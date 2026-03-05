Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe's avatar
Derek Sibthorpe
3h

I'm in utter despair that Britain's political establishment is in the pocket of Islam. Is it from Arab money invested in all aspects of Britain or simply from a clinically insane socialist/globalist party ? The Isfar speech by Starmer in Westminster Hall made my toes curl followed yesterday by the disgusting spectacle of M.P.s within the seat of government dancing in unison like backward schoolchildren; what would serious M.P.s like Enoch Powell if alive today would have made of it ? I never thought that I would have given any credence for an armed overthrow of this government as Cromwell did but how else can this self-destruction end ?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
3h

A new play for the London Theater District and the Great White Way ( can i still call it by that name): BYE BYE BRITAIN 🇬🇧

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture