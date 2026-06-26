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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2m

The Red-Green coalition has its beachhead. New York is no longer just drifting left. It is becoming the launchpad for a fusion movement built from DSA socialism, anti-ICE militancy, anti-Israel agitation, open-borders politics, campus radicalism, and Islamist grievance networks. Mamdani did not create this machine. He proved it could win. Now Valdez, Lander, and Chevalier show the model scaling from City Hall momentum into Congress. The old Democrat establishment thought it could manage the radicals, harvest their energy, and keep control. It was wrong. The beachhead is real, and the next phase is expansion.

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Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
5m

That Mamdani rules a city that suffered the worst Islamist attack on US soil a mere 25 years ago is an obscenity that I cannot even get my head around. A sane nation, the nation we were then would have deported his reptilian ass back to Uganda. Nay, it would never have allowed his America-hating parents to come here in the first place. The great Justice Jackson, Robert not the fool Katangi - famously observed that our Constitution is not a suicide pact. New York City has become a vast lunatic asylum. A magnet for maggots. ICE should march into Gracie Mansion, cuff Mamdani and his harlot and put them on the next flight to Kampala. Failing that, the who gaggle of DSA garbage should be marched to the gibbet. Before it's too late to save America.

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