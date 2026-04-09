Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
16h

The exploding pagers were against Hezbollah, not Hamas, and the remembrance still brings a smile.

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
15hEdited

A very apt simile! We have reached the stage where lunatic terrorists who are the enemy of President Trump have become the friends of the TDS-afflicted.

It’s more than just Iran, a long-time agent of the British empire, which has been “chopped”. President Trump has chopped the British deep state, which has brought the UK general public nothing but grief, along with its hangers-on in Europe and left-wing USA who have now been totally excluded from proceedings. He has united the entire Middle East against Iran through his Board of Peace (spurned by Starmer et al) which in time will hopefully render the corrupt United Nations redundant.

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