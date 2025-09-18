The oddly named ‘Brut’, which is an online Democrat talking shop as well as ‘Europe’s leading social media outlet’, is furious. Personally, I remember Brut as a particularly powerful aftershave that was popular 30 years ago and that could strip wallpaper and skin with equal ease. Is never heard of the Brut Media Empire until I saw the above.

Almost as if leading European social media outlets are less important than they think they are.

The fury coming from Brut and from every other leftist online watering hole (where the cattle go to bellow their bovine outrage) is of course that Jimmy Kimmel has been cancelled, or at less5 indefinitely suspended, for the above remarks.

The administration has changed, the climate has changed, and the rules have changed.

And all those who once said “words are violence” now say there’s a difference between words and violence and that no sane person would link the two. All those who once spoke about stochastic terrorism have abandoned that oh so clever academic concept. All those who gleefully cancelled, doxxed, fact checked, reported to the authorities and got Office Jimmy fired for his MAGA hat now howl about Their Jimmy being suspended.