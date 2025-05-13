Jupplandia

LvK - Take Back Your Culture
8h

Here’s my favourite statistic

People of white extraction make up 10% of all races globally

I’ll say that again. FOR EVERY 1 WHITE PERSON there are 9 other NON WHITES WORLD WIDE

MULTICULTURALISM IN WHITE COUNTRIES IS GENOCIDE OF THE WHITE RACE

So yes your own people are the anti white racists determined to genocide you and all your people

8hEdited

And my approach is selective culturalism. Choose only those like you.

And keep an eye on the cultural and religious balance. To ensure your culture remains and is not overtaken. You owe that to ur people.

Islam however does not belong in democracies or any western country

