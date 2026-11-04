Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Stout Yeoman's avatar
Stout Yeoman
2hEdited

The 2028 Presidential election will, if Democrats take the White House, seal the fate of the West.

Whether here in the UK or in France, Germany or the US, the left seem to have narrative control. They promulgate a kind of mind virus. Carl Jung said: “Indeed, it is becoming ever more obvious that it is not famine, not earthquakes, not microbes, not cancer but man himself who is man’s greatest danger to man, for the simple reason that there is no adequate protection against psychic epidemics, which are infinitely more devastating than the worst of natural catastrophes.” [https://therenwhere.substack.com/p/the-mind-virus?]

Adequate protection against the epidemic of socialism has eluded the right with the left monopolising morality.

Margaret Thatcher's biographer, Charles Moore, pointed out that she was first and foremost a preacher - against socialism. Reagan was also. Both never tired of lampooning socialism and the left.

No-one is preaching for the right any more.

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Ivan Kinsman's avatar
Ivan Kinsman
3h

Not good at all seeing these results that elect party representatives, some of whom affilitate with the extreme radical fringe. But this is the normal anti-governement reaction and we all know most American voters vote with their wallets. Trump has been right to pursue the Iran war, and once this is over and prices come down at the gas pumps, as well as in other areas of the economy then the focus will be back on issues like migration and law and order and investment in the US economy - all areas the Democrats are weak on.

https://substack.com/@ivankinsman/note/c-378260426?r=18l2ra&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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