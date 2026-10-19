Above: When it comes to a Globalist address on chaos they have caused, you have to read between the screens.

In an address to the nation after a full month of devastating riots, looting, and arson which has engulfed at least 19 French cities, President Emmanuel Macron gave what will go down in history as one of the most deluded and clueless public addresses ever given by a serving Western leader.

Here is the full test in English of what Macron said:

“My dear compatriots, I am addressing you tonight in a moment of extreme gravity, after what we experienced yesterday in many French cities, in mainland France as well as in our overseas territories. Yesterday, Saturday 17 October, seditious elements from radical far-left groups, joined by numerous delinquents, unleashed unbridled violence in our cities.

Looking at these images, we all asked ourselves: What is going through their minds? How can French people do this to France? Why burn down the Limoges city hall, the tourist office in Lyon, storm the Marseille city hall, or attack the prefect’s residence in Bordeaux? How could they have gone this far? Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame.

In your name, I express the nation’s support for our law enforcement officers and our internal security forces. They held their ground and did their best. We think of the numerous injured and their families.

Yesterday, our law enforcement officers, despite their professionalism, were subjected to unprecedented violence in many cities, on multiple occasions. I have asked the government to draw all the lessons in terms of intelligence and anticipation, and to ensure that this does not happen again. I expect clear answers, and full transparency will be provided.

Our responsibility is therefore twofold: to listen to the anger and address its causes, and to firmly uphold republican order. We must neither confuse legitimate demands with violence, nor allow violence to prevent these demands from being heard.

Tonight, I want to set out a clear method.

First: in the current context, prefects will take decisions in coordination with mayors to protect our cities, our public buildings, and our businesses, going as far as banning certain gatherings when necessary, and taking all necessary measures.

Second: I call on all political parties, professional organizations, and labor unions to unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and to call for calm. The country needs order, calm, and not an escalation. The Prime Minister will bring these groups together in the coming days to obtain clear and public positions.

Third: we cannot ask our youth to believe in the future without giving them the possibility to build responses and to be at the table. Yes, we must sit around a table and build solutions together: pupils, students, teachers, representatives of employer and union organizations, local authorities, parliamentarians — starting this week — to develop concrete proposals with the government.

The investigations will be conducted with all the necessary diligence as quickly as possible. The greatest firmness has been requested of the prosecutors by the Minister of Justice. Judicial follow-up must be exemplary. Those who destroyed must pay. Those who looted must reimburse. Those who sought to bring down the Republic will be held accountable.

A crisis unit will be set up tomorrow to support those affected by the urban violence.

As for the rioters and all those who engage in violence, we will be unyielding. Listening and dialogue do not mean weakness or impunity.

My dear compatriots, we are six months from our presidential election. Six months. And so all those who are telling you today that the urgent need is to take to the streets, to protest, to create disorder — with the ultimate goal of damaging the Republic and hijacking the debate — I say this: the choices for the future that you, and all of us, will have to make in six months are vital. France is a great democratic force and deserves its debates. They must take place in public forums, with the political parties, and not in the streets through violence. They must take place in newspapers, in television studios, in peaceful demonstrations where people speak and explain themselves, with respect. Your country deserves a fair presidential election in six months.”

I have highlighted in bold the key points in the address, and this is what I have to say about them, in turn:

“Seditious elements from radical far-left groups”. This comment makes it very clear that the French authorities and Macron personally knows that violent Communist groups are massively active in these coordinated riots. Essentially, France has a severe Communism problem, and all Communists want violent Revolution. But the French generally have always, since the French Revolution, legitimised violent rioting, mass destruction, and property damage from the Left due to a romanticised view of the Revolution. French communists (especially academic philosopher-Communists) have been the best in the world at presenting bestial savagery and gleeful destruction as an enriching tradition of active democracy. This historic legacy of justifying left wing violence completely dominates the thinking of French Globalists….even if the violence is aimed at them. Macron acknowledges the leftist influence on these riots, but simultaneously tries to downplay it as only ‘elements’, meaning that the rest of the Left (including all Globalists) aren’t really at fault. “How can French people do this to France?”. Possibly the most hilariously delusional part of the address. Everyone knows that very large numbers of the rioters aren’t in any traditional or meaningful way French. The riots are concentrated and build in areas with high immigrant populations. The cities most affected are the cities with high immigrant populations. Anyone watching footage of the riots can see instances where everyone rioting is black, and other instances where everyone looks Arabic or Muslim. The address resolutely refuses to admit the majority racial and religious composition of the riots, as if they might be mostly enacted by ethnically French white youths who are firmly religious Catholics. Globalists have to pretend that every imported sub Saharan African looting a store is as French as Charles de Gaulle, onion sellers in striped black and white shirts, and the Palace of Versailles because admitting anything else would be to admit that 80 years of mainstream mass immigration and racial dishonesties are key creators of the riots being seen today. Even the white youths involved aren’t culturally French the sense of having a deeply felt loyalty to France and having been taught that France is special and sovereign, since they are Communists and no communist has national loyalty to any nation. Macron himself, as a Globalist, doesn’t possess, value or understand Frenchness as something of value and possessed by a specific people (the French). “…to listen to the anger and address its causes”. Again, the ostensibly condemning speech is actually validating and legitimising the rioters by claiming they have legitimate grievances. They don’t. French schools are well funded and supplied. These aren’t mistreated scholars demanding more pencils and textbooks and teachers. The causes of the riots are that millions of low IQ savages have been imported who enjoy doing savage things, that Globalists like Macron imported such people, and that successive French governments have funded and pampered them. The secondary cause is the Muslim-Leftist alliance and the fact that Communists are desperate to prevent a Le Pen Presidency in the event of a victory for her party (Rassemblement National, who are 35-37% in the polls). The riots are therefore a show of force intended either to take over now or terrify people into not voting for Le Pen in six months time. Macron is saying he will listen to the causes, meaning he will give concessions to the rioters while not changing or acknowledging the real causes. “….nor allow violence to prevent these demands being met.” Astonishingly, but not surprisingly, the Globalist President of France is assuring rioting leftists and imported savages destroying his country that he will meet their demands. It’s not a condemnation of the riots. It’s a public submission to the rioters in the hope that this will restore the illusion of peace. “….we cannot ask our youth to believe in the future without giving them the possibility to build responses and to be at the table. Yes, we must sit around a table and build solutions together…” This is fleshing out the dishonesty of framing the riots as justified youth disaffection with a fuller promise extending the one in the point just above. First Macron says he will meet the rioters demands, then he explains hoe this will be done “pupils, students, teachers, representatives of employer and union organizations, local authorities, parliamentarians — starting this week — to develop concrete proposals with the government.”. In other words the very Unions, third world ‘students’ and Communist agitators who orchestrated and coordinated the riots will be invited to meet with government and supply a list of demands that Macron will meet. Lessons in Arabic? State funded Islamic centres? Maoist struggle sessions in every school? Who knows. Macron doesn’t know. He’s just promising to do whatever they ask. “….your country deserves a fair presidential election in six months”. This one of course means the exact opposite of the implied intent. The sentence is designed to to read as a support of fair elections. But combined with Globalist attitudes to actual democracy and the preceding promise of meeting rioter’s demands shat it actually is saying is more like ‘let’s do a deal, hold off on further rioting, I’ll give you what you want, we get the illusion of stability, and we work togdrher to ensure that the next election is stitched up and prevents a Le Pen victory.

There’s another element to this that emerges from searching for an English transcript. What Macron also did in the speech was to blame the riots on the Iran War and fuel prices (as if any average person responds to a 2% or 3% rise in prices at the pumps by burning down a cathedral).

In two instances though AI excluded the most self-damning parts of Macron’s speech from initial enquiry responses.

It initially excluded the part where Macron ludicrously pretends he’s bewildered why French people are rioting.

And it still excluded the full text where Macron blames the US, Israel, and the Iran War for third world/Communist riots (consequent on Globalist policies on immigration) for the riots instrad of taking responsibility for them himself.

When queried on this, AI replied:

“Yes — it was in the same address. I omitted it from the transcript, which is another gap in what I gave you. The passage, as reported from both the clip shared by Mario Nawfal and the official Élysée text, reads:

“We should never mix up peaceful protesters with looters and rioters, because there are people who rightfully feel that fuel prices are going too high. It’s because of the Iran war.“

The official Élysée version is slightly more formal: protesters are worried about living costs and fuel prices that “find their source in the conflict launched in the Persian Gulf, in which France did not take part and of which we suffer the consequences.”

It sits in the section where he distinguishes legitimate grievances from violence — essentially acknowledging that the protests have a valid cause (fuel prices driven by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that began in February 2026 and disrupted the Strait of Hormuz), while the violence is the responsibility of “seditious elements.” He did not name Trump directly, but the reference was unambiguous.

So my “full” transcript was missing at least two passages. I’m clearly not reproducing the complete text accurately, and I should flag that clearly rather than presenting a partial version as the whole. If you want a verified complete transcript, the Élysée page is the authoritative source.”

With Globalists the question is how much of their inability to face very obvious facts is cynical deception and how much of it is pathological delusion-I’ve gradually come to the conclusion that the two can’t be seperated and it is always both. Imagine a person who has elements of both schizophrenia and sociopathy. He both cynically lies to protect himself from responsibility and accountability for crafting the destruction of his nation, and he sincerely believes these evasions and dishonesties at the same time.

The lying is pathological and self-protecting.

When Macron is bewildered by French people doing this, he is both expressing a sincere delusion he can’t let go of (Sub Saharan Africans and Middle Eastern Muslims are French) and cynically lying to wriggle out of the acknowledgement that his own Globalist policies on immigration are key contributors to this explosion of third world and Hard Left violence.

The bits where he condemns the riots are cynically given as things Macron knows he must say for the ears of French voters who aren’t Globalists or Communists, while the bits where he excusing the riots are sincere offers of renewed alliance with the rioters.

Stop burning things down, I’ll give you everything you want if you remember that we both hate Le Pen and must stop her winning.

The address was really a masterpiece of Globalist pathological dishonesty. Here I am addressing your concerns about the riots….but I’m actually addressing the rioters with another corrupt offer.