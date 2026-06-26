So Mamdani is tightening his hold on New York, and the corrupt old Establishment Democrats can’t control the monster they have nurtured and unleashed.

AI summary gives the core facts, but none of the true horror of the situation:

“New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani achieved a decisive political victory in the 2026 Democratic House primaries, where all three of his endorsed progressive candidates won their races. This sweep, which took place in June 2026, marked a significant shift for the Democratic Party in New York by ousting two sitting incumbents and defeating establishment-backed rivals.

The winning candidates and their respective victories include:

Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated five-term incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the 13th District , marking a major upset for the democratic socialist movement.

Brad Lander , the former New York City Comptroller, unseated two-term incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman in the 10th District , a race heavily focused on the candidates’ differing stances regarding the Israel-Gaza war.

Claire Valdez, a state Assemblymember, won the open 7th District seat by defeating Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who had been the preferred successor of retiring Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

All three winners are aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America and campaigned on platforms that include abolishing ICE, taxing the wealthy, and halting U.S. military aid to Israel. Their victories in safe Democratic seats virtually guarantee their election in the November general election, significantly boosting Mamdani’s influence as a kingmaker within the party.”

‘Democratic Socialist’ is akin to ‘National Socialist’ or ‘Democratic Republic of….’ in former Soviet client States. It is a figleaf polite term for grotesquely extremist politics.

Communist revolutionaries and Islamic revolutionaries don’t have to blow up buildings anymore. The West just hands them the keys. Along with vast public resources and powers with which to back and place their fellow revolutionaries until they control everything.

This should never have been allowed to happen.

It is just over a quarter of a century since Muslim psychopaths committed the worst terrorist atrocity in US history. For many of us in the US and in allied nations the images of the Twin Towers falling remain vivid, as does the sombre memory of innocent people leaping to the deaths. New York was attacked. The skyline of one of the greatest cities on Earth would never be the same, and life ended that day for 2,977 people. Over 5,700 other people from the World Trade Center Health Programme, those affected by injuries and toxic smoke gases and particles, have since died from 9/11 injuries.

Even before the quarter century mark since was crossed, the once beloved New York Mayor who led tributes and swift and valiant responses at the time was being hounded and persecuted through the courts by Democrat opponents, while New York itself was electing a Jew hating jihadist, Muslim Brotherhood agent and firm supporter of Islamic terrorism as Mayor.

Muslims conquered New York.

Where the terrorism failed, the immigration worked.

But what also worked were the lies in the subsequent years, and the radicalisation of America’s own youth as entitled, spoilt, demanding, over indulged, under disciplined, Luxury Communist retards.

The combination of a youth vote and a migrant vote, following educational and media capture by forces of pure evil hypocrisy, has let Communism and Jihad claim the great cities of the West.

And it could all have been prevented with a more old fashioned awareness that some ideologies do not deserve the liberty and freedom they would deny to decent people.

Communism is an ideology of pure wickedness and destruction. It has 100 million innocent deaths to its name. No sane society should suffer Communism to exist. And yet the only western leader to still talk honestly about what it is, what modern leftism is which has become ever more shamelessly and openly extremist, is probably Argentina’s Milei. Virtually everyone else acts as if you can allow Communists to run major cities and everything will be fine.

Milei’s attitude is needed from everyone who wants to save the western world. And it should be backed by understanding that Communists (shit leftists) are dangeous and should be barred from running for office,

The same applies to Islam.

Islam is the most barbaric and backwards faith in human history, with more death to its name than any other belief system. At least 250 million deaths as a very low conservative estimate.

It is not a ‘great faith’. It is not a ‘major religion’ in any sense except numbers. It is not sonething that can be allowed to take over political positions in the western world.

It is evil, backwards and dangerous.

It was not inevitable that the West should accept and suffer the presence of either. Christendom once actively resisted Muslim conquest. More recently, the West once defined itself in contrast with Communism and its vile destructive idiocies.

We could have retained an awareness that no Communist or Jihadi should ever be allowed to assume office.

Mamdani should never have been allowed to become New York Mayor.

A society has to be confident enough to put an effective barrier against any Communist or Islamist assuming any office. It should be sensible enough to do things like put a ban on Muslim imigration from the most dangerous Muslim nations.

It could put very sensible blocks on first generation Muslim immigrants holding office.

Any Communist or Islamist standing for election should if we were defending ourselves be removed from a ballot and imprisoned. If of foreign origin they should be deported.

I’ve spoken a lot lately of how bad the situation is in the UK.

In many ways the situation isn’t much better in the US.

The citizen has guns, that is true. That provides an option for better personal protection from the scum that all left wing parties encourage and create and import.

Unless militias are prepared to go to full civil war, it provides no additional protection from State anarcho-tyranny, Communism or Islamism.

A more effective protection is that the US is vast, and there are many areas still where sensible people dominate and where the federal system allows pockets of sanity to prevail.

The same federal system allows strongholds of pure insanity to be created, and California and New York are prime examples of those.

Mamdani’s candidates sweeping the board means that even the vast corruption and evil of previous Democrats wasn’t enough.

The kids and migrants want full on unapologetic evil, not sly, conniving evil. The big, big problem for western nations is that a majority of their youth are Communists or Nazis (there’s very little difference and never has been much difference) who all hate Jews, hate capitalism, hate their own nation, and have been brainwashed into being the most despicably evil generation since WWII.

Boomer hippies were often commie filth and some were terrorists.

They never had the numbers that modern versions of the same extremism, backed by and backing in turn Islamic conquest, have.

I’d go back before Mamdani too.

Obama should have been deported. Obama was a trained terrorist. Obama should never have been allowed to assume office. Who got invited to the loathsome opening of his hideously ugly billion dollar ego monument?

The Weather Underground terrorists who trained him.

These people have been allowed to grow and prosper. They have been allowed to poison the minds of youth. They have been allowed to open borders and import more of their kind. They have been allowed to normalise Communist revolution and Islamic conquest. They have been allowed to turn whole areas and whole cities and whole States into Communist and Islamist revolutionary nations within the nation.

In the saner Muslim nations, members of the Muslim Brotherhood are arrested, imprisoned and executed. In the US, they run New York. In the UK, they run London.

The West has not been serious about fighting communism AT HOME since the destruction of McCarthy. It’s not been serious about protecting its own people from foreign conquest since Powell. These are the two markers of the beginning of the end of western civilisation, when western civilisation was no longer prepared to ban, silence, imprison or execute those who would pervert snd end all freedom, and those who would install a far greater tyranny than any defence against them offers.

Obama should not have been allowed. Mamdani should not be allowed. Communist lessons and Islamist lessons should not be allowed.

They require and deserve brutal suppression if anything sane is going to live and thrive.

You arrest and stop them before they deliver death camps.

It’s that simple.