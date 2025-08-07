On Tuesday this week, Robert F. Kennedy Jnr announced that contracts for 22 experimental mRNA vaccines were being cancelled. The decision comes from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), but is one that RFKJ has ultimate authority over as Health and Human Services Secretary.

This is not a move just announced by Kennedy. This is a very, very Kennedy move.

What it does is immediately terminate 500 million US federal dollars that had been destined to go towards the development of new mRNA vaccines. In the overall scheme of US government spending or US government debt though 500 million dollars is chump change.

It’s possible that people seeing this development might therefore underestimate its importance. Those who were horrified by what happened during COVID and are aware of just how harmful the COVID mRNA vaccines are might consider this a step in the right direction but not really as big a deal as they were hoping for.

After all, why not an outright ban on mRNA across the board? Wouldn’t that be a really significant step?

So before assessing this step fully, let’s look at a potential broader charge that Kennedy isn’t delivering on what Kennedy is supposed to be about. To a lesser extent we have seen a MAHA mirror of some MAGA influencer criticism of Trump. Both men are charismatic symbols of a populist, radical departure from establishment corruption and dishonesty, held to incredibly high standards of ‘purity’ by their own side or by people who have claimed in the past to be their supporters.