So I spot these really retarded clips and takes on history coming up on my feed. It’s a young black guy doing the bog standard moans about white people, western nations, imperialism, racism, slavery.

His name is Khalil Greene and he’s supposed to have built a huge following doing clips on Instagram and TikTok about ‘secret history’. The secret history mainly consists of the same anti white content you’d get from any modern undergraduate who has attended Marxist lectures but never read a book written before 2010.

All the standard hate white people and view western nations and all their history as illegitimate and evil stuff.

This kid seems thick as shit and nothing he is saying is accurate or original. there may be some facts in there, but it’s all stirred in a stew of hatred, every ingredient selected to give a poisonous meal. It’s pretty much what any of them say.

I then see that he’s addressed the Oxford Union, and that he has a million followers. And a book deal with Penguin (can’t wait for that).

My first thought is that such a bog standard retard is being funded and backed. These people don’t say such amazing stuff that they build up a million followers. Somebody pays for their well produced videos and picks a moron from nowhere to front it because the moron ticks boxes.

I do a quick search, the briefest investigation you could think of, and I get the answer.

This ‘self made digital educator’ named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list went to Yale. First black student body President there. Peabody Award winner. 2 x Emmy nominee. Middle class background. Here’s Khalil at one of his moments of triumph:

Remember, listening to him for five minutes shows he’s not particularly bright. You might agree with me that the outfit shows that too.

At Yale he interned for McKinsey and Co, one of the Big Three corporate strategy consulting firms. It’s after that that his well produced ‘independent’ online content about the secret evil history of white people starts being created. McKinsey and Co internship, then kid with no actual talent or intellect goes huge…..

Riiiight.

This is McKinsey and Co:

“In the 2024 election cycle, approximately 95.6% of identified political contributions from McKinsey employees went to Democrats, compared to roughly 4.4% to Republicans. Major recipients have included Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.

Alumni in Government: Many prominent Democratic officials are former McKinsey employees. Notable examples include:

Pete Buttigieg (U.S. Secretary of Transportation), who worked as a consultant there before entering politics.

Lael Brainard (Director of the National Economic Council), a former Senior Partner.

Susan Rice (Former National Security Advisor), who worked there early in her career.

Peter Orszag (Former OMB Director under Obama).”

These fuckers spreading these messages are ALWAYS created.

I’d be surprised if as many as 1% of online influencers and personalities with any leftist political angle at all are genuinely independent people who make a big impression via talent.

The money is always there first.

McKinsey of course gave Chelsea Clinton a big fat sinecure straight out of university. The corporate Luxury Marxist world is a back and forth of influence, posts and bribes and nepotistic ‘looking after the family’ plays a major part in that.

A big chunk of McKinsey’s profits come from government contracts. So of course they are happy to give political Democrat Nepo babies a nice little starter ‘job’. Their relationship with the Old Guard of the Democrat Party is pure corrupt alignment.

It’s a little more complex when it comes to the even more insane Democratic Socialists currently taking over the Democrats (like a second wave of the French Revolution, Danton making way for Robespierre). Back in 2020 AOC was heavily criticising McKinsey and screeching about them being Far Right and in bed with Trump (laughably, given the donations and voting patterns). She also targeted McKinsey’s relationship with Andrew Cuomo (targeting the Old Guard). That criticism disappeared a little later though.

Same with Mamdani when he came along. He cancelled a 9 million dollar McKinsey contract (peanuts, but a gesture of intent and a warning shot). Onky what happened next?

“Mayor Zohran Mamdani has a complex, contradictory relationship with McKinsey & Company, characterised by an initial campaign promise to cancel their contracts followed by the appointment of a McKinsey partner to lead a major city agency.

In March 2026, as part of a plan to save $1.7 billion in city expenses, Mamdani canceled a $9.9 million consulting contract with McKinsey for the Department of Social Services, framing the move as cutting government waste. However, in July 2026, Mamdani appointed Anthony E. Shorris, a McKinsey partner and former deputy mayor, as the President and CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Shorris had previously overse McKinsey projects during his time as deputy mayor, including a controversial algorithmic project for the Rikers Island jail.

To balance progressive ideals with business interests, Mamdani paired Shorris’s appointment with that of Lina Khan, the former FTC Chair and antitrust crusader, as the EDC’s board chairwoman, describing the duo as a “dream team” to blend economic development with economic justice.”

What this is of course is a bit of steel in the quid pro quo. The old guard Democrats were happy with jobs for their kids and no doubt all manner of corporate lobbying bribes and a DEI policy framework or two. The Democratic Socialists, like the crooked thugs they are, just signaled that they wanted more, and got it.

McKinsey keeps these people sweet if they back the anti-white hate narratives. So hey presto, a little black kid gets an internship and all the contacts he needs, then fronts his anti-white online podcast enpire that mysteriously springs up out of nowhere.

Just a kid with a dream…..Greene’s Secret History TikTok pieces begin in January 2021, not long after AOC’s April 2020 attacks on McKinseys.

How do the corporate boys purchase credit with the harder line Democratic Socialists?

Search engines and AI insist there is no financial link between Greene and McKinsey’s, who he interned for. I don’t buy that for a second.

Before the McKinsey link, Greene cited support from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington as very influential in his life. A ‘good deeds’, ‘bipartisan’, nonprofit.

Honestly, it works like a rich corporate grooming gang process.

It’s NEVER ability, talent, meritocracy or even blind luck. It’s selection for a purpose.