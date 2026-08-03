Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The joke lands because it is barely an exaggeration. The modern left keeps insisting it is not communist while demanding the communist starter kit: abolish borders, abolish prisons, abolish ICE, abolish the Supreme Court, nationalize outcomes, punish dissent, erase history, and call every opponent a fascist. Lenin’s genius was never honesty. It was vocabulary control. Today’s version swaps red banners for nonprofit grants, campus jargon, social media mobs, and “democratic socialist” branding. The mask is thinner than ever. They do not want better elections. They want to identify as the winners before voting starts.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jupplandia and others
Robird's avatar
Robird
2h

Very clever, amusing parody.

Of course it is the essence of being American to dispose of the principles that make the US successful. Individual freedom and rights ( including the freedom to fail)

are actually oppression. Democratic Socialism frees everyone from responsibility except to the glorious state! It’s not mob rule if the mob is righteous!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jupplandia
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture