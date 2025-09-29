Breitbart have an article running at the moment that describes the opening episode of the 26th season of the longest running live action TV show in US history (ie. barring things like game shows):

It’s a well written article, and an instance of one of those occasions where something that should be trivial (a TV show) really isn’t. It can be found here:

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2025/09/28/nbcs-law-order-svu-portrays-ice-agents-as-the-villains-protecting-rapists-arresting-nypd-officers/

And I suggest you read it. The article describes an obscenely grotesque (frankly evil) distortion of reality, presented as entertainment, but existing entirely to serve as viciously partisan Democrat propaganda. The episode depicts a noble, wonderful, law abiding illegal immigrant who witnesses a rape. The noble, wonderful illegal immigrant wants to ‘do the right thing’ (he’s noble and wonderful, after all) and help NYPD arrest the rapist. But he can’t because wicked evil ICE agents keep trying to arrest and deport him. The rapist, of course, is not an illegal immigrant, he’s a white landlord (boo whiteness, boo property ownership). ICE are helping the white rapist and persecuting the noble illegal immigrant. The ICE agents interrupt the rape trial, and try to bully the noble illegal immigrant loving NYPD officers.

With the typical sledgehammer subtlety of modern woke progressive fiction, both the New York judge in the rape case and the NYPD officers (main characters in the show) ram home the moral attitude the viewer is supposed to have towards ICE agents: an attitude of fury, enraged disagreement, and contempt. Each are given little moments of Twelve Angry Men style soliloquies on the horror and loathing any ‘right-minded’ (read that as left-minded) person should have towards ICE.

It is clear that this entire fictional scenario is framed to inspire not an engaged reaction to characters in a story, but a conditioned reaction, learned from the story, towards ICE agents in real life. The viewer is supposed to come away from this fiction applying its lessons to their real world understandings of border and immigration policy issues, in a similar way to that we saw in the UK when a Netflix show depicting white boys as the most dangerous demographic in the country was seriously taken as if the story was real and used to inform policy and to supply propaganda directed to schoolchildren.

The wider context of this then is that the leftist control of entertainment and education works hand in hand, especially facilitated by leftist leaders and legislators prepared to take fictional shows expressing their flavour of prejudice as factual evidence informing and justifying progressive policy choices. We don’t have to just worry about news presented as propaganda distorted entertainment (what a Jimmy Kimmel or Stephen Colbert or a CNN news report does) corrupting minds and ruining society. We also have to worry about entertainment cop shows carrying leftist propaganda and pretending to be real to the extent that people then go around basing their real world political opinions on the morally inverted crap progressive writers and studios have dished out to them for that express purpose.

And it maps onto contemporary events in several other ways too. The NYPD officers who take it upon themselves to defend and protect an illegal immigrant from ICE agents recall the FBI agents who knelt for BLM (they display ‘allyship’ in critical race theory terms). The Roussean Noble Savage good immigrant is intended to pretend that every illegal entrant is a morally upstanding credit to the nation he’s entered, and the grandstanding judge telling ICE agents “they aren’t welcome here” mirrors the ‘Resistance’activism of the Democrat lawfare judges like Engoron or Merchan. The NYPD supporters of the noble immigrant within the fiction are intended to replicate those FBI anti Trump figures like Comey who ‘stood up to Trump’s tyranny’ (they are always the brave rebels, even when wielding all the power of the State).

ICE, in this formulation, of course become the jackbooted Nazis of the Democrats favourite fantasy, with removing dangerous illegals cast as identical to terrorising peaceful citizens. It’s here that the fictional propaganda and the real world propaganda most closely align, because what the TV show, the Democrat politician and the Antifa terrorist all say about ICE is the same thing, the same lie.

That entire lie, both in fiction and delusional takes on reality, functions by moral inversion AND inversion of objective reality. In the real world, ICE agents are protecting US citizens and reducing rape risks by catching and deporting foreign rapists (as well as murderers, gang members, illegal workers, drug dealers, child molesters and the like). In real life Democrat and Peogressive authorities have not been championing noble, good people like the fictional rape witness with a heart of gold in the Law & Order episode. Democrats have been fighting to keep known perverts, abusers, terrorists and killers in the US. Statistically, an illegal immigrant is far more likely to be the rapist than a white landlord is. But in the fiction the roles are reversed because none of the writers want to reflect reality, they want to distract from it, lie about it and get people to believe objectively unlikely and false things about that reality.

Some will say none of this matters. It’s just a TV show. You can switch the channel, or switch it off altogether. But the reality is that for people who only watch shows with such biased content, and only listen to the TV news which has the same propaganda purpose, this is reality. These people are are being openly indoctrinated with delusional views that are dangerous, and which they will take as real and true.

Popular entertainment culture is in many ways insignificant and trivial so long as we know it’s not real. An actor let go from such a show could easily be forgotten altogether a year later, and any of the writers or producers within a week if they left it. No matter how popular the show is, or how long running….its just TV.

Sadly though many people take their entire understanding of the world from such sources. The Left, with their innate politicisation of everything, have always understood that this makes ‘just another TV show’ a readily available tool of propaganda. The Right still acts as if the entire spheres of news and entertainment (like education) can be controlled by the Left without that being anything to worry about.

There’s two things distorting the Right’s recognition of the true situation regarding instances like the insanely malign and biased presentation offered up by Law & Order. First, there’s the free speech absolutism and First Amendment flourishing that sees people on the Right defending the Left no matter how criminally irresponsible the Left’s statements have become. Second, there’s a complacent belief that it is always the case that the Market will adjust and punish those who share obviously evil ideas (go woke, go broke).

Combine these with a sense of some degree of recent success, perhaps considered to be greater than it actually is, and there is a strong likelihood that the Right or Populist side will never hold leftists to boundaries of speech and behaviour vital to the survival of a civilised nation.

We make the mistake of comparing our own actions to some ideal of pure principle which invariably applies even when it works to the benefit of our enemies. We take on things like the classical liberal absurdity of saying we would fight to the death for the free speech rights of those who want us dead. Or we apply a slightly different ideal purity test of demanding that our side should never replicate, in any way, a thing that the other side have applied unjustly….even if it were just for us to correct that previous crime. We decry our own minimal successes, always ready to apply rules of perfect objectivity to ourselves which never apply to Marxists, Islamists and Globalists.

These are all incredibly foolish positions when the 2nd term fightback, while beautiful to see since it is possessed of at least some steel (unlike the mainstream Right before populism), still has decades of leftist dominance to reverse.

The fact that Kimmel could say incredibly dangerous and untrue things, really repeating the kind of leftist rhetoric that had just inspired the murder Kimmel was effectively excusing, and then return to the airways and TV screens within a matter of days to carry on lying, shows how minimal the new wave of accountability really is, thus far. Similarly the disgusting propaganda demonising ICE agents being pumped out by NBC (and joining similar efforts in other TV shows like the 2nd season of Picard) isn’t something which those of us on the Right should take complacently or dismiss as trivial.

It is part and parcel of Soros funded domestic terrorist groups like Antifa targeting ICE agents and ICE facilities for physical attacks. The TV shows demonise and lie, setting out the targets that the lunatics then physically assault by normalising attitudes of terrorist adjacent hatred for any institution or individual not under Democrat control. In this context, it is not just vital that the administration does things like it is doing, now, in Chicago or in Portland (particularly in defending the besieged Portland ICE facility). It needs, too, a recognition that we must reverse the lack of accountability of leftist media and entertainment figures.

To do this, we also need to be very clear on the fact that we are where we are (with a large proportion of the Democrat voting base being fully supportive of all manner of crimes up to and including assassinations) because the entertainment and news spheres have never faced legal consequence for a level of lying about and demonising the Right that has helped create murders and terrorism aimed against us.

The moral inversion (one might just as accurately say perversion) in that Law & Order episode is of exactly the same nature as the moral degeneracy in the minds of leftist domestic terrorists. Which is hardly surprising, since the episodes of fiction are actually designed to create the horrific episodes we see in reality. Nobody builds that level of distortion accidentally, and nobody can honestly be blind to the consequences anymore.

They know they are preparing the ground for more innocent blood, and they know they are painting targets on the backs of those who defend their nation and do a necessary and worthy job doing so. They have said ‘attack ICE agents, physically attack them’….and then called it mere entertainment.

At the very least TV licenses must be imperilled by such behaviour. Damn all talk of tyranny from those who were but recently tyrants themselves, and would be again if given the chance. The post McCarthy 70-80 year refusal to enforce rightwing standards of accuracy, loyalty, truthfulness, professional standards and moral decency must be set aside for a renewed confidence in knowing that the Rightist or the Populist MUST impose their societal vision in every way that matters as an urgent task of survival.