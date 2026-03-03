Jupplandia

Jupplandia

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
10h

Churchill and Thatcher are turning in their graves !

Great comprehensive article, as there is no obvious alternative before the next General Election, I'm pinning all my hopes on Reform !

Reply
Share
Bruce Miller's avatar
Bruce Miller
10h

If the rape gang madness wasn’t enough to get Labour and the Islamic savages tossed I don’t know what more would be needed…..

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Jupp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture