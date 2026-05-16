Tommy Robinson, perennial thorn in the side of our oikophobic Establishment, has organised another Unite the Kingdom march. This march will express the following extremist viewpoints:

England exists. English people exist. We have rights. We should have free speech. We object to our children being gang raped. We know that our government is shit. We know that mass immigration isn’t beneficial to us. Lots of us aren’t fans of Muslim conquest. Because, you know, we don’t like terrorism and child rape.

These are now ‘hate’.

The child rape isn’t hate (the British police, judiciary and Labour Party have never acknowledged that the mass rape of white children by Pakistani men was racially as well as culturally motivated).

The Establishment reaction (ignoring it for 30 years, covering it up, pandering to the rapist community, actively helping the rapists in multiple cases) isn’t ‘hate’.

Noticing it and wanting it to stop is ‘hate’.

Waving the flag of your own country is ‘hate’.

Objecting to your government being composed of oikophobic lunatics destroying you is ‘hate’.

Wanting to exist, if you are white, in peace and security in your own country is ‘hate’.

The law of course predates Keir Starmer. The law is supposed to exist to protect English and British citizens. It is supposed to target and arrest child rapists, rather than targeting and arresting people who object to child rape. It is supposed to be built on objective, sane standards that discourage things like brutally gang raping children, rather than designed on subjective, modern standards that are insane and based on the idea that it is racist to object to child rape.

The march of course is about more than the grooming gangs. Perhaps it’s unfair to concentrate on that. After all the current Prime Minister telling us how evil the march is was only the Director of Public Prosecutions who refused to prosecute the child rapists, only the Prime Minister who re-employed Epstein friend Peter Mandelson, and only the Prime Minister who has just re-employed Harriet Harman, the woman who worked closely with the Pedophile Information Exchange when they were a pedophile advocacy group pressing for the legalisation of child rape.

Oh and the current Prime Minister is also the only British Prime Minister in history to have had his private property (house and former car) firebombed by Ukrainian rent boys, which I’m sure has no bearing on any of the Prime Minister’s curious actions and inactions regarding child rape.

All these things are obviously nothing to do with the oikophobic love of and defence of Third World child rapists. It’s just coincidental. Maybe an unintended bonus to the general aim of utterly destroying your own people.

Kier Starmer of course is also a champion of free speech and decent values. The decent values that just accidentally keep helping child rapists. You know the values. Compassion (that doesn’t notice child rape). Kindness (that doesn’t care about kids being raped). Equality (that imposes two tier policing that helps child rapists). All that happy caring shit.

Since Britain, as Kier assured President Trump, has a very firm commitment to free speech and definitely, definitely has free speech, it must make perfect sense that 12,000 people a year are arrested for speech and thought crimes, and it must make perfect sense that foreign speakers with no links to crime who oppose child rape are banned from entering the UK.

Anyone can see that Britain has very sane and fair rules on who Kier decides is allowed in the country:

No two tier standards there, obviously. Anyone reasonable and non extremist would understand that an Islamic terrorist who beheads people is a moderate reformist leader we should welcome, whereas all those attractive young women who object to child rape are dangerous extremists.

Look at them provoking hate with those short skirts and good looks. Disgraceful. Wouldn ‘t it be much more appropriate to wear burkas in Britain?

One has to feel enormous pity for the suffering Islamic and migrant communities faced with the terror of people waving British flags at them and peacefully asking them not to rape children. It’s hard to imagine how frightening that is. Brave and noble Kier is shielding these people from the Far Right. If they want to attack Jews or sexually assault women and children, it is quite clearly racist to complain about that and deny them their long established cultural practices.

“We will not allow people to come to the UK, threaten our communities and spread hate in our streets”.

The irony of that statement.

What are you, an Islamophobe?

Stop spreading hate, bigot. Just let people practice child rape in peace, will you, because after all, that’s what decent people like Kier do.