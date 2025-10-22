It’s looking more and more like New York is going to have a Marxist Muslim psychopath as its Mayor. So much so that betting odds are now approaching near certainty for a Mamdani victory:

One must hope that these odds are as inaccurate as polling figures and guesstimates at a near certain Hillary Presidential victory, but there is likely to be far less deliberately massaging of these figures. Back in 2016, Democrats thought they could make it so just by saying it would be so (well, with fraud too).

Are betting companies today trying to demoralise Cuomo and Sliwa voters and keep them, in despair, from voting? I can’t see that being a likely explanation.

The terrifying thing is that predictions of a Mamdani victory don’t look biased or unlikely or manipulative. Given the combination of Democrat radicalisation around extremist causes, including an incredibly forgiving and aligned view of Islamic aggressors and terrorists, it seems accurate to say that a Democrat dominated city like New York is fine with a Marxist Muslim in charge.

Youth have been purchased with promised bribes. The stupid and ignorant have been told that high housing and rental costs and struggling to afford life in a big city can be instantly solved with devastating taxes on business. After all even if they look at the details these people see only a few percent added on a single tax, and not the vast impact in associated coats coming from a raft of measures designed to immediately bump spending by at least a 100 billion a year.

It’s only the corporations that will suffer, as if those corporations don’t transfer increased costs to ordinary people, and don’t leave cities that punish them for being there. It’s only 5 grocery stores owned by the city admimistration….what could go wrong? It’s only an insane plan to provide ‘free’ (public debt and public spending) childcare for every child with childcare providers paid in line with the schools system teaching salaries (ie. far above normal private sector pay rates of nursery staff).