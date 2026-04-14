Thanks to the Hungarian election, the new definition of a dictator is “someone who holds an election without cheating and steps down and congratulates his opponent when defeated, despite evidence that the opponent cheated”.

Defeats I could take. In actual democracies, defeats come and go and don’t fundamentally alter my freedom.

But an entire western world where:

Those who take vast measures without any majority public support for them (Net Zero, Open Borders, Foreign Aid, DEI, ESG)

Those who support terrorist organisations (leftist support for Hamas, recognition of Palestine by European governments, funding of the Palestinian Authority by western nations).

Those who ignore every election result and every referendum result they don’t like (2016 election of Trump, 2016 Brexit referendum, French and Irish anti EU votes).

Those who pursue their political opponents through the courts on imaginary charges (US lawfare against Trump first term figures and Trump himself, UK lawfare against Tommy Robinson, Spain’s treatment of Catalonian separatists).

Those who steal and rig elections themselves (Democrat theft of 2020 through massive electoral fraud, media and official monitoring dishonesty on that).

Those who criminalise ordinary everyday activities and choices (COVID lockdowns and rules).

Those who push pure propaganda into schools and onto every TV screen (Diversity, reframed national values, leftist activism by teachers, UK use of Netflix fiction in schools, Hollywood bias, media corporate support for BLM).

Those who create unelected institutions to limit political choice and individual free will (all transnational bodies, UN Sustainability Goals, the EU’s anti democratic structure and policies).

Those who lie constantly and criminalise truthful statement (COVID lies, fascist collusion between social media companies and administrations to target conservative opinion, EU censorship, UK arrest and questioning of 12,000 people a year for posted opinions).

Those who send the police to arrest people for opinions (as above).

Those who worship unaccountable bureaucracies that intrude on every aspect of life (EU and UN supporters).

Those who demand immediate re-votes or reversals if people ever pick something different (forced revotes on EU expansion of powers in France and Ireland, denial of the Brexit vote)

Those who have and continue to reverse every basic freedom and choice I was born with……(all of the above and the general criminalisation of rightwing policy and opinion).

Get to call me and people I like with similar views to me authoritarians while they GLOAT in our suppression……

That’s the bit that really grates.

It’s the combination of them doing everything they can to make it impossible for my views to ever be enacted and my leaders to get into or remain in power, changing the rules as they go along and diverting vast sums in the process too to purely partisan ends and their own enrichment at my expense, while telling me this criminalisation of everything that isn’t them is ‘defending democracy’.

That’s where mere hypocrisy becomes criminal conspiracy against the interests of everyone like me.