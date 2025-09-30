The most worrying thing Trump has ever done is put his name to a peace deal that potentially hands power and responsibility to Tony Blair.

I can’t see the logic or morality of rewarding Hamas terrorists with statehood. Trump was absolutely right to condemn that evil stupidity from the modern Labour Party leadership.

I can’t see the logic or morality of rewarding Tony Blair with any say in anything, either.

Imagine if there was an interview, and it was conducted anything like a normal interview.

The post: We are looking for an honest peace deal administrator. You must have a track record of honesty and integrity. You must display the highest standards so that all sides can trust that you negotiate in good faith. You will have proven that you can being peace, heal divisions, and display an inspiring sense of fairness and transparency. You will avoid secret deals and underhand dealings, and you won’t have any conflicts of interest. This is a highly demanding post in a high pressure, sensitive environment where any breach of trust or any crooked dealings could be disastrous.

Mr Blair: I have lots of experience in Middle East diplomacy. When I was last involved, I had a very similar role and achieved absolutely nothing. In fact, tension and divisions increased. That time I mainly offered a few waffling statements and added a few more zeroes on the end of my speaking fee price list. I also used the post as another way of having secret meetings with people to get money out of them for my Blair Foundation, which now quietly administers a billion a year in ways that make the Clinton and Soros Foundations start taking notes to copy my shameless corruption.

Before that of course I totally wrecked Britain’s constitution, paving the way for the insane abuses that are now commonplace there. I introduced ‘sofa politics’ which was basically me and my mates and unelected advisors bypassing ministerial codes of conduct and all democratic accountability. I had my spin doctor create a fake dossier to justify the Iraq War, and I’m a war criminal responsible for hundreds of thousands of unnecessary deaths that came from those lies. Oh and the weapons inspector David Kelly died in incredibly suspicious circumstances on my watch, which was very convenient for me because he was contradicting my asserted reasons for the war. Reports at the time talked about me looking very guilty and worrying that my government would fall if the truth came out, but with a friendly media and my usual deflection tactics, I peetended that it was all a crazy conspiracy theory and carried on crafting a totally pointless war that the British people didn’t want.

I’ve always been ahead of the curve. I built a vast fortune for myself and my family. Just one of my kids has over 345 million to his name, and believe me, that boy isn’t particularly bright. In my career I have been one of the most crooked politicians in the West, and that’s a hotly contested honour. Oh and I massively ramped up the mass immigration that has destroyed my own country, of course, while lying constantly about that as well.

Even the modern habit of describing anything sensible, popular, sane or patriotic as evil and fascist was something I cleverly reintroduced to society. Before me and Obama, calling everything fascist was the rhetoric of an insane fringe, but I made it mainstream again in my 1999 Conference speech where I spoke about the “dark forces of comservatism”. I normalised paranoid delusional scaremongering to whip the Left into a psychotic frenzy, and like Obama I did it while pretending to be a moderate.

There can be few figures who combine the demonisation of rightwing attitudes that eventually leads to Charlie Kirk type assasinations, the use of alleged philanthropy as a tool of wealth accumulation and destruction of the western world, the encouragement of mass migration and open borders, the ripping up of conventional limits in a constitutional vandalism that allows vast fraud and national destruction, and a record of fucking up the Middle East, so well as I do.

Trump: You’re hired.

Now I love Trump, everyone knows that, but as a Brit I can’t endorse ANYONE giving that utter cunt Blair a job or a say on anything. For my American friends to understand this, putting Blair in a Middle East post is like replacing RFKJ with Dr Fauci or like putting Comey or Brennan back in charge of an intelligence agency.

In terms of personnel recruitment this is the worst error, by a million miles, of the 2nd term. Even if Blair never holds any real power or does nothing, it’s a signal that the most extreme Globalist crooks and failures can worm their way into the plans of the Trump administration and carry on prospering and building their networks of power on the back of even the pursuit of peace.

You might as well hire Mike Pence again, or a jihadi.

Many Americans, I think, are still quite positive in their view of Blair because of his staunch support of the Iraq War and the Bush administration. I hope most who are informed don’t have that feeling, but probably a section of both Republican and Democrat voters see him as a respectable figure in larger percentages than anyone in Britain does (in the UK the one thing that unites the Right and Left is detestation for Blair).

It’s possible that some of that has influenced Trump, just a baseline better feeling in the US than exists in Britain. It’s more likely that pretty much every corrupt influence still standing, every Globalist expert and body around, has lobbied for Blair. But really if that’s the case it’s about time Trump was better at noticing that shits recommend other shits, and not to listen.

For those who aren’t informed, here is the reality:

Blair is one of the most evil and traitorous bastards my country has ever produced, with a specific record of fucking up the Middle East. Everything about him (the globalism, the Foundation, the open borders record, the constitutional rigging of the system, the personal corruption, the demonisation of normal and sensible views and policies) represents the kind of things we expect Trump to oppose and love him for having opposed.

You CANNOT shake hands with Blair and come away clean.

Why the fuck has Trump agreed to involving this horrendously evil bastard in the Gaza deal?

None of what I’m saying here is about the deal itself. If both Trump and Netanyahu endorse the deal, it’s terms are probsbly pretty sensible and look that way on first consideration (I’d personally lean, myself, towards not stopping until every Hamas fighter is dead, which we aren’t at yet). But I am not giving a judgement on the deal here.

I’m giving a judgement on including Blair anywhere near the deal, or anywhere near anything else.

If we were having a really profound and determined counter-Revolution against a century of leftist dominance and destruction, or even against 30 years of rampantly malign Globalism, Blair is one of the first people you’d be putting on a list of well known figures that should be measured for those orange prison jumpsuits. At the very least, he’s be in a powerless retirement and speaking his name would warn a scowl.

Perhaps the most worrying part of giving Blair a peace deal role in the Middle East is the legacy of his record in Northern Ireland, also while dealing with terrorists. As British Prime Minister, Blair inherited a situation where the IRA were close to total defeat (the only reason the IRA entered peace negotiations is because they were fucked). British intelligence had successfully turned IRA members into informants and infiltrated every level of its operations. What Blair then did with this, following to an extent the beginnings of a reversal under Major, was spin an IRA friendly deal as a great victory for peace. IRA members got a free pass for all their terrorism, and letters assuring them they’d never go to prison. British troops, meanwhile, and members of the police forces that had been subject to IRA terrorism, got less protection from prosecution or being sued than the IRA.

The British taxpayer then had to pay IRA and Sinn Fein representatives while they continued lying about the conflict and celebrating their murders. British soldiers, by contrast, had to fear bullshit legal persecution from those very same former terrorists and their families. Blair made that happen.

You do not give such a man another ‘peace process’ job.

I wouldn’t trust Blair to clean a urinal. Give him even that and five minutes later it would be a pervert paradise with all manner of filth going on and Blair somehow making money from it. That’s the measure of the man.