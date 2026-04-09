In the 1975 movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail there is an absurdist scene called ‘Tis But a Scratch. The scene plays out as follows:

The Black Knight loses limb after limb. A bemused King Arthur finds that fighting a lunatic follows no sane rules. Arthur chops the Black Knight’s left arm off. The Black Knight declares “tis but a scratch”. Arthur chops the Black Knight’s right arm off and declares “Victory is Mine”. The armless Black Knight hops forward and kicks Arthur, saying “had enough have you?” because Arthur has stopped fighting. "

“Look you stupid bastard, you’ve got no arms left”

And yet the ‘fight’, such as it is, continues.

“I’m invincible!” the Black Knight declares, while deprived of arms and leg. “You’re a loony” Arthur replies.

The entire scene, if written today, could be considered a comment on the US-Iran ‘war’ and declarations of Iranian victory. It’s a satire on the nature of fanaticism, contained within an absurdist physical and slapstick comedy routine.

People watching were not supposed to believe the Black Knight. The comedy is in the gap between the reality of his utter defeat, the futility of his continued aggression, and the declarations of victory he is making.

Today, though, not many people do comedy or sanity that well. The world’s entire mainstream and alternative media are on the side of the Black Knight so fully that they, like him, declare his victory.

We can’t blame this on Iranian propaganda. The Iranian mullah’s aren’t very good at propaganda. Perhaps you’ve seen the ludicrous clip they released of a ‘captured’ US airman, hooded with face and features concealed, but standing at around five foot four with a portly frame? A short time later the US announced the successful rescue of the real airman. The mullah’s try propaganda, but it’s as comically inept as their fighting has proven to be. They don’t need to be good at either.

Terrorism targets civilians, not armies. And the mullah’s don’t have to persuade Iranian citizens to support them. They just execute the ones who don’t. Having concentrated for 47 years on terror at home and abroad, both their conventional forces and their propaganda releases are pathetic.

Even as recently as the day’s of Saddam’s Comical Ali spokesperson, people were able to see the difference between on the ground reality and absurd claims of victory from the losing side. Today, that rational assessment is dead.

Let’s be clear on what has happened overall since October 7th first prompted all this, and what happened prior to that.

The mullahs spent 47 years building a terror network that spanned Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Qatar, agents in neighboring Muslim nations, credible reports of agents in Obama’s administration, and operatives across the Middle East. They funded international terrorism and they were a feared regional power, a major player that even opposed rivals (the Saudis, the Israelis, to some extent the Turks) were cautious of and very worried about. They had alliances with Russia, China and Qatar. They had terrorist proxies in Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

The Israelis methodically smashed their way through every part of this 47 year strategy aimed by Iran primarily at the destruction of Israel and secondarily at the destruction of nations like the US and the UK.

Hamas were smashed in Gaza. Tunnels found and collapsed. Leaders killed. Most of those who took part in October 7th killed. Brilliant operations like the pager attack (against Hezbollah) devastating the chain of command and illustrating the extreme competence of Israeli intelligence were mirrored in the same competence against Hamas. Hostages rescued, or Hamas forced to return their bodies if already killed. Hamas capability has been massively downgraded in every way-bases, stockpiles, ammunition, personnel, leadership.

The left arm chopped off.

Hezbollah isn’t faring much better. That is what the current Israeli attacks on Lebanon are about. The same necessary process. The right arm hangs by a thread.

And what about the body of the beast, Iran itself? For 47 years they attacked with immunity and every US President was either too afraid to respond or, like Obama, probably more ideologically aligned with mullahs and terrorists than with genuine US interests.

Senior Iranian military leaders killed. The Ayatollah killed, and the meeting to choose his successor bombed too. Israelis monitored the movements of Iranian bodyguards via Iranian traffic cameras for years to build the profile of knowledge needed for these attacks. The idea that the side who gave had whole swathes of their leadership killed are winning is one that would be laughed at were so many people not influenced by Panican media and TDS stupidity.

Set aside what happened with neocon wars where a combination of absurd liberal nation building hopes and vast in it for the contracts corruption ruined initial success. Neither of those factors, the ideological stupidity or the vast corruption, is a problem with this US administration. Look instead at the real condition of the Black Knight.

Iranian strategy and regional power has been chopped into pieces.

The US has proven it can attack Iran directly and with very little comeback.

CHOP. 8,000 or more targets hit. Iran itself being hit, not just its proxies.

CHOP. Iranian air defenses obliterated. The Iranian air force destroyed. Tech supplied by Russia and China shown to be ineffective.

CHOP. The same with the Iranian Navy. the conventional forces incredibly vulnerable. What’s able to ‘block Hormuz’ is not a scary fleet able to face the US Navy. It’s drones and light craft and mines, able to attack civilian shipping. This is Iran’s sole area of success, and the success is a lot smaller than people think. What’s been exposed here is the long standing apparent decision in the West that minesweepers are obsolete.

CHOP. The cherished nuclear program destroyed. Iran spent vast sums with large scale assistance and advice from Russia and China building gigantic, very well protected underground facilities. the nuke program was real and significant, both as infrastructure and as threat. It’s gone. It will be sensible to pursue the enriched uranium that made the threat very urgent, but the other parts of building a bomb have been obliterated.

The current ceasefire, compared to the Monty Python sketch, is the moment that Trump as King Arthur declares “look you stupid bastards, you've got no arms left.” Indeed, this is a better way to read the notorious Easter Tweet as well than the reading that was given by Trump haters (I told the silly bastards, repeatedly, that Trump was not about to drop a nuke on Tehran. Anyone sensible knew that. Most western ‘experts’ didn’t).

There is no rational way to say that Iran is winning. It’s rational to say that the hoped for Iranian uprising hasn’t come (partly because earlier delay let the regime slaughter 30-40,000 people). Its rational to say that a lack of effective minesweepers has been exposed, and its certainly rational to say that the cowardice and uselessness of western ‘allies’ and NATO has been exposed (particularly leftist governments who are pro open borders and pro Islam, like Spain, or who have aggressive Muslim populations they are afraid of, like the UK).

But several of these points merely confirm existing Trump administration suspicions. They don’t signal Iranian victory. The reality is that the US and Israel acting together have been quite sufficient to shatter Iran as a regional power. And what’s exposed too (as was exposed with Venezuela) is that Chinese and Russian backing is all mouth and no trousers. When it comes to the crunch they can’t offer, or don’t want to offer, serious support to their proxies. Just as Iran could act through Hamas but not protect them, China or Russia can act through Iran but not protect them.

This geopolitical reality has been entirely missed by those claiming that that the Black Knight has won. But why can they miss something so obvious? Why can they regard the bombed and humiliated nation as the victor? As this post sarcastically explained, those citing Iranian triumph or Trump humiliation are completely at odds with reality:

Surely the answer lies in who they WANT to win. as far as mainstream media and alt media turncoats are concerned, they were always going to declare it this way. Whatever happened, they would call it a Trump failure-that is their job. They aren’t reporting, they are framing. While Iranian or Hamas propaganda is often amusingly amateurish, the propaganda of their western backers is much more sophisticated and influential.