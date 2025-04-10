Latest Interview: Adolescence And The Rest
I thought my readers here might be interested in my latest interview. It’s mainly on UK issues but covers psy-ops, anarcho-tyranny and media dishonesty.
Here is my latest interview, one conducted with my friend Mark Sutherland of The Sutherland Report. It’s an hour long but I hope some of you will have the time and interest to follow it all.
The discussion covers the latest UK moral obscenities, but similar of course exist in other nations at the moment.
Anyway I hope you can forgive my less than impressive voice and distressingly NPC appearance. I’ve deliberately cultivated both so that I can go undercover and listen to libtards…..😂😂
Mark by the way interviews very many other great guests and always does so in a friendly and fair manner with an understanding of populist and nationalist perspectives.
Let me know if you watch this and enjoy it and I’ll try and share more video content if it proves popular.
Daniel, thanks for the link to this interview - very informative, and I, for one, would love to see more of these conversations. Much of the content is indeed applicable to circumstances here in the U.S. as well ... though that bit about Starmer and the netflix show was pretty darn unsettling. Good grief!
