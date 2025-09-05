Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
6h

President Trump seems to be waking up to the fact that he got played by Pfizer over the Covid jab and Operation Warp Speed and has told Big Pharma to immediately make public ALL their trial data, analysed in detail within this Jeff Childers newsletter: https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/pharmapocalypse-monday-september.

Health Secretary RFK Jr is reforming and re-staffing the US CDC which was totally under the control of Big Pharma: https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/1963376461487681750.

The Democrats are lost in their unquestioning support for the “unsafe and ineffective” mRNA jabs. I’m fairly confident the Trump team will ignore them and push through the necessary reforms. Happily, this will put Starmer et al in severe difficulty, just as with the USA dismantling of the climate change hoax, ref. your recent wrecking ball post: https://jupplandia.substack.com/p/trump-calmly-dismantles-everything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
7h

Daniel, you have connected all the dots. The “gibberish” talking inquisitors, exposed that the pharmaceutical-industrial complex has replaced the military-industrial complex and is more deadly and costly in actuality killing Americans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Jupp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture