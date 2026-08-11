Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
Aug 12

Excellent post!

"People generally don't set out to disprove the theory that provides them with a job and a pension."

Precisely.

Why I've never believed in man-made "climate change".

Reply
Share
1 reply
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
Aug 12Edited

A massive self delusion that made leftist pols and gruopies succh as Fat Al Gore fabulously rich. While conspiring to impoverish the average worker. As with many other things these ghouls need to be swinging from lampposts.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture