Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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SD Scott's avatar
SD Scott
6h

Save our democracy! Say the privileged loony boomers who object to the administration voted in by the majority.

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
6h

I’m reminded of a “liberal” acquaintance who one day announced to the assembled group that the first thing he does every morning is to check the news to see if Trump is dead yet.

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