Jupplandia

Jupplandia

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DJH's avatar
DJH
16h

How many of his "followers" are in slave bot farms based in Burma, Thailand, India, Iran or Pakistan?

Let alone conquered western countries!

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1 reply by Jupplandia
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
11h

What do you call someone who hates others on the basis of skin color?

In certain cases: a consultant.

In ALL cases: a racist ( unless you attended or teach at Yale ( and myriad other venues of "higher " education)

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