The man in the photo above is Rupert Lowe, a 67 year old businessman who was once a rising star in the Reform Party, one of only five Reform MPs elected in Britain’s 2024 General Election. Reform’s vote share was much bigger than its return of MPs suggests, which put each of those MPs in a curious position. All of them were now national stage figures, representing millions of voters who had abandoned the main parties, but they still composed a minuscule party in terms of seats in the House of Commons.

This should have made them, theoretically, an easy to manage, united group. There just were not enough of them, surely, for egos and personality clashes to get in the way, and the task thar faced them was increasingly urgent. Each, given their small number of leaders and much larger number of followers, would receive more than the usual attention on an average MP. Each had a chance to shine on the biggest stage in British politics.

Lowe was the one who seized that chance.