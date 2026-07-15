Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
5h

Daniel, this is among the best of your many fine posts. Very profound analysis. And very frightening to realize how endangered things like truth and beauty are today. Depressing too to think it's not about to be reversed anytime soon as we live in an age where very very few would take the time to read this much less have any interest in learning or understanding how they have been manipulated.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
5h

Nolan's best movie was Memento, also one of his earlier movies. Most everything after has been political messaging of one sort or another, leaning left and liberal.

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