In order to win the 2024 election Donald Trump had to overcome enormous disadvantages and fanatical levels of hatred and opposition. Most of us are familiar with the level of corruption, Deep State interference and criminal behaviour from the Biden administration and its backers that Trump had to get past in order simply to survive to election day.

And not merely as political survival in the metaphorical sense. But in order to actually get to election day without being killed.

To both Trump and many of his voters, that survival was a miraculous one. If a cult of personality does exist regarding Trump, it is an unusually realistic one, based on the fact that this figure has faced and defeated the most sustained campaigns of media dishonesty and propaganda, intelligence agency interference in domestic politics, judicial activism, lawfare and corruption, and criminal conspiracy involving various powerful opponents and interests ever faced by any President, including those who have previously been murdered or who guided the nation through a Civil War.

All this has contributed to Trump becoming a mythic and symbolic figure to his supporters, although even there it is a kind of affectionate hagiography fully aware of Trump’s flaws as well as his greatness. Perhaps the best expression of Trumpist admiration for Trump comes from images and memes like this:

Or from clips like this:

Whether depicting Trump as the God Emperor of the Warhammer 40K science fiction universe or as a Studio Ghibli style Japanese modern anime figure, there is an incredibly modern knowingness to depictions of Trump that supporters of Trump love and enjoy, a kind of celebration that is very far removed from what propaganda is. These depictions are celebratory and organic. They aren’t created by Trump or his team, they aren’t State propaganda, and they aren’t shaped by Establishment media powers or even conventional rules of promotion and advertising.