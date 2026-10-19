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John Bowman's avatar
John Bowman
7d

Excellent shake-down.

Governments throughout Europe are “bewildered” as to why the things happening in their societies are happening. They look everywhere for somebody/something to blame except themselves. They urgently need mirrors.

In the UK our situation is the results of (in no particular order): Brexit, Putin, Russia/Ukraine War, Trump, Iran War, volatile gas and oil prices, Far Right, Nigel Farage, Racism, Islamophobia, Thatcher (recent addition).

It’s as if our Government were hapless, helpless bystanders, victims of external and internal circumstances and consequently they are unable to Govern.

So in effect we have no Government, we are governed by stuff happening.

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
7d

The bible says about Israel, "I will bless those who bless you, and curse those who curse you." Genesis 12:3

This is just the beginning of the curse for France.

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