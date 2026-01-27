Most Americans will probably have never heard of Lord Longford, and many British people might not remember him either, but there’s a curious factor in that ignorance which is worth expressing.

Because this obscure figure is in fact the most powerful politician in the western world, having died at the age of 95 in 2001. Since I was born in 1974 and Longford was still politically active in his long twilight years, I’m old enough to remember him, when he was widely and accurately felt to be a morally perverse fool.

Today, he has had the last laugh. All those who mocked him are the type of people now vilified. All those who thought him a fool live in a world that obeys, in large part, his attitudes and desires, rather than theirs.

Lord Longford rules the western world.

When he was alive, and when he was moderately famous, Lord Longford did not garner a great deal of respect from most people, although he was apparently well liked in Germany. Like that other, more sharply witted and it should be said also more self satisfied avuncular veteran of the British Left, Tony Benn, Longford was born into the middling aristocracy, but became a socialist Labour minister. He had a bewildering array of ministerial posts and semi-ceremonial positions, partly because he acquired a strange dual role as both a notoriously incompetent minister (once sacked in just four months following an appointment, after failing to understand what his post actually was) and an affectionately regarded ‘moral conscience’. Harold Wilson, the egregiously treacherous but nevertheless clever Labour Prime Minister that US intelligence chiefs strongly suspected of being a KGB agent, once opined that Longford had the intelligence of an average, or even limited, 12 year old.

What Longford really was might best be described as a holy fool, a person whose sincerity and good intent was never doubted even by his critics, but whose competence, intelligence and wisdom were never discovered either. The tabloids of the 1980s, long after Longford’s frontline political roles had ended, dubbed him Lord Wrongford, in response to the nature of the public campaigns he was still conducting and most associated with. A man who in earlier years had campaigned for penal reform, against pornography, for gay rights, and for postwar reconciliation with Germany (hence the high regard he was held in there) became mired in filth, in the public mind, via a campaign spanning decades that occupied his time and energy and tainted his legacy in a way that nothing else did.

That campaign was Longford’s quest to rehabilitate and release the pedophile child sex killer Myra Hindley, who under successive governments (both Labour and Conservative) repeatedly failed to win parole or get herself released from prison. Longford became her champion, and she became his crime. Year after year, decade after decade, Longford argued for her release and claimed she was a reformed character. He cemented in the public mind an image of himself as an obsessed or deluded fan of a woman who had committed the most grotesque and revolting murders.

Hindley, of course, was one of the two Moors Murderers, a sex killer couple who abducted children, audio taped themselves abusing and torturing their victims, and buried the bodies on Saddleworth Moor near Manchester. Hindley and her lover, Ian Brady, abducted and murdered five victims between the ages of 10 and 17. The majority of these victims were raped or sexually assaulted. All were brutally murdered by various methods. The oldest victim, 17 year old Edward Evans, had one of the quicker deaths, which was still stomach churningly cruel and vile. This one was witnessed by an acquaintance of the couple, Hindley’s brother-in-law David Smith, who reported:

“I waited about a minute or two then suddenly I heard a hell of a scream; it sounded like a woman, really high-pitched. Then the screams carried on, one after another really loud. Then I heard Myra shout, "Dave, help him," very loud. When I ran in I just stood inside the living room and I saw a young lad. He was lying with his head and shoulders on the couch and his legs were on the floor. He was facing upwards. Ian was standing over him, facing him, with his legs on either side of the young lad's legs. The lad was still screaming ... Ian had a hatchet in his hand ... he was holding it above his head and he hit the lad on the left side of his head with the hatchet. I heard the blow, it was a terrible hard blow, it sounded horrible.”

That butchery was probably the quickest of the murders. The worst (if one revolting crime can be distinguished from others this way) was probably the murder of the youngest victim, 10 year old Lesley Ann Downey:

“Brady and Hindley visited a funfair in Ancoats on 26 December 1964 and noticed that ten-year-old Lesley Ann Downey was apparently alone. They approached her and deliberately dropped some shopping they were carrying, then asked her for help in taking the packages to their car, and then to Wardle Brook Avenue. At the house, Downey was undressed, gagged and forcibly posed for photographs before being raped and killed, perhaps strangled with a piece of string. The attack was recorded on a reel-to-reel audio tape, with both Brady and Hindley's voices appearing, as their victim screamed and begged for mercy. Hindley later maintained that she went to run a bath for Downey and found the victim dead when she returned; Brady claimed that Hindley committed the murder. The following morning Brady and Hindley drove Downey's body to Saddleworth Moor[74] and buried her – naked with her clothes at her feet – in a shallow grave.[75]”

The audio tape in question was so horrific, including the child begging for her mother and for the abuse to end, sobbing and screaming as these depraved monsters harmed her and gloated about and mocked her distress, that the all male jury were warned in court that hearing it would be a burden they would carry with them for the rest of their lives. Even transcripts of the tape have caused severe distress to normal and humane people reading them.

Lord Longford championed both of these killers. He communicated at length with both of them, visited them when they allowed it, and offered them comfort and support. He showed an obscene moral perversion in doing so. For decades he railed against their continued imprisonment, and particularly in Myra Hindley’s case, claimed that she was almost as much a victim as the children and teenagers who had been murdered. He supported the idea that Hindley had been merely an impressionable woman infatuated with Brady, while the evidence showed her active and even gleeful participation. The couple had worked themselves up into a sadistic sexual frenzy by excitedly reading each other descriptions of Nazi tortures and atrocities, and Brady always maintained that Hindley was not some dupe who didn’t know what he was doing. After the first murder occurred without Hindley being present at the end of it (that of 16 year old Pauline Reade. Hindley had acted as procuress, picking out the victim who was known to her as a schoolmate of Hindley’s sister Maureen) Hindley asked Brady if he had raped Pauline before killing her. Brady replied “of course”.

They therefore shared in the murders and in the delight they took in them, but Longford argued passionately that Hindley was first a dupe, and then a reformed woman.

The year after one of Longford’s most impassioned speeches on this topic, Hindley admitted to two of the murders that hadn’t been confirmed until her confession. Both killers refused for many years to let surviving relatives gain some kind of peace by identifying where the bodies were buried, and when they finally did, years later, start to identify locations, they led police and authorities on a series of walkabouts that seemed to bring them further enjoyment in the recollection of their crimes.

Through all this Longford rarely seemed capable of empathising with and understanding either the plight of the victims of this grotesque pair, or the huge suffering inflicted on their surviving loved ones and relatives. He offered passing reflexive words of sympathy for family members, but always in a ‘tragic and regrettable incident’ manner, as if some natural event had caused these deaths rather than monstrous and determined malice. His unwavering support of both sado-masochistic child killers showed, actually, an appalling inhumanity. All his concern and sympathy was for the killers, so much so that when either of them complained about their conditions Longford would dutifully work himself into righteous fury on their behalf. He described their treatment, in the sickest of ironies, as inhumane and cruel, simply because they remained incarcerated. He opined that governments were only keeping Hindley in prison to secure votes. He even compared repeated parole refusals under successive governments with the treatment of Jews by Nazi Germany, an added grim irony given the reading tastes and gleeful sadism of the people he was defending.

Longford reached this position of disgusting moral inversion, more concerned about the killers than their victims, via what seems to have been a limited intellect, united with a febrile nervous disposition, and an urgent desire to ‘do good’ without the wisdom to know what good and evil looks like. During World War II, as a much younger man, he had suffered a nervous breakdown and followed that up with a swift conversion to Catholicism. He cast his championing of Hindley and Brady as a moral and religious mission, a continuation of his penal reform activities, and as a Christian concern for civilised limits in the treatment of offenders. His actions, and their past crimes, were bathed in a concealing golden glow of moral sanctimony and outrage, of protest against the alleged injustice of their imprisonment and of elite disdain for the crude moral understandings of the average citizen.

Both Christianity and the aristocratic principle united, in a malignly perverted form, in Longford’s extended defence of child sex killers. He knew better than the general public. He was more rational and compassionate than them. They were a mob, controlled by a tabloid reaction to crime. It took a man like Longford himself to offer a more sophisticated, modern, rational and rehabilitating response, a response in line with Christ’s sympathy for ALL of suffering humanity.

Longford ‘knew’ that sympathy for murdered children is easy, but sympathy for their killers is hard, and therefore the person displaying the second is a better person than those concentrating on the first.

Like many stupid people, Longford was also an intellectual of sorts, a theorist and thinker, whose intense and no doubt sincere thinking just happened to be spectacularly wrong and morally diseased.

Some of you may now be wondering why I have spent my time recalling this man. Well, refer back to my early comment.

Longford rules the western world. Right now. His ghost is smiling.

His diseased moral inversion of Christianity, where defence of the vulnerable becomes celebration of the criminal, where empathy for victims is forgotten while vile and evil people are cast as the real victims, is the dominant force in contemporary western social understandings and political attitudes, not just in Britain, but across the western world. We see it in every progressive church and in every leftist appropriation of Christian teaching.

We see it when fully grown sub Saharan men invading on dinghies and intent on grabbing some ‘white meat’ are treated as if they are of incalculable benefit to the nation they are joining.

We see it when grandmothers and grandfathers in leafy, idyllic Cotswolds cottages enthusiastically support militant Islamic jihadists and terrorist organisations like Hamas while invoking words like freedom, compassion and kindness.

And we see it when violent insurrection, domestic terrorism, assaults and criminality in the US are supported as morally good with requisite martyrs, while enforcing normal border laws is cast as fascism and Nazism.

Longford was the outlier of contemporary diseased morality, in much the same way that IRA supporting politicians like Jeremy Corbyn were. What might be described as a Longford Mentality has been deliberately fostered by Communists, Globalists and malign forces who WANT the West to destroy itself, to cast itself upon a bonfire of absurdities and die a final death in flames of moral inversion, screaming that Evil is Good, and Good is Evil, as they die, shouting Sympathy for the Devil, while real harms are ignored.

Longford’s mind, Longford’s morals, and Lomgford’s excuses for evil, are all much more commonplace and powerful a quarter century after his death than they were during his long life. Back then, most people were sane and wise enough to know that what Longford was doing was sick and disgusting. Today, he’d have far more public support. He’d be interposing himself between an ICE agent and the arrest and deportation of some foreign child rapist, or he’d be ignoring the 4,000 innocent US citizens murdered each year by illegal aliens while writing thunderous opinion pieces on Trump’s fascism.

The one thing you could say in Longford’s favour is, I think, that he truly did believe he was doing good when he supported child sex killers. Much the same can be said today, for those who think just like him. One thing is certain though.

Lord Longford is everywhere.