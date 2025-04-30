We have just had an extremely sad and depressing Canadian election. The Liberal Party secure a fourth consecutive term of government, despite falling short of an overall majority, and Mark Carney is confirmed in his role as Canadian Prime Minister.

This is in some ways an unlikely victory. Justin Trudeau, the previous Liberal Prime Minister, had become a widely mocked and despised figure, so much so that he lost the support of key allies and ended up having to resign. Mark Carney, a Globalist banker with no elected experience to draw on, was selected in a shockingly undemocratic manner, invested with the role of Prime Minister with even less democratic oversight than has occurred with similar party selected transitions in the UK.

Carney was an odd choice if votes still matter. He had zero direct political experience. His banking credentials are impeccably Globalist, but actually consist of a very poor economic record. He has zero charisma, and only really two modes of expression. He can be blandly bureaucratic, with a hint of smug, or he can be prickly and defensive, with a hint of disgust. He doesn’t deal at all well with any kind of challenge or debate. He’s an accountant with a sneer. If you wanted to persuade people, he was an awful choice.