It’s a few days now since Robert Mueller died and Trump offered a typically forthright tweet on the event. I’m sure most of you are well aware of what that tweet said and the vast majority of you are equally aware of various responses.

I don’t intend to exhaustively go over what other people have said on this, just give you my take. And the particular bit I want to address is the idea that what Trump said about Mueller was morally the same as what Democrats and leftists said about Charlie Kirk. I want to describe the differences because these differences also describe the fundamental schism in moral awareness between us and them.

Here is what the two things have in common: leftists celebrated the death of Charlie Kirk. Trump celebrated the death of Robert Mueller. There is no getting around either fact. If you say ‘good’ when someone dies you are celebrating their death. Whether that’s a morally disgusting thing depends quite a bit on whose death you are celebrating. It’s not true that saying ‘good’ when someone dies always means that you are ‘bad’.

Celebrate the death of an innocent child and you are a sick bastard. Celebrate the death of your child’s killer and you are entirely justified in doing so. There’s a moral difference based on who died and what relation they held to you.

So let’s discuss the relation that Charlie Kirk held to leftists who celebrated his death, and the relation that Robert Mueller held to Donald Trump.

The vast majority of leftists who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death did not personally know him. Most had never met him, never spoken to him, never interacted with him. Charlie Kirk had never addressed them either, in any personal way. He had never named them, shamed them, humiliated them, persecuted them or harmed them in any way specific to them as individuals. So two things are encompassed here. The hatred they delivered towards Charlie was based in ignorance (they generally knew next to nothing about him and had never met him). And the hatred had no real source in terms of Charlie ever actually hurting them before he died (he never targeted them personally in any way).

Both knowledge of who Kirk was and personal justification in hating Charlie Kirk was lacking. This was people hating someone they did not know because that person had opinions they do not share. What was expressed was ignorant and often wildly inaccurate offence that considered being politically offended justification for celebrating a murder.

Now many of us hate people we don’t know, especially in modern politics. And that can be justified at times. Hatred, dislike and offence are not always inaccurate. But they have a greater chance of being inaccurate and unjustified than hatreds formed from direct personal knowledge.

And the justifications given for hating Kirk were generally speaking both ignorant and irrational. On questioning, most of those who celebrated his death would not have been able to accurately quote him on anything, and did so by general statements that were wildly untrue (he was a fascist, he was a racist, he was a sexist, he was a white supremacist, he wanted women to be forced to have babies, he wanted school shootings, he rejected all kindness and empathy etc etc). The accusations used as justifications for the hate could not themselves be justified by anyone less ignorant than the haters. They were hating a person not just based on them having different opinions, but on their own understanding of those opinions being completely false.

There was also a broader false idea supporting the virulence and loathing towards Charlie expressed by these people. This was the false idea that they have the right to determine what others are allowed to say based on whether that statement offends their very easily offended positions. It was the idea that ‘words are violence’ and that by contradicting them or disagreeing with them Charlie had hurt them personally, even when the disagreements were never personal interactions. The people who hated Charlie enough to celebrate his death did so on the basis that everyone in society is supposed to never contradict their beliefs, never disagree with them on political or social topics , and never annoy them by expressing that they are wrong on something. Clearly, this was an extreme and absurd position. None of these people was harmed in any way by anything Charlie Kirk ever said, even if they perceived his words as harmful to them.

His words never included incitement to violence, never included blanket instructions to hate or attack groups of people, and never even included harsh or unkind words to opponents in debate, let alone to whole swathes of people generally. Even if Charlie had, for instance, expressed the idea that males who have surgery and hormone treatment to appear more female are not women, this kind of general point is not an act of harm or violence, however violently or angrily a person in that category disagrees with it.

Different opinions do not become acts of real harm unless those opinions are targeted at you personally in obviously hateful ways designed to distress you (personal hate mail of a repeated nature, bullying and intimidation directed to you as an individual) or unless they are targeted at a group in ways that directly instruct people to harm the group you are in (saying “kill all the Jews”, for instance).

With those exceptions, considering a general view on abortion as harmful to you personally, or a general view on what defines a woman that is consistent with objective biological reality as harmful to you personally, is irrational. You are not, and cannot be, actually harmed by the expression of such views. Believing you are falls into the same category of lunacy as believing in an invisible knapsack of white privileges, imaginary micro-aggressions in every interaction, or that statues with some tenuous link to long non-existent slavery inflict crippling psychic wounds on all who behold them.

In short, all of the ways in which any of those who hated Charlie Kirk felt aggrieved, offended and harmed by him were aspects of their own irrationality, divorced from true knowledge of the man, disconnected from objective fact regarding his opinions, and inflated to gloatingly disrespectful and callously unwarranted malice without any foundation or justification at all.

This of course was exacerbated by the fact that it was precisely this same unjustified feeling, this hyper emotional, propaganda driven detestation of the man merely for having offered debate, that inspired and guided the brutality of his assassin. There was genuine guilty complicity in celebration after a murder, because the same feeling inspired the murder and the celebration effectively justified and endorsed the murder.

Contrast all this with Trump celebrating the death of Robert Mueller.

In that case the hatred comes from a place of real knowledge. Mueller’s words and actions were not described to Trump by others, causing offence through inaccurate portrayals. Trump personally knew Mueller. He had met Mueller, spoken to Mueller, and Mueller had spoken, at length, both to and about Trump. Trump’s comments can’t be said to be ignorant in the way leftist comments on Charlie Kirk were. This was not an abstract expression of loathing from someone who knew nothing about the man being loathed. It was a comment from someone with a very personal knowledge of who Mueller was and how Mueller had behaved.

Robert Mueller was the spearhead of an attempt to destroy Donald Trump. His investigation was authorised and directed by the personal political enemies of Donald Trump. It was an investigation whose founding evidence a d entire argument was a lie. There never was any Russian collusion by any member of the Trump administration, which is why the Mueller Report eventually had to admit that it had found no evidence of Russian collusion. The ‘evidence’ which began the investigation was concocted by the Hillary Clinton campaign team. The Steele dossier was a complete fabrication concocted by a British spy paid to create it by Trump’s rival Presidential candidate. The senior figures of the FBI and CIA were well aware of this, as proven by the meetings in which John Brennan briefed Obama and others on the fact. Mueller was well aware that the basis of his investigation was a deliberate smear with no factual veracity. He was also well aware that his personal animosity towards Trump and friendships which represented a conflict of interest should have seen him recuse himself from any position of judgement on these matters.

Instead, Mueller accepted a position as a special consul investigating imaginary offences. In the course of that investigation, which he knew to be premised on a lie, he spent over 30 million dollars of taxpayers money, including 9.7 million dollars tidily pocketed as salary by himself and his staff. Multiple people were indicted, and some served prison sentences, on what were invariably process crimes with no link to Russian collusion. Highly dubious investigatory and prosecutorial conduct saw cases which had no substance and should never have been allowed used to harass and intimidate friends and allies of Donald Trump for years. Trump and others pursued by Mueller’s investigation not only knew Mueller personally, they knew that they were being persecuted through the courts purely on their status as critics and opponents of the Democrat Party.

When your name and reputation is deliberately smeared, when a crooked policeman uses his powers to try and imprison you and destroy you, and when a large chunk of that unjust treatment has a public face called Robert Mueller, that is an injustice of significant proportions, and it is very unsurprising thar the response from victims is one of resentment and hatred.

Donald Trump was the VICTIM of an utterly partisan, shameless, corrupt investigation led by Mueller. That’s a very different relationship than one composed of being OFFENDED by ideas you don’t share. Trump and others suffered real world harms from Mueller.

Where hating Charlie Kirk enough to celebrate his murder was based on not knowing Charlie Kirk and on lies about Kirk’s actions and beliefs, hating Robert Mueller is based on accurate awareness of his actions and beliefs and of how malign they were. Especially when it comes from the chief target and victim of a fake, unjust witch-hunt that Mueller was leading.

This, too, is to say nothing regarding Mueller’s other unjustly treated victims, because his misconduct and corruption was not limited to the Russia Collusion Hoax and their were historic examples of serious errors of judgement before that.

Real harms unjustly inflicted warrant the personal animosity and bitterness that imaginary harms, only perceived, do not. The distinction goes beyond the immediate topic of Trump’s words on Mueller’s death compared to leftist words on Kirks murder, because it is reflective of a much broader difference between real injustices and imaginary ones, between objective reality based criticisms compared to ideologically rooted fictions, and between sane and insane judgement on what is and isn’t moral and warranted.

When you have actually been harmed by someone, the celebration of that death becomes brutal honesty. When you haven’t, the celebration of that death is evidence of your own delusions and malice. It’s fairly typical that leftists cannot comprehend that they didn’t have just cause against Kirk, but that Trump does have such against Mueller.

Trump told the cold hard truth about Mueller. The longest serving FBI Director after J.Edgar Hoover was a partisan tool of the Democrat Party ready to destroy the FBI’s reputation in pursuit of the aims and power of the Democrats.

Somewhere along the line Mueller was one of many who stopped serving the American people and the newly elected Trump, because he was still serving Barack Obama and the D.C. progressive-globalist agenda without regard for whether or not that was in office.

He had a personal loathing of Trump which Trump came to, far more justifiably, reciprocate. And Mueller’s extreme partisanship and corrupt willingness to lend his aid to attempts to destroy a Presidency did enormous damage, including to entirely innocent people, just as Trump truthfully stated.