Robert F. Kennedy Jnr brings with him living history. His own Presidential campaign, before he joined forces with Trump, carried the flame of Camelot. Kennedy’s self image, ironically like that of the rest of the Kennedy Vylan who can’t ever stop telling us how much they loathe him, is still dominated by the legacies of his father and his uncle.

When Kennedy talks about the US public health crisis and the terrible failures of the key institutions, regulatory bodies and giant corporations that compose the food and health industry and its watchdogs, he has two persistent lines of reference: one is to the shape of public health when his uncle was President, and one is what happened during COVID.

For those who hate Kennedy and virulently oppose what he is doing, there’s also a tendency to refer to the past. In particular, Kennedy gets hit with a label that reeks of another time. He’s the only public figure I can think of who consistently gets called a ‘kook’. The idea seems to be that Kennedy is a sort of 1960s New Age figure, to be castigated in the kind of language ‘squares’ once applied to ‘hippies’. Obviously we are supposed to think that Kennedy is some kind of lunatic, a ‘tin foil hat conspiracy theorist’ in one of the other frequently used formulations, who never grew up, never questioned any crazy idea he encountered, and gullibly believes anything no matter how dangerous it is.

It’s a line of attack fairly similar to the attempted takedowns of Trump. Again and again their critics drag us back to three very simple and hammered home points:

This person is a fringe crazy. This person is dangerous and a threat (to Safety, or to Democracy, or both). This person is opposed by all the sensible, reputable and respectable institutions and experts, who must be right.

But here’s the thing. With Kennedy even more than Trump, this line of attack just doesn’t work anymore except on people who are already heavily brainwashed to despise him. If you are a hardcore Democrat who is never ever going to deviate from that, then yes you will lap up these attacks when your representatives use them, and you will repeat them yourself. But for everyone else?

For most of us, these attacks are now laughably predictable and pathetically non persuasive. I believe we are now in a position where the majority of people respond to the public health and medical Establishment calling Kennedy a kook or a crazy in the same way that JD Vance responds to being called a murderer because the Trump administration allowed US forces to fire back when drug runners shoot at them.

We don’t give a shit. We know the charge is a label supplied by a liar and we are more interested in objective reality and doing the right thing to prevent harm in the future.

The three pronged crazy, dangerous, opposed by experts and institutions strategy ignores the fundamental shift in the public perception of and trust in those experts and institutions. It is no longer a kook position to question their honesty, integrity and record. It is a kook position, today, to blindly trust them and to invoke their names as some kind of magic talisman that ends debate.

And the experts and institutions did this to themselves by doing things that were themselves crazy and dangerous and absurd, while also very obviously having corrupt and selfish reasons to behave that way.

Take that image above. It’s not an isolated example. Anyone can supply absurd images of mass hysteria, deliberately provoked and psy-op enacted, mass hysteria actions during COVID. That COVID is on of Kennedy’s touchstones serves him very well, and that they were fully on board for the madness of the day serves his critics very poorly.

It’s simply impossible to cast another person as a lunatic, when everyone knows you ordered people to be lunstics and you yourself revelled in lunacy. Dr Fauci told people to wear multiple masks. People then walked around, the most obedient and most brainwashed, with layers and layers of masking including hilariously (but also chillingly) ridiculous home made versions of full Hazmat suiting.

When you’ve persuaded people that a magic cloth over their mouth will keep them alive and then got them to dress up in bacofoil sheeting, three layers of pink and yellow washing up gloves and a plastic mask on top of the magic cloth just in case the magic cloth fails….you look like what you are, either a fraudulent crook or a total fucking retard. When people have seen musical performances with holes cut through the magical mask, or even just seen the pure insanity of indoor-outdoor dining bubbles and people walking around masked then sitting down without a mask because deadly viruses refuse to interrupt a meal….all of that makes it impossible for the instirutions and individuals who supported it to effectively label anyone else a ‘kook’ or a crazy.

We are supposed to have simply forgotten it all, but we haven’t.

The general archaism of the word speaks of an age where deference to authority was once automatic but rapidly crumbling, in a word where respectable institutions and experts have done more recent damage to their reputations than military planners, experts and strategists did to their reputation in the quagmire stalemates of World War One.

The COVID period has done the same fundamental damage to the modern medical establishment, to the basic perception of their sanity, honesty and competence, that World War One did to the authority and respect due to upper class generals and the entire deferential structure of 19th century, pre Great War society.

On the greatest modern test there has been of whether someone will behave rationally in a crisis, whether someone will insist on real and detailed science, whether someone will let profit and corruption triumph over civil liberties and reasonable limits on authority, and just whether or not someone will TELL THE TRUTH, Kennedy passed a test that the entire medical Establishment failed.

Those critical of Kennedy today act as if all that could happen without any of us noticing. Since they still control the mainstream media and the respectable institutions (even where Kennedy and similar figures have been inserted at the top of government bodies, the staffing below them and throughout the non federal professional associations is opposed), they act as if the lack of scrutiny of the COVID period from within the Establishment is the same as everyone outside it still trusting the things they say. The control they retain means that vast numbers of bureaucrats and experts still virulently insist that everything was handled perfectly and that Kennedy is a fringe lunatic.

It is easier to find a doctor who will condemn Kennedy than a doctor who will support him. But that’s because, as a profession and as individuals, the vast majority were guilty parties both going along with and personally profiting from the greatest betrayal of public safety, real standards, and scientific honesty seen since World War Two. In many ways entire professions, doctors, nurses, scientists, as well as of course politicians and media professionals, were actively engaged in what could be fairly accurately described as the greatest medical crime in history.

Nazi, WWII Japanese Empire and Soviet doctors and scientists may have personally performed worse immediate horrors and far more obviously extreme horrors by their own hands, but the fact is that no other set of false ideological decisions affecting health and life have ever been imposed on so many billions of people in such a short space of time. And it’s hard to think of any professional body, any government regulator or watchdog, or any expert of any kind save for those who specifically and publicly opposed COVID measures, who us guilt free.

Part of the impossibility of obtaining honesty on what happened, of acknowledging how wrong it was and how harmful it was, depends not just on the power of Big Pharma or the dishonesty of legacy media, but on the fact that entire healthcare systems were turned to doing crazy things for corrupt reasons, and that for every politician that Kennedy can point to as having taken money from Big Pharma, there are a thousand ordinary doctors who, in various ways, did so as well.

In the Senate Finance Committee meetings on Thursday, or in other clashes he has had with opposed politicians and commentators, what we see are people who are guilty of endangering public health screaming that their critic endangers public health. Those who got everything wrong scream at a person who got everything right. Bernie Sanders, a figure who can always be relied upon to accidentally destroy his own position through sheer stupidity, actually emphasised Kennedy’s rare credentials of integrity. Sanders said that every Republican and every Democrat was on the Pharma payroll, and that the professional representative bodies were too. Sanders imagined that his ‘are you saying only you are honest?’ line was an effective attack…..but all it did was confirm that those opposing Kennedy have personal financial reasons to do so and that this obvious corruption includes pretty much everyone except Kennedy.

On COVID the record is very, very clear.

Kennedy says that we were lied to on the necessity of COVID vaccines. That is factually accurate. These were pushed for all age groups and a virus with a 99.9% general survival rate only likely to be a serious threat to the elderly with co-morbidities was treated as a virus requiring total mass vaccination of all age groups including children (statistically almost immune to the virus as any kind of actual threat) and pregnant women (likely to be particularly harmed by the vaccine). Prior existing scientific awareness that mass vaccination campaigns across an entire population for a novel virus are counter-productive (because they can’t keep up with the rapidity of the creation of new strains and can increase that rapidity) was ignored. Kennedy told the truth, in line with existing science, and the experts, professional bodies, CDC, WHO and the rest all lied.

Kennedy says that these products were not properly tested before being released and in some cases mandated to the public. That is factually accurate. The normal turnaround for a vaccine is 10-15 years of development. The mRNA vaccines used radically new technology, which would logically require greater caution and longer testing than a traditional vaccine. It’s true that some technological advances offer shortcuts in development, but it’d simply impossinle to safely produce a whole new medicine in a year and know it is safe when you haven’t had any long term trials, when your prior animal studies showed disastrous results, and when your very limited short term human trials also return dangerous indicators which you suppress and ignore. All of this applied to the mRNA vaccines and meant that Kennedy was telling the truth and acting by existing science while the experts, professional bodies, CDC, WHO and the rest all lied.

All of the critics of Kennedy and all of the bodies and institutions that condemn him said that the vaccines were safe and effective. They still insist on both of these points. The vaccines are not safe (without proper testing, you cannot obtain accurate awareness of safety and risk, while subsequent study has confirmed a long list of harms from the vaccines). Even if they were safe (which they aren’t) the vaccines aren’t even effective except for a short term impact on symptoms applicable to an early strain and reducing over time. Every indicator and study since has shown that getting multiple boosters is increasingly counter-effective (unvaccinated persons doing better than multiple booster persons) and comes with an increasing risk from the vaccine itself. Once again Kennedy’s caution was correct, and safer and less dangerous than the mainstream position. His critics lied on safety and efficacy.

A similar scenario plays out for lockdowns (everyone who said they were necessary and effective lied), masks (no impact on viral spread, no firm science proving their effectiveness, gold standard research now proving negligible or zero impact and protection from masking) and social distancing (Fauci admitted that social distancing was plucked out of thin air and had no research supplied evidential basis behind it).

All of these measures entailed significant harms on the overall economy and on individuals, and most of them generated significant profits for specific individuals invested in healthcare, the pharmaceutical industry, PPE supply or general medicine.

Just as the argument that Kennedy is crazy is unconvincing coming from those who endorsed the ridiculous absurdities of the COVID period, so too is the argument that he is a danger to public health unconvincing coming from those who already did huge damage to public health in the same COVID period.

It’s even less convincing when Kennedy’s other reference point is acknowledged. Because what Kennedy can very effectively point to, which gives both moral support and evidential basis for his right to change the operation of public healthcare in the US, is the fact that all of his critics represent a system that was failing long before COVID and thar has now delivered a public health crisis above and beyond the issues that COVID represents. It’s here that we move beyond critiquing novel experimental treatments and gene altering treatments such as mRNA and perhsps question vaccines more generally. It it’s also here that we see how badly food safety watchdogs and public health expertise generally has failed.

Because when Kennedy invokes his uncle’s Presidency, he is also invoking a period when most Americans were healthy, when obesity was rare, when diabetes was rare, when autism was very rare, when bizarre paychological conditions and ‘identities’ were rare, when depression and anxiety rates were lower, when congenital disease and serious medical conditions were much rarer and when public health spending was much lower.

Kennedy can point to this simple fact-before 76 vaccinations in childhood, and before 25% of public spending going on health, and before every politician being paid by Big Pharma, US public health was much better. Then, statistically invisible levels of congenital disease in the 1950s, and only a few percent at the time of JFK. Today, 76% of Americans with congenital disease or confirmed health issues of one kind of another, many serious. In other words through all the years of scientific advance led by the pharmaceutical industry, and through all the years of professional bodies representing good doctors and standards, and through all the years of Kennedy being considered a kooky-the experts and their aligned politicians delivered a public health catastrophe.

The most hysterical shrieking response comes from Kennedy being described as a vaccine sceptic. In his confirmation hearing he explicitly said he wasn’t sceptical of all vaccines and he acknowledged the efficacy of some of them, those that had been properly tested and which could point to positive health impacts. Despite this rational self-limitation very clearly making the broad ‘he’s a vaccine denialist’ attacks inaccurate, these attacks persist. Why? Well, they persist because Kennedy believes that there has been over medication for profit, driven by a profit motive.

Once again his evidence for this is compelling, and comes from factual realities and information supplied even by those who are critical of him. The vaccine schedule is a matter of public record. When Kennedy points out that the vaccine schedule has relentlessly grown, he’s telling the truth. 76 vaccine injections throughout childhood is on the surface a pretty insane level of preventative medical intervention, but that’s the full schedule. When presented with this reality, screaming ‘don’t question it’ comes across as innately less rational than wondering if some of the schedule is profit driven, rather than safety driven.

With any medicine, including vaccines, the traditional Hippocratic Oath (first, do no harm) seems a good standard to follow. Wanting watchdog bodies firmly seperated from industry corporations seems a good standard to follow. Wanting vigorous testing of medicines before public use seems a good standard to follow. Wanting correlations of vaccination and harm investigated seems a good standard to follow. Calmly and rationally expressing these things seems a rational and moral position to adopt, and characterises Kennedy’s approach.

By contrast what we saw in the hearings and hear from public critics of Kennedy, even just in terms of presentation and delivery but also in terms of methodology and lack of evidence, is emotional vehemence and personal character assassination substituting for factual comment. Democrat Senators and Congressmen have literally screamed at Kennedy like 16th century witch hunters interrogating a ‘witch’. Their conduct in these events has been as Kennedy described it ‘performative’. That’s really though an unjustifiably polite description. Democrats like Maggie Hassan (“you repeatedly chose to ignore data because it doesn’t match your preconceived notions and lies”), Raphael Warnock (calling Kennedy a “hazard to the health of the American people”) have inherited and continued the unhinged attacks we saw at Kennedy’s confirmation hearings or at the pre-election censorship hearings where Stacey Plaskett ( “They intentionally chose to elevate this rhetoric to give these harmful dangerous views a platform in the halls of the United States Congress. That’s endorsing that speech. That’s not just supporting free speech. They have co-signed on idiotic bigoted messaging..”) and Debbie Wasserman Schulz (“Mr. Kennedy has repeatedly made despicable antisemitic and anti-Asian comments”) tried to pretend that Kennedy is a Nazi.

All of this shows that the man accused of being a kook is rational and honourable, while the people calling him that are irrational and dishonourable. He references evidence and, if he imparts emotion and feeling into it does so in terms of a mission to protect and restore public health. They go on savage, ludicrous personal attacks which paychologically project their own failings and behaviours onto Kennedy.

Anyone today still defending the COVID measures and the professionalism and the integrity of ANY medical body or institution (and any individual) who supported lockdowns, masks, mRNA vaccines, mandatory vaccinations, and social distancing, is a dishonest fraud, and everything they claim Kennedy is. We need to be very honest on this, even if we are probably never going to hold the worst people accountable for it we can at least insist they finally admit guilt and stop defending these things and pretending they were the rational things to do.

They were stupid, dangerous, absurd, ridiculous things to do even if you honestly believed them. And they were corrupt, evil, wicked things to do if you knew they were lies at the time and profited from them. They were the kooks AND the crooks:

No rational person, either, can afford to accept blind argument by authority anymore, or respect for the magic name of particular institutions. If the American College of Whatever, or the National Institute of Qualified Whoever’s, says something, one cannot simply wave their acronym about as a magic wand dispelling all enquiry and all criticism. That’s not good enough, because these institutions and bodies all failed. Whether by group think, ideological brainwashing or by active corruption, they were both laughably and disastrously wrong and have presided over both a long term public health disaster (the changes since the 1960s) and a very recent public health crime (the actions during COVID) that puts them in no position to condemn Kennedy.

Their legitimacy and honesty and their adherence to actual science and good public health has to be restored, and it will take a person they despise to do it.