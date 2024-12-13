I wasn’t going to comment on Luigi Mangione, the 26 year old Ivy League Assassin who has been charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. There are frankly far more important things happening, however important these events are to the unfortunate and grieving family of the victim and however much the case has assumed a temporary significance for the kind of Democrats who want to build a better world one murder at a time.

I’ve always slightly resented commenting on killers. It gives them an importance they don’t deserve. My wife is one of those people (primarily this demographic is female) fascinated with true crime stories. I doubt there’s much that can be written about serial killers that she doesn’t already know, which combined with her groin-cluster shooting technique (we went to a shooting range on honeymoon, and every time she aimed low) can be worrying. My own reaction is generally that these people are filth and not much more needs to be said or understood.