The image and event highlighted above is the end result of moral relativism, of the death of moral certainty and its replacement by moral cowardice and confusion, which eventually, inevitably gives way to new certainties imposed from above or outside and far more absurd and evil than any traditional morality could be.

Our authorities now act in support of foreign flags and extreme religions, against anyone who would critique either of them. But these are the people who determine what is extreme, when they haven’t a clue how to make that determination accurately.

Sometimes I will return to old topics when new examples of the same thing occur, and sometimes I will be reminded of old posts by friends sharing them months or years later. As it happens a friend shared today an old Facebook post of mine on the topic of terrorism and respectability. I thought it coincided strongly with the post I shared there today (on Elias Rodriguez) so I will share them here too, together, with some framing explanations.

I believe that historically it’s true that within western nations that non majority groups had a raw deal. There was nothing unusual in this. The same occurred in the non western world. What was unusual was that the West embraced Christian notions of compassion, Enlightenment prioritisation of Reason and a general expansion of rights based on (much longer lasting) notions of individual liberty. These forces acting together saw the emergence of both the Classical Liberal model of societal organisation in the nation state (with things like representative democracy, a free press and and an independent judiciary) and the general political enfranchisement of all segments of society, including women and minorities.