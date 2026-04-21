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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
8hEdited

"But revolutionaries create injustice." Precisely because these unwashed lunatics all have a God complex; seeing only themselves as fit to rule over others.

What leftist doesn't deem him or herself smarter, better educated and way more moral than us "ordinary plebs or bourgies" they denigrate and dismiss? Don't believe me - just ask them. So they don't have to follow the laws and rules that the rest of us must obey. They don't even have to attain even the barest levels of sanity and probity. All they must do is repeat cant and dogma. Endlessly. Wouldn't the best revenge on all the MSNBC freaks, Tucker, Candace, Megyn and the rest , be a life of toil and penury?

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

This nails the distinction most people miss—rebellion versus revolution. The media isn’t just biased; it’s operating as an engine for perpetual revolution, where the goal isn’t truth but transformation. That’s why the narratives never settle—they escalate. But here’s the counterweight: reality still exists, and some people still recognize it. The so-called “loss” in the propaganda war only matters if people internalize it. Increasingly, they don’t. That’s the shift. You don’t beat propaganda by out-shouting it—you beat it by refusing to absorb it. And once enough people do that, the entire structure starts losing its grip.

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