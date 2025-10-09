There is a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, obtained by the determined efforts of the Trump administration. This may finally see some joy for the families of Israeli hostages that still survive and a long overdue return to freedom for those innocent people. Grimly, it will be accompanied by the return of the bodies of hostages who have been murdered during their captivity, but at least those families too will have some kind of opportunity to mourn their dead properly and with the dignity of funeral services.

As ever, more worryingly, the deal requires the release of Hamas murderers and terrorists from Israeli imprisonment, a feature of such an agreement which always worries me. Now, though, is probably not the time to pick over that. We can only hope that there is a sustained period of peace. I personally doubt it, given the nature of Hamas and of Palestinian opinion and behaviour (emboldened by the widespread global support they have received). But let us wait to see, and hope.

On October 8th I had an in depth discussion of antisemitism with Professor Norman Fenton. Professor Fenton was a superb champion of truth during the COVID era, and a person with the courage to put his career on the line to challenge orthodox positions that were wrong. I’ve had the privilege and honour of having Norman become a personal friend. He is a courageous defender of truth in relation to Israel and Jews just as much as he was on the topic of COVID policies. He’s also a world recognised expert on statistical risk analysis.

As I say in the discussion, I never expected to spend as much time as I have spent in the last 10-15 years defending Jews. I’m an English nationalist and a MAGA fan who loves America too. But all of these different interests are wrapped up in a single thing-believing in western civilisation, believing in the heritage and achievements and moral standards of the western world, and wanting to express the truth on all topics relating to western civilisation and the threats it faces.

If I had taken a different stance in relation to Israel and antisemitism, I would have been ashamed of myself. I see recent events as part of a civilisational struggle in which the morally worthy side is obvious. I do not see the Palestinians as the victims, save in the sense of being human shields, sacrificial pawns, and indoctrinated and disposable troops for their terrorist leaders. I believe that at one time the kind of savagery witnessed on October 7th would have met with much wider and stronger horror and condemnation and set the terms of understanding for the conflict that followed, because at one time western people would have had much better moral underatanding themselves.

Terrorist cultures cannot create rational, sane and decent populations, save perhaps in those who seek to flee them, and even there, it would be naive to trust that such people do not bring similar attitudes with them (a naivety current western immigration favours. Scotland, for example, is welcoming an increased wave of Palestinian refugees with little concern for the safety of existing Scottish citizens). Can newly released terrorists give up their fight, or will they simply bide their time, rebuild, and start the whole thing over again?

I think you can guess my prediction on that.

For me, reactions to October 7th and to Israel and to Jews are not just a measure of the moral sickness of large parts of the Islamic world, but of large parts of the western world too, especially among leftwing radicals, ignorant students, and useful idiots completely content with the Islamification of the West. Pro Hamas marches, for me, in London or Manchester or elsewhere are, like Islamic terrorist attacks, a sign of our betrayal by leaders who often share the same attitudes as the pro Hamas protestors and the anti Jewish or anti Israeli or anti British terrorist attackers. There’s an ‘armchair terrorism’ in the shameful way we don’t properly police these views, while excessively and unjustly policing our own native population when they offend Islam or criticise immigration.

In the US we are seeing attempts to fracture the MAGA movement using antisemetism and hatred of Israel as the wedge. Candace Owens tells us that Charlie Kirk was murdered by Mossad, apparently, rather than by a trans affiliated leftist. Kirk’s frustration with some parts of Israel’s struggles on the public image and propaganda/winning the argument side of the conflict with Hamas is supposed to mean Israel murdered him, even though the actual evidence firmly shows a killer with a different motive and that Kirk was offering HELP in making the case for Israel more convincingly to youth audiences. Tucker Carlson shoe-horned a sly blood libel regarding Jews killing Jesus into his address at Kirk’s memorial service. These moments are as damaging to MAGA as they are to Jews or Israel….and I think deliberately so.

Various malign interests have reasons to hate Israel as the most westernised nation in the Middle East and as something of a living humiliation for Muslim supremacism. And these are not issues we can fully divorce ourselves from, even if we do sincerely want our spending and attention concentrated at home rather than on foreign wars. Domestic and foreign policy are inextricably linked, as the nature of Dearborn or the antics of Ilhan Omar or the candidacy of Zohran Mamdani in New York or every terrorist atrocity within the West, possible due to the importation of vast Third World arrivals, illustrates.

In England, the crowds marching in support of Hamas tell us a very dark truth about what we have accepted here. In the US, that Jews were chased across the campus says the same thing….and Qatar, which hosted the Hamas leadership, is the biggest foreign donor for US universities.

All this is the context of our discussion.

I hope you watch and enjoy it, even if you disagree. I should note, because I care about the truth, that there are a couple of verbal slips in the piece. At one point Norman says twelve thousand when he means twelve hundred. At another point I say 20 years when I mean 25. I hope these will be recognised as verbal slips rather than falsehoods, thanks to me highlighting them here.I don’t think they detract from the body of the arguments and discussion presented.

So here it is:

I hope you watch and lets others know about it too.