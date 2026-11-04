The most successful US President there has ever been. Pulled them back from the abyss single handedly. Took a bullet for them. Stood up against a Democrat Party that is pure evil and that represents Muslim terrorists and picks Muslim terrorists as candidates. Astonishing successes. The economy improving. Trillions of investment. The US positioned to hold China at bay. Venezuela and much of South America flipped to be pro US. The lowest murder rate in decades. Violent criminals deported. The border secured (again).

The only people telling the truth. The only people defending free speech. The only genuinely patriotic leadership.

And cunts like Tucker Carlson taking money from Qatar and Jew hatred and a few cents on gas prices was enough to make America vote for treason and terrorism and assassination attempts and arson and a party that hates whites and Jews and America itself. A party that delivered open borders and Stalinist show trials the last time they held any power. And a party that has promised to do MORE of that.

All while a burning Europe was showing them what they were voting for.

I thought America was the one place where there were enough sane people who have real values and the ability to ignore the stinking lies of the media.

Turns out they just needed a little Jew hatred added to the mix and people to only think about gas prices and be so fucking stupid that they would have preferred Iran to have nukes. They just needed alternative media cunts like Carlson and Rogan and Dave Smith to be talking shit that serves Islamic conquest as well as CNN doing so.

The Dems have never been more insane and evil. They are worse than they were when they formed the KKK. No child is safe. No street is safe.

People ‘on the Right’ who stayed home or who don’t like Trump or who say ‘he broke his promises’ or are obssesed with opposing all military action abroad?

Congratulations you stupid fucking cunts. You have helped ensure that America burns, America declines, America is captured by Communists and Islamists. Well fucking done.

Let’s see how your gas prices go when your house is burning you stupid bastards.

Coming to an American street near you:

If you’ve given the Dems a majority in both Senate and Congress you’ve probably killed the Republic and set the US on course for being France. It won’t take long for Americans to be arrested for rightwing opinions the same as patriots in Britain are. It won’t take long for China to recover from the defeats Trump inflicted. It won’t take long for the show trials to return.

Everything they did under Biden? They are worse now. They want to do more of it. They want to erase everything Trump did to hold them back and keep the US powerful. Climate change wealth transfer is back. The State will be hiring the corrupt again, black faces only please. You think the RINOs in the GOP were bad for not tackling debt? Buckle down for far worse than that. You think Trump was bad for helping Israel defeat Iran? Wait till the lunatics you’ve unleashed want to march you straight into a nuclear war with Russia.

You think your little stockpile of guns will make a difference? It wasn’t that protecting you. That can help against three savages they have imported, which is certainly a good thing and can save your life. But it doesn’t do much against 50 agents. Are you prepared to go to Civil War?

It’s the trajectory that should terrify you. Because nobody has delivered sanity and success like Trump has. Nobody. And the media can just cast a cloak of lies over the whole of it. The US economy isn’t doing badly. It’s doing well. Doesn’t matter. Geopolitically Trump has delivered triumph after triumph and had arrested decades of Chinese expansion and US decline. Doesn’t matter.

Similarly there has never been an easier choice to get right. Talarico? With his ‘all whites are born evil’ statements? You pick that? You’ve got the Dems telling you they are going to mass arrest the Trump administration. Pure Stalinism. Pure Communism. Pure Jihadism. Pure Jew Hatred. You pick the party of the bomb makers? The party of economic ruin, open borders, child genital mutilation? The party of Death to America gets elected in America…..how does anyone think that will go?

Oh but my gas prices! When they are fucking lower than they were under Biden. Oh but why are we helping Israel! With hardly any US casualties and Iran having nukes prevented you utter retards. I was promised no more wars! No, you were promised no stupid wars, no unnecessary wars-that’s a different thing even if you are too much of an unthinking, myopic, single issue monomaniac to know that.

Chuck in a few ludicrous sexual smears, constantly assert that defending the nation is fascism and deporting rapists and murderers is cruel, say ‘fairness’ when you mean ‘jihad’ and apparently people are astonishingly stupid enough to but. Of course I suppose it helps when 25-50 million illegals are still in the country.

Muslims are though supposedly just 1% of the US population and they have used your softness, your apathy, your youth being as dumb as rocks and as indoctrinated as the Red Guard, your pampered, spoilt, Luxury Communist Jew haters and celebrities and soulless purchased media liars, to start taking over.

At least in Europe it took Muslims being above 6% of the population.

You had a saviour. We never had that. And you fucking threw it away. You have chosen, or it’s been chosen for you, a Communist Jihadi hell. Good luck, because we know what it’s like living with that.

It tells us one thing. You can’t just deliver success. It isn’t enough. You control the narrative or the Communists and Jihadis win. That means you break the media, mainstream or alternative, as your very first act, any way you can.

If you are ever allowed back, of course.