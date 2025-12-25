I just wanted to give a very brief message today to say thank you to all of my subscribers and to those who take the time to read my articles and follow my writing. There are far more well known names to follow so it takes a special discernment and wisdom to be here. Since I joined Substack I’ve shared hundreds of articles with you. Sometimes, unfortunately, the themes and complaints repeat. Sometimes too I’m sure all of us feel we are talking into a vacuum or doing no discernible good.

But I’ve always thought that truth serves its own purpose. And I’ve often been massively encouraged by your responses and replies, which keep me going and persuade me that I’m not in this fight alone.

Today we are cherishing our families and friends and remembering the birth of Christ and the importance of our religious heritage and identity. The Irish comic Dave Allan always used to sign off his shows with the words “Good night, thank you, and may your God go with you”, which is about the only ecumenical phrase I have ever found moving and real.

So I’ll share that here.

May all of you patriots, lovers of liberty, traditionalists, nationalists and friends, have a wonderful day.

Unlike much of the modern church, I see faith in one’s own people, country and history as sacred too. If this reluctant atheist and cultural Christian sees anything as assuredly given to us by God, it is the love of family and place.

May you cherish yours.

With best wishes to you all, and so much appreciation of your continuing support. Stay safe and happy, all of you.