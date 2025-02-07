Recently news has been emerging regarding the Labour Party’s plans for an Islamophobia law in the UK. Matt Goodwin the popular UK academic and pollster addressed this issue here:

Goodwin is generally a decent commentator and an unusually accurate pollster who has long advocated sensible policies on a range of issues, as well as being one of the few pollsters to accurately call the populist surge and give decent explanations of its origins. At the same time, he’s a respectable voice invited on TV panels who plays within the accepted limits and puts everything in a polite tone perfectly compatible with a chat with a stranger about the weather.

He’s braver than Nigel Farage and will address issues surrounding Islam. He’s certainly preferable to our mainstream media and political class who are, on the whole, firmly wedded to the Religion of Peace lie and to apoplexy in response to any genuine criticism of Islam or of Muslims. But he still works within safety rails.

Goodwin makes it clear that he is very worried by the Labour governments Islamophobia plans. He points to two things that cause this concern-first, the genuinely extremist views of many British Muslims, and second, the deliberate vagueness of the proposed definitions and laws which will enable the Labour government to imprison people on a whim, purely because they or any Muslim complainant have been offended by a comment.

On both counts Goodwin is right of course. He cites polling evidence which shows that half of all British Muslims believe that depicting Mohammad should be a criminal offence. He also quotes from the proposed definition of Islamophobia which makes it clear that anything deemed offensive by a Muslim could potentially invoke criminal charges. Labour’s understanding of Islamophobia thus far includes any comment suggesting that Muslims are more prone to terrorism or crime, any comment suggesting that the demographic changes happening in Britain are replacing the white Christian populace, and any comment on similar lines suggesting that Britain is becoming more Islamic or that Islam is overtaking Britain.

Goodwin correctly argues that these broad and open definitions of Islamophobia provide no protection for legitimate criticism of the faith and will inevitably render honest discussion impossible, not just on Islam itself but on the effects of immigration too. But he doesn’t really address the key points because he’s still working from the boundaries set by those who have already decided that Islam must be appeased no matter what.

So here are the points that even the best ‘respectable’ voices, the people still invited on TV shows and mainstream radio channels to talk about politics, won’t raise:

We shouldn’t be quibbling about whether a definition of Islamophobia is a good one or a bad one. We should acknowledge that Islamophobia is a bullshit term designed solely to pretend thar Muslims are the victims when they aren’t. It’s a meaningless neologism designed to protect a morally indefensible creed. We should instantly know thar anyone who thinks the word is real or refers to anything real is effectively an agent of Islamic theocracy and of an Islamic takeover. We should honestly say what Islam is. It is the world’s worst ever ideology. It’s a vile death cult that encourages its followers to rape, murder, torture and kill anyone who isn’t in the faith, anyone who follows a rival branch of the faith, and anyone who leaves the faith. The top 20 terrorist organisations in the world are all Islamic. The terror attacks that threaten the West and innocent people are overwhelmingly Islamic. The vast bulk of real anti terrorist police work is necessary because of Islam and the vast bulk of people killing innocents in the name of religion are Muslim. Every attempt to pretend otherwise is a lie. We should honestly tell people the truth-which is that more people have been killed in the name of Islam than in the name of any other creed, any other identity or any other ideology. Together with this, Islam has only ever been spread by conquest, by bloodshed, by violence and by terror. Every Islamic nation was once Christian, or Buddhist, or Zoroastrian. The history of Christendom, of the Western World, is of being threatened by Islam. Islam has tried to conquer the West for well over a thousand years. The same intent is declared today that was declared when Arabic desert tribes first gathered under Mohammed’s banner. The same intent is declared today that was declared when Ottoman Sultans besieged the walls of Vienna or when Islamic armies were prevented from conquering France by Charles Martel. The only periods of peace have come in the centuries when the West was so technologically and economically and militarily superior that there was nothing Islam could do about it. Islam is not a Great World Religion. It is a religious AND political system constructed by a 7th century psychopathic warlord, which still reflects his nature and his evil. It is a faith which explicitly exhorts its followers to world conquest, just as much as Nazism or Communism do, and which excuses any crime they commit in pursuance of that goal. Islam has never had a Reformation, a Counter Reformation, a Renaissance, an Enlightenment, or any schism that lessens the original instructions towards the most violent and extreme actions. Internal Muslim divisions, with the possible exception of the heavily persecuted Ahmadis who are considered non-Muslims by other Muslims and can be imprisoned in Pakistan for stating they are Muslims, are not between a group that has advanced beyond religious killing and a group that hasn’t. They are between groups who all believe ultimately that their killing in the name of Islam is justified by the words of the Koran. Islam has not integrated in the West. It has not adopted western ideas, morals, values, customs, laws and practices. It has preserved Islamic ones in total rejection of the rest of society. It runs sharia courts in Britain, Germany, France, the US, and in every nation where it has a significant population, it enacts honour killings within its own communities and a scale of domestic abuse and oppression of women and children completely alien to western values within its own communities. And in Britain it has conducted a vast rape jihad of white working class girls. These children had parts of the Koran read to them as they were raped. They were told they were being raped and only good for rape because they were kaffirs, cattle, worthless non Muslims. The illusion of peaceful Muslims is simply that some do live within western constraints and western law, but ONLY if they happen to be Muslims in name only, Muslims terrified of dropping the label Muslim because they know how Islam treats apostates. Westernised Muslims are possible and do exist, but their peacefulness and integration is ALL the influence of the West. None of it comes from Islam. There is no peaceful version of Islam. The more sincerely and deeply someone follows the example of Mohammed and the teachings of Islam, the more violent, psychopathic and extreme their ideas and their behaviour become. Because most of the Koran is devoted to telling them to be that way, and nearly all of Mohammed’s life, held up as the perfect example by every branch of Islam, was that of a slave taking, hostage slaughtering, child raping warlord. The idea of a peaceful version of Islam is as ludicrous as the idea that a follower of Maoism or Stalinism or Hitlerism can be a moderate. Muslims behave peacefully solely by the degree to which they have actually adopted western values INSTEAD of Islam and solely by the degree to which they DIFFER from the example of Mohammed. A weak, dishonest western culture, a culture terrified of offending Islam and a culture that fetishises Muslims as Sacred Victims who must be respected and whose right to not be offended by the truth about their religion and its founder is more important than the right of western children not to be gang raped and brutally abused, is a culture which is ALREADY acting as a Caliphate and ALREADY conquered by Islam. It is a culture which provides no defence to its own people. It is a culture of abject dishonesty and rancid, cowardly lies. It is a culture, a police force, a judiciary, which sets its own children on a sacrificial altar, allowing Islam to do whatever it pleases, all in the name of Tolerance and Diversity. It is a culture that commits the most despicable betrayals imaginable, and which imprisons those who object to the rape of children, rather than those who commit these loathsome moral and physical crimes. Western populations and the culture that goes with them, the culture they created which is objectively morally BETTER than Islam, ARE being replaced by Islam. Polling suggests that 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation Muslims in Britain are actually MORE Islamist and fundamentalist in their attitudes than earlier Muslim immigrants, than their parents and grandparents. Muslim arrivals today can join Muslim enclaves of conquered territory where no attempt is ever made to have them adopt western ways, culture or ideas. Some of the atrocities of Islamic terrorism in the UK have been committed by 2nd generation British Muslims, by people born in Britain, they have gone through the school system. They have gone through normal jobs and occupations. But they have been living as if these things are unreal, while the murderous creed of a 7th century warlord fills their ears every time they step in a mosque and is much more real to them than the wider society they inhabit. The demographics trajectories are very clear. The streets of Bradford or Birmingham or Oldham or parts of London and Manchester are clear. Replacement is real. Saying it’s a conspiracy theory is a lie. Failure of integration is real. Saying it’s a conspiracy theory is a lie. The only reason someone wants to make all of the above, all of the truth I have expressed here, illegal…..is because it is TRUE. The only reason for an Islamophobia law is because honesty and truth exposes just how vile Islam is, and because honesty and truth exposes just how vile our metropolitan liberal elite and their alliance with Islam, even to the sacrifice of thousands of children, is too. I don’t excuse white western non Muslims in this. White western non Muslims who insist that Islam is a religion of peace and must be respected and who put people in prison for offending Muslims are just as guilty and just as vile. They too are loyal to an insane creed that harms innocents.

Most of these points are ones that even the BEST mainstream commentators now fear to make. Why is that? Why won’t a Matt Goodwin go so far as to actually condemn Islam in its entirety? Why does his piece include the mainstream lie that most decent, good Muslims are horrified by the terrorism and by the rape jihad gangs, when his own polling references tell him they aren’t?

Well, because we are already living in a Muslim Caliphate enabled by our treacherous progressive ruling class, that’s why.

What does that fear, that dishonesty, that tortured attempt to constantly excuse Islam as a whole from every crime in the name of Islam produce? It produces security guards afraid to stop the Manchester Arena bomber because they didn’t want to look ‘racist’ by doing their job. And it produces a system that imprisons people for saying that the Southport killer was a Muslim-when he WAS. When he had an ISIS jihadi training manual in his home. When the police and government KNEW that, and STILL put people in prison for truthfully saying he was a Muslim.

This is what the fear of being honest about a Islam produces:

Three innocent little girls died because of people being afraid to tell the truth, think the truth, and see the truth regarding Islam. And then they imprisoned people for TALKING about it online. They didn’t deal with the terrorist, they didn’t deport or imprison him. They didn’t stop him.

They stopped people telling the truth about him.

That’s what we have even before an Islamophobia law is formalised. We are already acting as if there is no difference between a sharia court and a British court, and there isn’t. We already act as if blaspheming against Islam is a crime, we already act as if telling the truth about Islam is a crime. We already act as if opposing child rape, opposing hideous attitudes to women and children and gays, opposing terrorism, opposing the consistent SOURCE of the child rape, the vile attitudes and the terrorism, is the crime.

Here is an excerpt of the words of a British judge ALREADY enforcing a Caliphate reverence for the Koran. Passing judgement on a man who burned the Koran, the judge said this:

A free country does not jail or charge people for offending Muslims. Graffiti or destruction of somebody else’s property or public property is an act against somebody else. Defacing war memorials is a crime, ultimately, not because people are offended but because the person doing it is harming a thing that BELONGS to others. It’s not the emotion inspired in others that is a crime, it’s the destruction of public property that is a crime.

A free man has every right to burn his OWN copy of the Koran. A free man in a free country can offend Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jews, Satanists, Leftists, Rightists, AND the fucking government however much he wishes to. The emotions of others are not the crime, his own emotions aren’t a crime either. Only ACTIONS are a crime, and WORDS only stray into that territory if they threaten violence DIRECTLY or represent a campaign of ACTIVE harassment against an INDIVIDUAL.

An entire faith, a belief system and its millions of adherents, have NO right to never be offended. The State has NO right to decide, arbitrarily and unjustly, that offence matters more than liberty, and that it has the right to police our IDEAS and EMOTIONS. This is all insane territory only entered by theocracies and other forms of tyranny.

A free country doesn’t do this. A SANE country doesn’t do this. We shouldn’t be making people afraid to criticise Islam. We should be making terrorists afraid to ACT on THEIR hatreds. We should be preventing the terrorism of Islam, and not seeking to prevent all criticism OF Islam.

No free country decides who or what we love and hate. Our emotions are nothing to do with the government, our thoughts are not owned by the State.

In a free country, I and others have every right to HATE Islam, to condemn Islam, to mock Islam, and to offend Muslims. Offence means NOTHING in a free society. Especially the offence of alien arrivals who refuse to stop offending US with Iron Age bullshit. Why should what I hate, with good and rational cause because it’s the ideology behind mass rape and blowing up or stabbing kids, be policed when those ACTING OUT the vilest hate aren’t policed? Why is hate of Christians allowed? Why is hate of men allowed? Why is hate of white people allowed? Why is hate of western history allowed? Why is hate of conservatives allowed?

And only hate of Islam is a crime?

Why is hate of the white working class, held by BOTH Muslim child rapists AND white British judges and our current government, allowed?

The only creed that gets special protection is the one ACTUALLY killing people? Does that make any sense at all….of course it doesn’t. It’s the definition of hypocrisy, stupidity, and self destruction.

It’s also a pretty good definition of a Caliphate.