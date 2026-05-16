Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Donna's avatar
Donna
10hEdited

Far right activist here. Just getting ready to attend the march. But before I could be too far right this morning, I had to help my teenage daughter pack her rucksack for her Duke of Edinburgh camping weekend. Now she’s gone, I need to prepare myself for the day ahead. Now, what does a far right agitator kit look like? I know, a flask of tea, hoola hoops and some jelly babies. Oh, and a flag. That should get me arrested.

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
9h

God bless all those attending UTK in London today !

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