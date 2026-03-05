So it was an ‘important’ Ramadan moment yesterday or early this morning. I didn’t want to know this. I don’t care about this. My position is that if people want to not eat during daylight hours because a psychopathic 7th century bandit and child rapist thought that was a good idea, or because imams subsequent to Mohammed have done so, it’s their primitive business and not a particular concern of mine.

But I don’t get a choice about whether I engage with this nonsense.

In Britain, it’s obligatory for our rulers to tell us how much they respect bullshit, so long as the bullshit in question is Communist or Muslim.

So we get this bilge:

What a happy moment for the rest of us. I’m sure the women who can remember a childhood of being gang raped by Muslims “contributing so much to the UK” feel great at times like this.

How far we have come indeed.

All the Labour MP’s were in on the game. And Keir was the star player:

This is where British foreign policy gets decided now. Still in the historic heart of the Houses of Parliament, in the beautiful Westminster Hall…..to a room full of dhimmi white traitors bowing and scraping to Islam, and to their real masters, who seem so much more important to them than the rest of us.

Just 6.5% of the UK population, allegedly.

And 93.5% of us ignored.

Look how far we have come. How right you are are, Wes, how right you are.

We have come to the point where we back Iranian mullahs who slaughtered 40,000 Iranian dissidents, because after all that’s the decent, kind, empathetic thing isn’t it? That’s the hopeful thing. That’s the peaceful thing.

Ignoring child rapes at home.

Ignoring the mullahs crimes abroad.

They call this sort of shit inclusion and respect.

Only nobody else gets included quite this much, and nobody else gets respected anywhere near this much. In fact this kowtowing abomination is deeply disrespectful to the rest of us.

It’s an obscene celebration of our conquest. Nothing like this, nothing like this outrageous kowtowing and obsequious fawning submissiveness, is offered to any other group or identity, religion or race.

It utterly sickens me that the least integrated, the least respectful, the least contributing, the most dangerous, people get this, which isn’t just a symbolic submission of British culture to Islamic culture, but a slap in the face to people like Hindus, Sikhs, and Jews who have integrated far better and don’t demand this kind of ritual of abasement towards them.

I don’t want kids taught to respect Islam as a ‘great religion’ in schools.

I don’t want police officers sitting on carpets in mosques listening dutifully to imams tell them how great Islam is.

I don’t want the food we buy in supermarkets to all be halal, or the food given to schoolchildren to all be halal.

I don’t want football games paused for a message of respect to Islam and for Muslim football players to break their fast. If their fast makes them too weak to play, don’t play them.

Don’t force their faith on every non Muslim trying to watch a football game.

I don’t want UK foreign policy dictated by whether Muslims will riot in Manchester or Birmingham.

I don’t want Ifta celebrated in Parliament.

I don’t want MP’s who campaign for votes in PAKISTAN.

I don’t want councillors or MP’s who campaign with slogans about Gaza and by telling us how much they hate Israel.

I don’t want MP’s who got in because third world clan networks control our cities.

All this is the very opposite of integration.

None of this is British, or English, or Scottish, or Welsh.

It’s Palestine and Pakistan picked up and plonked down in our country, the population, the corruption, the sexual crime, the hatred of Jews, the Iron Age bullshit, the fasting, the demanding, the whining and the dining.

None of us said ‘all this is worth having, if we can get some cheap curries on a Saturday night’.

Well, to be fair, that IS what the Left say…..but none of the rest of us do.

And none of this submission is asked for or delivered to other immigrant groups. There’s a degree of it with the thousands of black representative groups, and the lies told on race relations there, and the chip on the shoulder race card playing you get from some Black Britons.

But even there it’s not to this extent. The average Christian Nigerian coming to the UK doesn’t ask every single day for special treatment. It just doesn’t work that way.

Only Islam expects everything.

And only Islam gets it.