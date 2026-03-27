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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

Let’s be clear—Pope Leo looks "Woke" compared to Pope John Paul II, who was a once-in-a-century moral force. And Ronald Reagan, for example, was a transformative leader for his time. But Donald Trump is something different—closer to Julius Caesar than a modern politician. Caesar didn’t ask permission from a corrupt Senate—he took control of a failing system and forced change. That’s Trump. He doesn’t play by broken rules; he rewrites them. When institutions rot, it takes a disruptor, not a caretaker. Love him or hate him, Trump is a force of history, not just politics. I'm still optimistic we can thin the herd of the commies.

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Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
1h

Bang on the nail Daniel. There is one word that describes the power of the left - 'Collective' - which promotes 'group-think' so well portrayed in the novel 'Nineteen Eighty Four'. The left in Britain filled all the states institutions with left group-think under the nose of conservatives

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