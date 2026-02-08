Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bettina's avatar
Bettina
7h

It is ethnic cleansing. Why are we not allowed to peacefully exist on our tiny island on the edge of Europe? We know why of course - the nation state stands in the way of One World Government. Our particular nation has been turned into a lawless, welfare soaked free for all, drawing the very worst from all corners of the globe. It's going to end in tears.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
4h

As George Orwell put it in his essay 'The Lion & the Unicorn' : 'England is perhaps the only great country whose intellectuals are ashamed of their own nationality'. To illustrate the profound change in England, I will tell of a personal and telling story. As a schoolboy of 14 in 1957, I bought a double-barreled out-side hammers 12 bore shotgun for 15 shillings from a S/H shop in East-Ham. It was in full working order but had a cracked stock hence the low price. I handed over my fifteen-bob with no questions asked and walked home down East-Ham High St. with it over my arm with not a second look from anyone as the country comprised of like-minded English people with trust in each other.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture