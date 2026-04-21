Above: Jacques-Louis David’s 1793 The Death of Marat, a Neo-Classical painting which romanticises the crude, murderous and brutal revolutionary pamphleteer Jean-Paul Marat as a Christ like martyr, after his assassination by Charlotte Corday. David’s appropriation of high art, Classical civilisation and Christianity to serve the propaganda of extremist Revolution could be compared with the current capture of Christian rhetoric to support Communism and Iran.

Mainstream media and legacy media have never been held accountable for a level of bias, propaganda and lying that has never been seen before in the Anglosphere.

Nazi Germany and the French Revolution had propaganda as malign, but even there they didn’t have a 24/7 news cycle and modern tech. In English speaking nations the only possible comparison is the propaganda leading up to the English Civil War, but again that had nothing like the modern scale.

Now criticising media bias is a cliche. And recognising legacy media, mainstream media and the news cycle as Fake News which exists purely as propaganda for sinister agendas backed by the billionaire elites isn’t that much of a revelation either.

Lots of us already know this.

But it’s useful still to put it in a historical context, to realise it has never, ever been this bad. And where, when media was nearly this bad before, but on a smaller scale, it led.

The Terror of the French Revolution. Years of pamphleteering propaganda against the ancien regime (which was actually about as mild and toothless as an absolutist monarchy can be). The proto-media of the French Revolution is why, more than the individual psychopathology of men like Marat or Robespierre, the Terror was possible. The French Revolution is the Mother of All Revolutions. It marks the break from traditional restorative rebellion (rebellions like the Peasant’s Revolt or the Pilgrimage of Grace in England, both of which were organic and self-limiting) to the age of violent Revolution with aims of total societal change. It’s the birthplace of Left and Right. Despite precursor movements, it’s the really original birthplace of every murder, every atrocity, every terrorist act, conducted, sponsored or supported by leftists ever since.

It’s where 19th century anarchism and bombings ultimately comes from. It’s where a Karl Marx becomes possible as an inevitability following from its example. It’s where the Russian Revolution ultimately starts. It’s the Mother of Marxism-Communism. It’s why David Starkey glibly but somewhat accurately says that all bad ideas are French.

It’s the beginning of the idea that the whole of western society in every aspect can be radically changed at once, by design, and by killing anyone who opposes that.

The things French revolutionaries said in pamphlets about the French Royal Family had the same disconnect from reality, the same sexual smear elements, and the same relentless hatred as modern media displays united to the same desire for vast, rapid, socially radical change.

And it’s the closest earlier example of the societal effect of a malign media. It’s the first Media led, rather than People led, uprising. The pamphleteers of the American Revolution often lied, and discussion of George III could be as mad as discussion of Louis XVI, but several factors limited the negative effects-the Revolution was ultimately guided by a disgruntled mercantile class rather than by the most extreme journalists and propagandists, the American people didn’t want permanent revolution and bloodshed, the opponent was able to withdraw from the new nation, and the Founders were able to construct a stabilising Constitution with the aim of preventing tyranny fundamentally based on restorative principles (ie the idea that the basic social structure and moral codes were fine and those were being restored after aberrations by colonial governance, rather than the idea that every moral and social rule was being jettisoned along with British authority).

What the Founders did quite consciously is the same kind of thing that happened more organically in England after the English Civil War. A new settlement was built of more limited and balanced central authority which ensured an end point for revolutionary zeal. In France, the model was not restorative but revolutionary and therefore no moderating settlement was reached, just a succession of increasingly psychotic revolutionaries purging and replacing each other, only ended by a Napoleonic tyranny more competent and ruthless than themselves.

What people generally don’t realise is that Communism, Fascism, Nazism, Progressivism and Globalism are all inheritors of the French Revolution just as Napoleon was, meaning in this context that they were and are all movements that are revolutionary not rebellious, that rebelliousness and revolution are not two words for the same thing in different degrees but two words for totally different and in many ways opposite kinds of social uprising.

Rebellions are restorative against extremes from above. Revolutions don’t seek to restore any traditional right or limit any existing excess but instead seek to impose an extreme, enact an excess and will continue doing so even after gaining power.

The logic of a rebellion is to seek a point where justice is restored and peeceful normality resumed.

The logic of a revolution is that the revolution never ends, it only continually extends, reshaping everything…..meaning the propaganda, zealotry, violence and murder never ends but simply shifts from toppling power to extending or preserving the power it has claimed.

The extent to which an uprising is organic (has just cause and arises from the people) is also the extent to which it is Rebellious or Revolutionary. If it is dependent on an external ideology, if it imposed solely by the machinations of an external power, if it requires constant propaganda, if it is Media led and only sustained by Media aid….then its going to be a Revolution without end.

This is an important distinction to make because revolutionaries always romanticise themselves as rebels. The Left pretend they are rebels even when they form the Establishment and have all the power. Terrorists call themselves freedom fighters. And rebellion has romantic appeal because rebels respond to injustice. But revolutionaries create injustice. That is their actual effect and aim. Either the ‘injustice’ they respond to is imaginary and their social balancing is actually social injustice from them, or it is less harmful than their actions and their aims, or they very quickly pick the most disgusting and vile and evil actions themselves. Usually it’s all of these things.

In real terms, for those living in objective reality rather than ideologically imposed positions, it’s quite easy to spot the difference between a justified rebellion and a murderous Revolution. Over time it becomes even easier to spot the difference (a rebellion willingly ends itself but a revolution keeps going and extending unless crushed).

Without Media intervention, without the propaganda distortion of reality, revolution can’t sustain itself and everyone sane would be disgusted by its leap from one victim to another and by the hypocrisy of its assumption of total power. It self evidently becomes the Monster. So it needs constant Media intervention in a way rebellion doesn’t. Only that Media distortion presents the Monster as the Saviour.

Rejecting COVID measures was a rebellion. Canadian Freedom Convoys were a rebellion. These people weren’t aiming at violent revolution and planning to murder everyone who disagreed with them. Nor were they asking for everyone else to be forced to agree with them or make the same choice as them. They were accurately responding to imposed injustices and absurdities from above. They were asking for the normative rights they thought they had in a democracy (rights of choice, informed medical consent, bodily sovereignty, freedom of movement, freedom of association) to be restored after these were taken away. There was a natural limit to what the COVID rebels wanted (give them back the rights you have taken away) because it was a restorative rebellion.

Every just uprising in history has had this self limiting restorative quality and this specificity of complaint that it very different to a radical total social revolution as envisaged by French revolutionaries and subsequent Communists, Fascists, Nazis, Progressives and Globalists. To give an example from a very different sphere, it’s a rebellion to protest against someone chopping down an ancient woodland. It’s a revolution to cover thousands of acres of what used to be farmland or woodland in solar panels while claiming that you are saving the planet by doing so.

Hug a tree Green movements were rebellious and largely non-violent. They wanted something limited and specific. Modern Green movements are revolutionary and Marxist, they want complete social change and lots of things that aren’t in the least bit Green and have nothing to do with pollution, the environment or the protection of natural habitats. And it seems they would quite like a version of the Terror:

Revolution is the obvious aim here, including the sinister prospect of somehow removing from society everyone who has a rightwing thought.

As far as the Media goes, Zack Polanski is never described as an extremist, despite making statements that clearly are extreme and despite advocating policies that clearly are extreme. Current media bias isn’t a minor thing or confined to TDS. It’s an environment that allows revolutionary leftism and radical social alteration no matter how potentially dangerous, including statements like this, or support for terrorist groups like Hamas, or demonisation of people who vote against progressive, leftist and Globalist parties, or the kind of rhetoric that both caused and celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk.

The Media did that, and the Media doesn’t call the Media extreme.

It is possible to have a ‘free press’ who ‘speak truth to power’ in the same way it’s possible to have a just rebellion against authority. But a Media composed of partisan social revolutionaries and purchased political activists is the opposite of that kind of free press. It’s not being rebellious or speaking truth to power. It’s imposing its power through lies, gatekeeping, gaslighting, psychological operations and selective omission. The opposite of a Free Media can be the State outlawing independent voices. But it can also be the Media being entirely Owned (by the State, the Deep State, or a billionaire class linked with Globalism and the interests of transnational bodies).

Similarly alternative media began as a rebellion against mainstream media corruption and malign authorities using propaganda constantly. It was restorative, wanting a return to more objective and honest reporting. Then large chunks of it were purchased, just like mainstream media. Now it is largely revolutionary and activist on behalf of malign owners….exactly like mainstream media, and aimed at the same targets.

Since they weren’t held to account for COVID, for lying about Russian Collusion,, and for lying about 2020, mainstream media have gradually grown even worse.

Alternative media emerged as a counterweight to that. But the people who oppose Trump and want western decline simply turned around and purchased alternative media. Hence the shift in the ‘MAGA influencers’ and the insanity they now spew.

Iranian propaganda is actually laughable and inept, like the presentation of the ‘captured airman’ who was five foot four and wearing a hood because he was Iranian.It’s not the Iranians. They are on the level of Saddam’s Comical Ali (same with the Palestinians Pallywood stuff). Foreign enemy Media directly expressed is amateurish and incompetent. This makes sense because Third World regimes have less resources, it also makes sense because a country like Iran or like Saddam’s Iraq of the past doesn’t have to persuade anyone. It just kills anyone internally who opposes it. It’s only when richer foreign enemies (Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, and to a lesser extent Russia) invest in western voices that you get the kind of propaganda that is truly influential.

When people say Trump has lost a war against Iran they are sharing revolutionary propaganda. It’s not objective reality. It exists to unjustly topple the elected government of the USA, or at least aid in that aim along with other lies. Tinpot regimes and terrorist groups still aren’t that good at propaganda when doing it directly themselves, and as mentioned above don’t have the same resources as western mainstream media and western alternative media. They don’t need it.

Because western Peogressive-Globalists are on their side, and Globalists have far better already purchased mouthpieces in most of Western media. Globalists and foreign enemies control mainstream media and all the parts of alternative media that have turned against Trump. They also control mouthpieces as prominent and influential as the Pope, a Chicago trained Progressive-Marxist Democrat.

It’s western media, both mainstream and alternative, that ensures that no populist government can get a fair hearing on anything. And this is why Trump loses the media war and the propaganda war in the sense that the newspapers, magazine covers, radio airwaves, TV news reports, popular podcasts, social media news sites, influencer commentary and tweets, memes and articles are all full of ‘news’ that he is insane, a disaster, has failed, or is unpopular. This is why ‘Iran has Won’ is everywhere, despite being absurd.

The first source of this, mainstream media, is 100% controlled by the malign. The second source of this, alternative media, is now 80% controlled by the malign. Millions of people never access the 20% that isn’t malign.

It isn’t rocket science and it isn’t conspiracy theory. It’s that collectively the forces that hate Trump have most of the money and purchase and control most of the Media. Until the media are tackled and held legally accountable, no conservative, patriotic, anti globalist, nationalist, or populist western leaders will win the propaganda war. All will be ceaselessly under attack.

But there is another kind of winning available which is partially occurring.

If you can’t or haven’t yet ended Media bias, dishonesty, and escalating extremism against you, if you are going to be operating in that environment no matter what you do and see every billboard and TV screen screaming that you are wicked and wrong…..

You can still resist.

And the good news of course is that by and large Trump still does. The even better news is that the MAGA core are the most switched on, aware, Media Resistant demographic anywhere in the world. Polling shows an indomitable, ineradicable support for Trump that the most extensive campaign of unearned hate towards one person in human history hasn’t been able to shift.

That’s due to the mental fortitude of MAGA voters.

They are the least brainwashed people anywhere in the world, and the most resistant to brainwashing. They are rebels, not revolutionaries, and extraordinarily strong willed, strong minded, and in touch with objective reality rebels at that. This is precisely why the Media screams the opposite about them, that they are ignorant, clueless, a cult, uneducated and unaware. There’s no part of any electorate in any nation that has proven themselves more immune to indoctrination and psychological operation than the still loyal Trump supporters of MAGA. They have rejected every lie from both mainstream and alternative sources and shown a superhuman capacity to resist psychological manipulation via propaganda.

We are all forced to swim, every day, in the Media sewer. The shit does not stick to MAGA swimmers and you never find them swallowing it either. They alone remain independent minded in the truest sense, seeing as things are rather than as Media insists they are. Many COVID rebels and Alternative media followers proved themselves as gullible and as susceptible to insane thinking presented by media sources as mainstream people reliant on legacy media are.

Not the MAGA core vote. Just as some people are genetically resistant to certain conditions, what might be termed ‘Still MAGA’ denotes those who are psychologically resistant in ways others are not. They are immunised against the Media by some natural predisposition towards objective reality.

And even their responses to Trump show this. When Trump praised COVID vaccines, they booed. They knew the one case where he chose wrong. But unlike many COVID alternative media types, they didn’t suddenly jump on a bandwagon of lunatic Jew hatred a few years later when that was the psy-op of choice for removing Trump. They liked avoiding unnecessary military action as a general principle, but they understood that some military actions are necessary and good. They opposed neocon wars and supported negotiation over Ukraine, but support action against Iran, not because they blindly follow Trump, but because their reactions are objective world ones unaltered by Media distortion.

It’s on that basis that they can see the difference between unnecessary wars and just wars, and discern necessary military actions with the same pragmatic accuracy as Trump himself.

Each time a wave of propaganda has asserted a falsehood, the MAGA core has been psychologically equipped to still discern truth. So the next wave of propaganda is even more extreme, driven by both the imperatives of Revolution and the stubborn mental fortitude of Trump’s base and their refusal to be flipped.

Since the Media are not going to be held to account anytime soon (if ever) and doing so would require more authoritarianism than Trump possesses, whether it’s Jimmy Kimmel or Tucker Carlson, The Guardian or Candace Owens, MSNBC or the BBC lying to people with ever greater extremism, teaching that MAGA trait of psychological resistance to constant lies surrounding you in every social setting, passing that ability onto others, is probably the factor that will ultimately determine if we continue to live with lies or if we see truth restored.

The Rebel beats The Revolution if he can teach others how to resist the Media.