, faced with RINO Republicans like Mitch McConnell and with Republican Senators and with ‘safe pair of hands’ experienced picks recommended for him like Barr, Pence, Haley, etc. it’s what he still faces with the reluctance of US Republican Senators and Thune to support the SAVE Act.

The early real impetus of the second term was driven by learning this lesson to an extent and getting a tranche of Trump people in, but it of course did very little about the weakness of the Republican Senatorial class in terms of pushing a real agenda forward, and in terms of their blocking of that agenda too.

Leftist infiltration has been so successful because it understands the principle of simple replacement, the arithmetic of dominance. Flood and purge, purge and flood, until only your creatures remain. The Right imagines that it can counteract this imperative through mere status quo, or through reversing a little here and there, in name alone, all temporary measures swept aside whenever the Left wishes. The Right imagines that if you confine an institution to its actual purpose that is a victory, whereas the Left turns it to its own purpose and seeks to fix it there.

No institution is actually limited by what its remit says it is, even its legal remit. It’s limited by who its personnel are and what they are prepared to do. Leftist activist judges prove this beyond doubt, as do Soros backed DAs and prosecutors.

The Left has always known that you switch the people to switch the organisation. It will do it ‘peacefully’ if that works, and it will purge and kill off people it doesn’t control if that option is available. It will do this for every institution you can think of, which is how the institution comes to serve leftist ends no matter what its actual supposed purpose is. This is what DEI is for institutionally-it’s literally the means of switching who is in the organisation and in leadership roles swiftly and regardless of elections or laws. Your people are put in place, people you don’t own aren’t. DEI is a Stalinist purge without the need for executions.

Mass immigration is actually the same thing. Literally switching the people you don’t control for people who owe you and that you do control. It’s much quicker than persuading rightwing patriots to become globalist progressive Marxists. Just import new people, and kill off the old people too.

DEI and Open Borders are both very simple numbers games. You don’t have the majority? Your ideas are too crazy for them? Your corruption is too obvious? Raise the number of people who aren’t opposed to you. Switch the personnel in the office or the people in the country. Make them your people who know they are there because of you. It is the same process at different scales.

The Left in all its forms (Communism, Nazism, Progressivism, Globalism) know that changing the people is quicker than persuading the people. They all know you flood the institutions with your people who are prepared to do anything. They all know you purge and remove anyone who isn’t aligned with the agenda. And Islam is the most political religion on Earth, which knows this too. Control the kids and you control the future, as the Jesuits knew. But even better to just add and add and add staff that you control (DEI) or families or invaders that you control (mass immigration) which smother and replace those you don’t.

The Long March has no end. It goes through everything. If there’s three people controlling a 2,000 dollar budget it will get there eventually. If there’s a church service attended by 12 people it will get there eventually. The March goes everywhere, and only settles for everything. It will put its message on the notice board of a school swimming team.

Marxists, Communists, Progressives, Nazis, Statists, Globalists, Islam…..for these there is not anything which is separate to or divorced from the politics of their power. The family isn’t separate or sacred-it’s another institution to march through. The church isn’t separate or sacred-it’s another institution to March through. The guidelines of the swimming pool aren’t about swimming safely-they are another place to put the leftism or to put Islam. Nothing is too trivial, and nothing is neutral.

Everything within the politics of their power, and nothing outside the politics of their power, to paraphrase Mussolini. And always, always, switch the people to control the organisation.

A numbers game where the LAST numbers you look at are election counts. Get the numbers on your side elsewhere by any means necessary, and the electoral numbers follow either by enabling you to cheat or by not even requiring you to cheat. The cheat is in the importation and the purge, already. The switch is there.

New York doesn’t need Dominion machines, really. It has immigrants. Using both (as in 2020) is just to make absolutely sure. Ultimately, though, New York votes Mamdani because only 30% of New York was born in New York, and London votes Khan because only 34% of London is White British. A city or a nation is just a scaled up institution. Switching the personnel wins it still.

Until people started talking about the need for mass deportations, the Right wasn’t even playing the numbers game that matters. Until ending DEI was an aim, it was missing that every DEI candidate is there as an owned piece on a chessboard, and that evey black piece that owed its place to DEI was a white piece removed, and another piece controlled by the hand of the Left. An ethnic minority candidate who gets a position on merit may show the political diversity of anyone else, but one who obtains a post solely by skin colour will invariably be an agent of the Left.

The Left ruthlessly uses the demographic numbers game to win, while the Right has been terrified of being called racist if it even mentions this reality. This is part of the reason why some degree of ethno-nationalist consciousness needs to return, even if one also firmly rejects any betrayal of non white patriots.

The Right are not organisational and collectivist. They therefore lose to those who are. Similarly, the white race is the least group-loyal and group-conscious, the least organised as a unit and probably the most prone to possess members who hate their own race. They, too, therefore lose.

The weakness of declining white majorities compared to agressive imported minorities is not just that the Left despises the first and champions the second for their own ends. It is that white weakness mirrors the weakness of the Right when compared to the Left. Having been absent of a shared racial consciousness for 80 years or more, facing groups which do have a shared racial consciousness they vigorously advance, means that every white person outside of leftist indoctrination fights for justice and equality alone, compared to organised alternatives who fight collectively and without shame based on such identification on racial lines.

The Right are on the whole disorganised individuals, who while possessed of a saner sense of societal organisation, while standing for things that are actually fairer and better and more productive, do so in an uncoordinated manner, each individually expressing what is good, each individually asking for redress, and each individually, deprived of any ecosystem of funding, organisation and support, acting as Canute addressing waves of invasion or insanity whatever policy one cares to think of in relation to that futile task.

The Left are nothing but the whole, each individual consciousness rigorously subsumed to some pervasive, encompassing and reductive ideological totality, all speaking the same slogans in the same ways, all functioning as one despite whatever intense rivalries animate them on a personal level, all accessing their boundless egoism, paradoxically, by the depth of their submission to a collectivist end. The causes, policies and desires they represent are patently false and frequently insane ones, of obvious ludicrousness and self-contradiction, but the manner of their march towards achieving these things shows the lockstep uniformity of a column of ants. They have a hundred years of a playbook of conquest (in the case of Communism and its derivatives) and their Muslim allies have fourteen centuries of such through the instructions of the Koran. No part of Judaism or Christianity sets out tactics of conquest-Islam does (such as taqiyya).

History is not moral, even if the writers of history moralise. History bends only to the strongest force, and it is this which determines the future. This is a realisation that the Right generally do not reach, but the Left always does and the most malign human tyrannies always understand it too. What makes the strongest force? It is not always that which is most civilised. The Chinese were more civilised than the Mongols who conquered them. The Persians were more civilised than the Muslims who conquered them. The West currently allowing its own conquest is more civilised than the Islam devouring it. It is not that which is most technologically advanced, although this can make a great difference if combined with strong will. History, though, does not show us that advanced cultures always beat barbaric ones, or that noble ideas always best ignoble ones.

Instead, it shows us again and again that it is organisation that makes the difference, a unit that moves as one, towards which end the undifferentiated savagery of the barbarian horde or the ideological conformity of the indoctrinated leftist works more efficiently than the fractious and atomised individualism of the white race today or of the Right as a political movement. The individualism that allowed the West to flourish in its promoting of striving success and innovation in commerce, exploration and technology, under conditions of prolonged comfort becomes an atomised decline wherein new invaders face a people who do not unite to defend themselves.

What the smaller Roman legionnaires showed against bigger Germanic and Celtic opponents was the vast difference a greater organisation and unity brings on the battlefield, with ruthless organisation invariably overcoming powerful, but isolated, displays of heroism. Those who fight as if they are one beat those who fight as if they are alone. People on the Right pay no mind to organisation, to owning organisations, and try to defend social order as lone romantic heroes. People on the Left master an organised chaos, the collective, coordinated task of destruction. The second of these has entropy on its side. Organisation wins even when delivering pure chaos is its aim.

The numbers game doesn’t judge individual worth or sanity either. It just cares about who owns the most people. In both these ways those who seek to destroy western civilisation use more effective methodologies than those who wish to defend it. This is finally compounded by the fact that the Left always aims at permanent irrevocable change and the Right so frequently accepts that, never seeks a full reversal, and never future proofs even it’s slightest gains against future leftist power.