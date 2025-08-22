Also known as John Bolton.

I have an 8 year old son. He’s very bright, very energetic, a little crazy, a little sensitive, wonderfully joyous at times, kind to others, imaginative….just a good kid like and unlike every other good kid.

But he’s got a competitive streak a mile wide. Which is probably good and which I hope will balance out his gentleness a little in a world that can be unforgiving towards the gentle.

Anyway, my boy’s competitive streak tends to see him asking for advantages in games and contests. It’s lessened a bit as he now plays sport regularly with people who aren’t as forgiving as Dad or Granddad but he went through a stage of the Re Do. If he was losing, or if a football shot didn’t go right, he’d insist on a Re Do. The miss or fail must be forgotten.

It’s a common thing with kids, and a thing everyone has to grow out of in adult life and real contests. One would think that elections and referendums fall into such a category, but for people less mature than my 8 year old, they don’t.

I was reminded of my kid’s Re Do phase by Democrat responses to Trump’s win, but even moreso by their growing hysteria (who knew it had any growth left in it?) since then.

The thing that is really entertaining me at the moment is the reaction to the news that Republican first Trump term saboteur John Bolton (the walrus moustached poor man’s Bill Barr) who of course became a virulent Never a Second Term loser and Trump critic, is finally facing consequences for some of the illegal shenanigans performed along the way:

“On Friday, August 22, 2025, the FBI conducted a search of former National Security Adviser John Bolton's home as part of a renewed investigation into his handling of classified materials, marking a significant escalation in a years-long probe that had been dormant since the Biden administration dropped the previous legal actions. The search, which was publicly acknowledged by the FBI and widely reported, has sparked speculation about its connection to Bolton's 2020 memoir, "The Room Where It Happened," which was the subject of a prior legal battle during the Trump administration….

The current investigation is a continuation of a legal battle that began in 2020. The Trump administration sued Bolton, seeking to block the publication of his memoir and recover $2 million in book proceeds, alleging he violated prepublication review agreements by disclosing classified information. The Justice Department also opened a criminal investigation and issued a grand jury subpoena to his publisher, Simon & Schuster. However, in June 2021, the Biden administration, under Attorney General Merrick Garland, dropped both the civil lawsuit and the criminal investigation, dismissing the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. The Department of Justice stated the decision was based on the facts and the likelihood of success in court, not politics. Bolton's legal team hailed the dismissal as a "complete vindication" and a repudiation of what they described as a politically motivated effort by the Trump White House to suppress the book.“

Now to anyone who knows anything, the process here is obvious. Bolton was one of those Republican Establishment figures recommended to Trump in the First Term whom Trump (at that stage a political novice in terms of holding office and selecting candidates) trustingly allowed into his administration. Like Barr or Pence he was a Deep State asset intended to scupper the adninistration from within as much as possible, as well of course as a military industrial complex asset as well (so far as the two things can be separated). Bolton duly played his part trying to stymie anything sensible and advance the usual horseshit. Then, when they all thought they had successfully killed off Trump with the 2020 steal (Bolton like Barr rushing to legitimise the ‘bi-partisan’ lies of ‘honest election’ and ‘Jan 6th insurrection’) Bolton could get his reward of a big publishing payout that stuck the knife into Trump even further.

But Trump didn’t die, not polirically, and not when things got even more desperate in the fight against his Presidential resurgence. Bolton featured as one of the most achingly desperate scupper Trump candidates put forward for 2024, a charisma bypass third rater never likely to attract anything more than single digit attention, the same comical mediocrity as a Chris Christie, the same pious and dour masquerade of moral certitude possessed by the flag-wrapped Pence, and the same foreign policy and war policy outlooks as Nikki Haley….but all packaged in the melancholy form of what always appeared to be a tired old hangdog accountant three days before a suicide attempt.

In the Mafia like annals of the Deep State conspiracies against Trump, Bolton was someone who could never aspire to a leading role. A born supporting cast figure, even in the least star blessed production. Not even a consigliere, but more like the consigliere’s favourite respectful tailor. He cut the cloth the way he was told to….but that included an unwise hatchet job book deal that might well have been littered with suitably selective, suitably distorted for the purpose but still classified information.

Which now bites him on the ass again. Hence, the FBI raid.

And hence too the hilarious Re Do selective memory of Democrats and Republican Never Trumpers, howling like fighting monkeys because John got raided. Good Old Cuddly Marxist Grandpa Bernie of course signalled his outrage:

Of course Bernie protests too much-him and Bolton have everything in common. They both pretend to be something they aren’t. They are both owned operatives. They are both Uniparty loyalists. They both try to masquerade as high moral granddaddies you’d trust to give your kids a sweetie. And they are both worthless empty shitheels enriching themselves any way they can, embedded in a system they claim to be above.

And both were cheering on the “march toward authoritarianism” when that was ACTUALLY happening during the Biden adninistration (and were likewise complicity silent when Obama was doing it).

Now to anyone who isn’t a shitheel, Bolton, Pelosi, Bernie or any Trump hater talking about authoritarianism is fucking hilarious, riven that an election was stolen in 2016, four protestors murdered, hundreds of others rounded up and imprisoned and tortured for years without trial, the whole of DV was militarised for an insuguration, an entirely fake fraud case, an entirely fake sexual assault case, an entirely fake set of outrageous polirically driven lawfare cases were concocted to try to destroy Trump which included a classified documents case when Trump had Presidential authority to declassify (a thing never possessed, thankfully, by Bolton).

We are supposed to somehow forget that the Mar-a-Lago raid was based on a bullshit classified documents case and ended up sniffing it’s way through Melania’s knickers drawer with FBI agents authorised to shoot Trump dead. We are supposed to have totally forgotten that shit when they bleat about authoritarianism now.

Like we are supposed to not know the difference between inventing cases to go after your polirical rivals and twisting any law you can to do it with activist judges and crooked partisan prosecutors (show me the man and I’ll show you the crime) and finally, finally, the payback of people who did this kind of crap actually being held to the standard of the actual law for things they really did do.

Sorry, Bolton, sorry Bernie, sorry you deluded Nobody Is Above the Law Except Our Guys motherfuckers.

What goes around comes around, in spades hopefully, and please, please let payback be a bitch.

Make us laugh by squealing some more:

Whether Jo is real or satire the hypocrisy is a spot on reflection of Democrat and Never Trumper delusion, self blindness and double standards.

But thanks to Trump, Americans are finally starting to get past two tier laws and the courts being used as a weapon that only cuts one side. It’s beautiful. I don’t know about you, but I want more.

May Bolton suffer more than just a raid, and may many others do so too. They actually did the crimes, after all, which is the really big difference between their authoritarianism and our justice.

Adults shouldn’t be allowed to forget it all and if there’s any RE DO here, let it be the kind that punishes the truly guilty.