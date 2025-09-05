At its simplest political power and authority is a binary matter. If I wanted to boil it down to its simplest component elements these become just two things:

The ability to impose your politics on others. The ability to resist the imposture of the politics of others on you.

In a sporting context we would define these two things as attack and defence in a team strategy. But in politics, the first tells you how much harm and force you can apply to your political enemies and rivals. It would include as ‘attacks’ both your ability to force them to obey your policies and ideas for fear of punishment (imprisonment, and the ability to impose your view on every aspect of society through constant propaganda and indoctrination. The second defensive category would apply to both how much your opponents aren’t allowed to do negative things to you and how much you escape legal consequences for crimes and injustices you commit.

Attack tells us how much harm you can do. Defence tells us both how much harm you can resist AND how much hypocrisy, corruption, malice, conspiracy and crime you can get away with.

Traditionally, the Left and Rightwing understanding of power has always been distinguished by whether one prioritises attack or defence strategies. All of the worst political systems seek total power to do anything against their opponents. This is fundamentally an attack strategy, and a very deliberate and malign one in systems like Nazism, Fascism and their parent Communism. Total power to the State, and the total eradication of individual rights and freedoms.

The Right, by contrast, has always emphasised defence, whether that’s the protection of tradition, the protection of a homeland and its populace, or the protection of inalienable rights. A political ideology that is cautious about radical change (Conservatism) or a political ideology built on inalienable individual rights against State power (whether that’s ’the rights of a freeborn Englishman’ or more formal descendants like the inalienable American rights spoken of in the Declaration of Independence and formally and legally protected in the Constitution) is inherently less prone to totalitarianism than radical totalitarianism control system of the Left or all-encompassing aggressive theocracies like Islam. The rightwing preferences for small government, individual liberty and loyalty to the rights of one’s own people directly contradict the kind of total authority on which tyranny depends (and much more consistently than an often dishonest Centrism does).

In the Western world the only genuine model of autocracy that could be called rightwing is absolute monarchy, and from the Ancient Greeks onwards the West was critical even of this and was always distinguishing itself from Eastern despotism. In the Anglo-Saxon heritage particularly monarchy was itself limited (no Anglo-Saxon king had total power, that was an alien introduction of Norman feudalism, soon moderated again by Common Law).

The Right aren’t very good at tyranny at all, because almost always they are viscerally and paychologically turned off by it even when they aren’t consciously aware of it or actively fighting it.

It’s always been a lie that the Nazis were rightwing. They were leftists, Statists who considered all authority to rest in One Party and who savagely fought against Communism not because they were radically different but because they were incredibly alike, competing for the same kind of followers, working towards the same kind of total control, using the same methodologies and rhetoric and creating the same kind of pathologies based on the same kind of utopian end goal supposedly justifying any means of it’s attainment. All that Italian Fascism and German Nazism did that was different to Communism was paint a thin patina of nationalism over the top, add a greater degree of fixated Jew hatred in the German case, and reach the kind of accommodation with enterprise and business that no Communist system would be smart enough to enact until the Chinese Communist Party did so.

For Italian corporatism, modern Globalism, or the CCP model in China, we see in each instance the same kind of business deal, one which essentially allows private wealth, greed, entrepreneurial activity and corporate activity, provided that all of that is firmly subordinate to and continually allied with One Party and one overall Party directed ideology (Globalism is not distinguished by intending any greater freedom than this, but by still being in the process of removing greater freedoms it inherited in western democracies).

All of these movements are attack oriented ones, designed to achieve total control of others and crush and destroy all resistance. Doing this of course requires some defensive strategy too, since it is not enough to just be able to unjustly destroy your opponent. For lasting total control, you have to be able to enact total destruction free of any resulting consequence, for you.

To give some real world examples, is to understand the degrees of success for different brutal regimes. Many One Party or dictatorial systems have acquired both the ability to do anything and the ability to never be punished for anything. But usually they over extend themselves and their regime falls due to external enemies and failed conquests. Total control tends to become generational within a particular country in those systems that are cautious about extending themselves abroad. The totalitarian system looking outwards for swift conquest (like Nazism) is the most dangerous one, but also the most likely to be quickly extinguished. Despite the inherent internationalism of Communist thinking and Soviet sponsorship of foreign regimes and global KGB sabotage, demoralisation and espionage efforts, the Soviets were militarily cautious (confining themselves to their Eastern European land grab at the moment of greatest Western weakness/desire for peace).

Soviets did not really pursue a path of conquest in the way Nazism did, or in the way Islam did in its early history. It pursued the path of seeding and supporting the self destruction of its enemies, primarily, a strategy that would prove incredibly effective long term and which explains a large degree of Western weakness today, but which was effective over too long a term to save the Soviet system itself. China, today, primarily plays the same espionage, sabotage, subversion, corruption and demoralisation hidden war strategy on the West, as does Islam and Islamic nations sponsoring Islamification. When confined to these activities, despite them doing enormous damage, Western resistance is also confined, often not understanding the war being waged and often led by people who are themselves suborned, corrupted and demoralised.

In the US it has long been noted that the Deep State, their favoured Democrat Party, and their Republican Uniparty junior assistants, can commit crimes and never be punished for it. This reality testifies to the extent to which the US, before Trump and in every effort to remove and destroy Trump, was already acting as a near totalitarian system. Trump has been the focal point of resistance to this reality. In the Biden years, and to a less obvious extent in the Obama years, the Democrats came very close to achieving a generational and total political tyranny. The ability to do anything (conspiracy and lawfare, stealing an election, imprisoning dissidents without trial for years, outright treason, vast networks of fraud and theft of public funds) was already there. All that was lacking was the extended period in rule needed to make it effectively permanent, which would have occurred without Trump surviving and resisting everything done against him.

But the title of this piece references MAHA and Kennedy. So what’s the comnection with all of the above?

First, the Kennedy and Trump alliance is one that is defensive in nature. Kennedy comes from the Left, but his aim is a protective one. Neither man is pursuing dictatorial authority, but responding to prior totalitarian behaviour and existing large scale corruption. Their missions are protective and positive, saving the nation and saving child and adult health not as excuses for power but as genuine and sincere aims ready to fight entrenched power to do it. If successful, they restore individual liberty and safety, having opposed Big State and Big Pharma to do it.

Second, it’s in medical health that the corrupt leviathan being tackled has been most successful in engorging itself (and most disastrous for US citizens).

The connection is that it is in the area of medical and health policy, even more than in areas like CIA USAID spending or foreign policy directed by a military industrial complex, that a Uniparty corrupt tyranny has been most entrenched in the US. The worst Democrat excesses were enabled during the COVID period. The greatest single wealth transfer from the ordinary citizen to the billionaire class and Democrat funding billionaires occurred during COVID. The most obvious tyrannical measures and infringements of civil liberties were instigated in the name of public health. The most obviously insane and hysterical behaviours were normalised during COVID. The greatest number of new billionaires, tied to political corruption, was thanks to COVID policy. If we include food safety, trans industry surgeries and treatments, abortion and euthanasia, we can see how the control of medical industries and a fascist alignment of medical corporations and the State, is a key nexus of present and future totalitarianism.

We have seen the whole medical establishment turned to the support both of vast private profit at the expense of actual public safety and health, AND total State authority enacted by people who never get punished for their corruption and crimes. Kennedy is hated because he lays out, very cogently and accurately and with clear evidential basis, just how corrupt the entire medical and health industries and authorities have been, and how disastrous this has been for ordinary Americans. But now the threat is more than reputational for the medical profiteers and crooks. It’s bad enough that Kennedy regularly exposes how they are individually paid to be corrupt and how many in Congress or the Senate are on the Big Medicine payroll. He extends that down to all the doctors who are not well paid for doing a good job saving lives, but well paid for doing a bad job pushing bad treatments. 76% of Americans being chronically unhealthy isa direct proof of the corruption of the system, and the corrupt know that just as much as Kennedy does.

More Americans have been killed by corrupt healthcare with industry captured regulators and malign leadership of institutions like the CDC, than by all the wars the US has fought since 1945. It has been hugely profitable for egregiously immoral people to destroy the health of America. Kennedy was bad enough when he exposed that, but now he’s actually firing the people who did it. He’s reforming and redirecting the institutions back to legitimate purpose and away from corrupt alignment and shared profit at the cost of ordinary lives. For most US States now health is the biggest industry, but it’s been an industry of the controlled destruction of health in order to push the perpetual need for health products. The purpose has not been giving vaccines that save lives, but endangering lives to give more and more vaccines, each of which represents an ongoing revenue stream. That is how you get to the ridiculous position of over 70 mandated vaccine injections in childhood:

With over 70% of people being extremely unhealthy at the same time.

And you need to brainwash people to think this is normal or successful. Only the indoctrinated and programmed, those you have trained to see their compliance as virtue, are incapable of seeing how absurd this is and how removed from actual responsible science and care it is:

The most intense indoctrination. The biggest profits. The highest number of paid for political lobbyists and politicians. The most compromised watchdog institutions. The easiest transfer of public funding to private profit. The largest number of respectable people hooked into being paid for getting things wrong, rather than being paid for getting things right. Entire professions with financial inducements to peddle untested, dangerous, debilitating products and call that science and progress. and thousands upon thousands of bureaucrats who sign off on it all and support it all, who themselves invest in or take jobs with the companies they are supposed to be monitoring.

And if Kennedy and MAHA are allowed to keep their jobs and keep doing their jobs, much of the corruption (and the employment of the most corrupt) will end. MAHA isn’t the imposition of tyranny. It’s the opposite, like MAGA generally. It’s a smashing down of a corrupt edifice of existing wrongs, a wrecking ball of sanity and accountability aimed at a citadel of lies:

Hence the very determined efforts to force Kennedy’s removal. Hence this being a massive resilience test for the Trump administration. Can Trump show the same determination, grit and fight on behalf of a key ally, that he has always shown personally? Does he recognise how vital a test Kennedy’s survival and mission is, and how the whole administration would be damaged now if he lets the corrupt system beat Kennedy? MAHA represents one of the greatest opportunities to deliver real improvement, against one of the greatest centres of corruption there is.