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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
38m

Mueller is Javert writ large.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16m

Let’s stop pretending Mueller was some tragic public servant. He was the embodiment of the D.C. machine—polished, protected, and politically useful. Under his watch, the FBI didn’t just make mistakes—it crossed lines. The Russia probe became a slow-motion credibility collapse: no collusion, plenty of collateral damage. Careers wrecked, process crimes manufactured, and the country dragged through years of narrative warfare. That’s not justice—that’s institutional rot. And once the public sees that the game is rigged, they stop trusting outcomes altogether. Mueller didn’t just fail Trump—he failed the system. And the damage to federal prosecutions? That’s still unfolding.

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