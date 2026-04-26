The fourth assassination attempt on Trump.

Mainstream media and Democrat and mainstream politicians throughout the Western world agree a three hour ceasefire on calling Trump a fascist, a dictator, a threat to democracy, and literally Hitler.

“Violence has no place in politics when it fails” Ed Davey, leader of Britain’s Liberal Democrats solemnly intones.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to President Trump and his family while we write an article claiming the assassin is a Republican and it’s actually Trump’s fault.” announced the BBC. “Our viewers should be reassured that we ARE doctoring footage.”

Religious leaders condemned the rise of populism and white supremacy that fuels such attacks.

“We must have unity, Christian compassion even for those who don’t deserve it, and come together in kindness. He who lives by the sword dies by the sword at some point.” Pope Leo wisely reflected.

The Associated Press issued a statement reminding people that assassinations should be attempted only in settings where misses, ricochets and other deaths could not possibly include any of their journalists. “A Correspondent’s Dinner is simply not the place for this sort of thing.”

Ilhan Omar has already suggested that the shooter is definitely a white supremacist who hates Islam. The Southern Poverty Law Center agrees. So does the Cato Institute. Meanwhile the moral heart of the universe reassured the world by his calm, authoritative response.

“I think every Democrat like me is thinking long and hard about how we get this violence out of American politics. Folks, if one of these attacks succeeds that should do it.” Barack Obama offered, to applause regarding his statesmanlike demeanour.

Millions reflected on how this sort of thing didn’t happen when Barack was in office and that such terrible violence only emerged when Trump divided us by insisting that electoral changes of which party is in power allow different policies to be enacted.

“I think everyone is just very sad after this failed assassination attempt. We have no idea where this violence is coming from, although of course President Trump really needs to think about why people hate him this much and stop using divisive rhetoric. We have formed a Coalition of the Willing plan for how all this stops if he would simply listen and move forward. Sadly nothing seems to get through him…..I mean, through TO him, of course…..” Keir Starmer declared.

Details on the race and background of the assassin have not been revealed so far. These will be released in due course with all requisite prominence if he happens to be white.

NOTE: Obviously I’m being ridiculously optimistic here about the three hour pause. That bit is satire. The rest has been verified by fact checkers.