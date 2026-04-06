This article isn’t intended as a black pill. It’s intended as a targeting brief. What I am going to do here is describe the major structural advantages those trying to destroy Donald Trump, and more broadly destroy the western world, have.

Defenders of the Western world, patriots who are trying to reverse the trajectories of destruction desired by our foreign and domestic enemies, do not begin their fight on a level playing field. They begin their fight on a playing field weighted in favour of the other side for the last 80 years.

This isn’t a whine about imaginary injustice, like so much of the Grievance Industry talk of the other side. The disadvantages we are dealing with are real and profound. They explain why reversing decline is so difficult, and they explain why it is much easier for leftists to get malign things done while in power than it is for populists to get good things done when they are in power.

Nobody has acted as often and as consciously against these gaps and in favour of Western power than Donald Trump. And yet many, many people who claim to be on the Right are as critical and contemptuous of him as those who are on the Left are. The ‘Woke Reich’ alternative media have turned on him the same way mainstream media did, and the isolationist, conspiracy theory, Israel hating alleged Right, together with Libertarian voices who claim to be focused on reducing spending and ending unnecessary wars, now say exactly the same things as the Left.

As the midterms approach in the US there is a real danger of the Western world’s strongest champion being betrayed by a demoralised, disillusioned electorate unable to see the successes, and blind sided by a two fronted running propaganda campaign now coming from both traditional media and alternative media. What we will see if the Democrats win the midterms is even more stasis in terms of what we want, and even more movement towards the destruction Trump has blocked. There will of course be fresh impeachments. But there will be with that the beginning of the Democrat Revenge, and it will make the treatment under Biden look tame. Democrats have made it very clear they intend to try to imprison everyone they can from the 2nd term as soon as they secure the full means to do so, and losing the midterms is where that vengeance starts. They have stated that they will go after family members as well.

This matters to the rest of the world because Donald Trump has been the only major check on China and the only person with both the desire and the national power behind him to save the West generally. Where good populist leaders exist elsewhere, like Argentina, Italy and Hungary, they don’t have the national power to lead the way internationally. If the whole US falls the way New York has fallen or California has fallen, it is no exaggeration to say that Western civilisation has at that point ended. The next Democrat Presidency will in my view end the US as recognisably the US, unless our level of success is such that they are forced to change who they are and what they want to ever get back into power.