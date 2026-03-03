The growth of Muslim political power is a terrifying thing for sane people.

Let me be blunt about what Muslim power means in western nations:

It means more white children will be raped.

It means more white families will be terrorised.

It means more white people, adults and children alike, subjected to other physical assaults and crimes short of rape, like bullying in schools, beatings, and attacks ranging from verbal abuse to stabbings.

It means more potential Islamic terrorists.

It means whole neighbourhoods not being safe for non Muslims.

It means increased corruption and nepotism as families and clans dominate local politics.

It means more opposition to dealing with mass immigration and a bigger block on sane immigration laws.

Hardly anyone will put it this honestly and directly, even those who are very uncomfortable with the changing demographics of Britain, but the reality following the grooming gangs is clear.

Given how much we now know about the disgusting nature and extent of that mass rape of white children, and how much it was covered up and aided and abetted by the Labour Party and other leftists including in the police, any vote which is delivered by the Muslim block vote is essentially a vote for child rape.

I’ll be told this is bigoted and untrue, prejudicial and racist. I don’t care, because it’s the truth.

The grooming gangs should have been the wake up call telling everyone that Islam is not compatible with the West and shouldn’t be in the West. At the very least it should have told everyone what large Pakistani Muslim populations are and what they mean for everyone else.

Instead, we still haven’t had even a real public inquiry on the mass rape of white children, we haven’t had any change on immigration policy, and we haven’t had any diminution of Muslim power. We’ve seen their population and power continue to increase, and the Left aligning more and more totally with Muslim interest rather than British interest.

None of the guilty accomplices have been punished, and one of the white guilty accomplices is our current Prime Minister.

Yet despite all this allied history, despite Keir Starmer being the man who:

As Director of Public Prosecutions in the Blair Years blocked prosecutions of Muslim child rapists.

As Prime Minister is trying to introduce Islamophobia laws to fully criminalise criticism of Islam. As Prime Minister recognised a Palestinian State and was praised by Hamas for doing so. As Prime Minister has led a system arresting, questioning, harassing and imprisoning 12,000 people a year for thought crimes including criticism of Islam. As Prime Minister regularly abases himself in meetings with Islamic groups and in public lectures on how wonderful Islam is. As Prime Minister deflected mistreatment of women from Muslim sex crimes and black urban stabbings to a campaign criticising white boys in schools based on a fictional Netflix series. As Prime Minister led a totalitarian crackdown on white protest following the Southport ‘Riots’.

Keir and his Labour Party face an urgent problem of their own making.

The truth is that if you give the Muslim block vote an inch, they rape your daughters. And if you bow down to them as thoroughly and completely as the Labour Party have done, they own you. Which results in them wanting more and more from you no matter how much you give them, no matter how many white lives you help ruin for them.

Dhimmi status is a trap, especially for idiotic useful idiots like western leftists. In the Iranian Revolution of course Iranian leftists thought they could control the mad mullahs and their fanatical followers. They thought they could ally with them against the Shah and a leftist utopia would follow. Instead, they were all murdered as soon as the mullahs had the power. Islam has no allies. It only has fools who feed the beast and are then devoured. It’s the ultimate crocodile of Churchill’s warning about appeasement.

And now the crocodile they fed snaps at Labour.

Up to 75% of Muslims voted Labour when they needed Labour as their Dhimmi Party supporting open borders, mass immigration, child rape and white ethnic cleansing. But they want more. They don’t like Labour even trying to sound tough on immigration. Doing nothing effective on immigration, isn’t effective enough enough for those who want the doors not only flung open, but blown off.

Labour can’t get away with trying to appease the rest of us with a few tough soundbites, while holding the door open.

Not when the Greens will hold the door open, throw down a red carpet, and give them a blowjob or a free house on arrival too.

The crocodile just gets hungrier when you feed him.

So now all the work that Labour has done in service of their Muslim Masters is forgotten. All the bowing and obeisances are forgotten.

I personally may have miscalculated on this. I thought it might take a bit longer for the Labour Muslim love-in to fade. But those naughty Greens came along shaking Hannah Spencer’s arse and promising to bend over even harder. What we saw in the Manchester by-election was a total Muslim block vote shift from Labour to Green.

The whole problem of the Dhimmi Trap that Labour are in was outlined by The Guardian in a piece worrying about the party’s fortunes if Muslims desert them:

“….senior figures within Labour admit that the Greens’ ability to turn out the Muslim vote shows the leftwing party is starting to build the kind of finely tuned political machine on which they themselves have relied for years.

“The Greens were doing a lot of stuff with the mosques, persuading people there they were best placed to defeat Reform,” said one Labour source. “When progressive voters were looking for a party to coalesce around, persuading the networks in the Muslim community that you were the party best placed to win made a huge difference.”

Labour has traditionally relied heavily on Muslim voters. Shortly before the last election, a poll by Savanta found that nearly two-thirds of the UK’s nearly 4 million Muslims intended to vote Labour.

Since the election, anger at the party’s stance on Gaza has been exacerbated by fury at its approach to immigration. Labour MPs say they found many Muslim voters mentioning the name of Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary and one of the country’s most prominent Muslim politicians – and not in a good way.

“Lots of people were angry at Shabana and our approach to immigration in general,” said one MP. The person added they had encountered a lot of hostility to the government’s plans to make it harder for migrants to earn settled status in the UK. “Several people said these rules would not have allowed their parents to make their lives here.”

(Labour anxiety and accusations after big shift in Muslim votes to Greens, The Guardian).

There is dark hilarity in all this for those of us who don’t want to be a conquered Caliphate where our kids are raped at will by third world savages.

Take that line on ‘Gaza’. The truth is that Labour did about all they could to back a Muslim line on the Israel-Hamas War. They repeatedly and unjustly condemned Israel for defending itself. They blocked arms sales to Israel. They offered the usual dishonesties and they fucked around with ongoing negotiations and the fate of Israeli hostages by prematurely backing the recognition of a Palestinian State.

To use a crude analogy, one might say they sucked, and Muslims bitterly complained that they had not also swallowed.

They did almost everything for the Muslims, and it wasn’t enough. They needed Labour in government to act like retarded terrorist loving rap bands and maybe tell everyone to kill the IDF. Only that would have been sufficient ‘allyship’.

Or how about the section on Mahmood? Give them a Muslim Home Secretary and it’s still not enough.

On the current Iran conflict the Dhimmi Trap has teeth of steel too. Labour desperately tried to appease the home Muslim and the White Commie Student vote by refusing to let the Yanks use British airbases and by outright stating they had nothing to do with the attacks.

But that wasn’t enough for the Muslims of Manchester, any more than it was enough for the mullahs. After all, the Muslims of Manchester are the kind of people who are publicly weeping that the Ayatollah Khomeini was killed in the US-Israeli air strikes. They have declared a vigil of mourning for him.

The mullahs hit an RAF base and other targets, and Starmer the Dhimmi Prime Minister was forced to do what he had tried to avoid doing, and offer the bases to the US effort.

Events forced him out of Muslim arms, and ‘baby, baby, I’m so sorry, I didn’t want to’ won’t stop the abusive partner’s fist showing Little Miss Starmer some good old fashioned Muslim relationship discipline in response.

Be their bitch, and you better be a good bitch, a lesson the Green leadership will no doubt have to get used to as well.

Given that the Muslim block vote is highly organised and provides an automatic bank of activists, bases of organisation via mosques, and a whole community willing to canvas and contribute to campaign efforts, the switch from Labour to Green could have a bigger impact than electoral calculators (working just from percentages of Muslim population in constituencies) indicate. With low overall turnout in particular, a 5% or 10% Muslim population can swing the vote in that constituency:

26 constituencies had a Muslim population of 20% or more according to the MCB’s 2023 analysis.

80 constituencies had a Muslim population of 10% or more based on 2011 data, and this number has likely increased since then due to the younger demographic profile of the Muslim population.

The Henry Jackson Society’s research indicates that Islam is the largest minority religion in 129 of the 220 most marginal seats (58.6%), suggesting a significant presence in constituencies where Muslim populations are above 5%.

(From an AI query response)

And it’s clear how this operates too. The more you give to Islam, the more it demands. When you can’t meet those ever increasing demands….someone even more corrupt and suicidal will.

Like the Greens.